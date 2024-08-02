Mrkit99/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

“Perfect” is perhaps a dangerous word to use in this business, but Italian bank UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCRY, OTCPK:UNCFF) continues to serve up something pretty close to that. Not only have these shares maintained their excellent run since my last update, outperforming the European peer group (EUFN) by around fifteen points, but the business also continues to exceed just about everyone's expectations. The second quarter results once again comfortably cleared sell-side consensus on all key lines.

Data by YCharts

That UniCredit's comps are going to get tougher from here should not come as much of a surprise. The tailwind from rate hikes is done, while loan impairment charges will eventually normalize higher. Both will put downward pressure on earnings.

While this constitutes something of a 'threat' to UniCredit's profitability, context is key. The context here is that, at 1x tangible book value per share (“TBVPS”), UniCredit can absorb a fair deal of earnings normalization before being expensive. With that multiple of TBVPS only around 0.15x higher than at previous coverage, these shares continue to look attractive on balance, and I keep my 'Buy' rating in place.

UniCredit Recap

To quickly recap, UniCredit is an Italian-based bank with operations in a multitude of European markets. Italy constituted around 45% of net operating in profit in the first half of 2024, with Germany (~20%) and Austria (~11%) its next largest markets. The bank's presence in various other markets in Central (~7%) and Eastern Europe (~14%) contributed a further roughly 20% to H1 net operating profit.

Data Source: UniCredit 2Q24 Results Release

Though a financial liability, UniCredit's deposit franchise also constitutes a major strength, with cheap sight deposits amounting to around €335 billion at the end of Q2. This is most apparent in its domestic market, with management noting on the Q2 earnings call that deposit costs were just 60 basis points in Italy. Quick math implies a deposit beta of around 15%-16% there, which is probably about as good as it gets.

While the benefit of this deposit franchise was suppressed when Eurozone interest rates were zero/negative, it has been a major boon to the bank in the current more normalized rate environment. This has driven a substantial expansion in net interest income (“NII”) and net interest margin (“NIM”), with good work on cost control and benign asset quality helping turn that into peer-leading efficiency and, ultimately, return on tangible equity (“ROTE”).

NII Levels Off As Expected

UniCredit continues to report exceptional results, with ROTE landing at 19.8% in Q2 and 19.7% for the first half of the year. These are clearly strong standalone figures. What makes them even more eye-catching is that UniCredit's balance sheet is still flush with excess capital, with the bank reporting a CET1 capital ratio of 16.2% last quarter — over 3 points above management's 13% goal. This had the effect of suppressing those ROTE figures by around three to four points.

UniCredit beat consensus on all key lines last quarter. NII was just under €3.6 billion, virtually flat quarter-on-quarter but ahead of consensus by around 2%. The positive impact of interest rate hikes has now fully worked its way through here, with NIM again coming in roughly flat quarter-on-quarter at around 2.1%.

Source: UniCredit Q2 2024 Results Presentation

The European Central Bank delivered its first rate cut toward the end of Q2. While this will be a headwind going forward, a little context is required. Firstly, UniCredit has slightly lowered it sensitivity to interest rates, with this partly due to the impact of the structural hedge. For of new readers, the structural hedge is basically a tool used to manage interest rate risk. American banks typically achieve this by investing eligible customer deposits in bonds, while European banks often use interest rate swaps instead. They differ in terms of the mechanics, but the result is the same, with both resulting in “smoother” NII for want of a better word. While this does mean that some immediate benefit of rate hikes is given up, it can also result in a delayed benefit once rates start to fall.

This is playing out here. Rates were a €200 million headwind to NII last quarter, but so-called “non-commercial” items, which include UniCredit's structural hedge, were an offsetting €200 million tailwind, helping keep NII roughly stable quarter-on-quarter.

I would make a couple of other points regarding NII. Firstly, interest rates staying in positive territory would likely be good enough for UniCredit, even if they do come down further from 2023 peak levels. I would note that sell-side analysts still have NII as €12.8 billion in 2026. This would be around 9% below 2023 levels, but around 20% higher versus 2022 (when UniCredit delivered a circa 11% ROTE). The second point I would make is that, while lower rates would likely lower UniCredit's profitability, this was always included in the investment case, with the current valuation comfortably able to absorb a degree of ROTE normalization.

Fees & Costs Also Strong

Fee income was also solid, with the €2.12 billion print comfortably clearing the consensus of around €2.01 billion. With interest rates declining, fee income will become more important to UniCredit going forward. Specifically, investment management fees will become a key point of interest. These accounted for around 30% of overall fee income last quarter, yet the bank still relies heavily on third-party managers like Amundi (OTC:AMDUF). I would say there is a good chance the bank opts to address this via M&A given the benefits involved (asset management is a capital light source of earnings and M&A would be a way for UniCredit to reduce its surplus capital position).

Operating expenses have been a strong part of the story here. OpEx came in at just under €2.3 billion in Q2, beating consensus by around 1.5%. While inflation has been in issue recently, UniCredit is actually lowering costs on an absolute basis, with the Q2 print 1.7% below the same-period 2023 level and around 7% below 2021 levels. That is exceptional, given that cumulative Eurozone inflation has run at around 17% in that time.

Data Source: UniCredit Quarterly Results Releases

Finally, UniCredit continues to report low credit costs. Loan impairment charges were just €15 million last quarter, beating consensus by around €165 million. This brought loan impairment charges up to around €120 million, or around 5bps of loans, over the first half of the year.

Source: UniCredit Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Now, this is unsustainably low and will eventually normalize higher, putting downward pressure on earnings and ROTE. Having said that, I would note that the bank maintains a stock of macro overlays worth around €1.7 billion. These overlays represent additional provisions above those modeled, and were built up in response to specific events (i.e., COVID-19 followed by the War in Ukraine). It is basically a case of use them or lose them. Either these risks materialize, in which case management has a buffer, or they don't, in which case they will be released through the income statement over the coming years. This can help keep CoR relatively contained in 2025-2026, with management tentatively guiding for a circa 20-25bps charge in these years.

Valuation

UniCredit shares currently trade for around €34.34 in Milan ($18.65 per ADS in New York), putting them at around 1x Q2 TBVPS. Note that one ordinary share maps to two ADSs.

Although the TBVPS multiple has expanded by around 0.15x since my last piece, UniCredit generated a 19.7% ROTE in H1 versus 16.6% for 2023, so the implied P/E ratio has actually remained flat at around the 5-6x level.

Of course, it would be prudent not to assume that a 20% ROTE is sustainable here. Management is confident it will clear prior 2024 ROTE guidance of 16.5%, but it nonetheless expects this to moderate a little across 2025-2026 (albeit to remain above 15%). On a flat 1x TBV multiple, a circa 16% ROTE would lift the implied P/E to around 6.25x.

Source: UniCredit Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Management's capital returns policy is to distribute “at least” 90% of net income, split roughly 40:50 in favor of buybacks. On a circa 16% ROTE and a 1x TBVPS multiple, a 50% buyback payout ratio implies a buyback yield of around 8%. Assuming an additional 1.5% from organic growth, I think the bank can grow TBVPS by around 9% annualized out to 2026 (relative to year-end 2023).

This gets me to a three-year TBVPS target of around €43.40, or roughly $23.55/ADS at current USD/EUR. Using the same logic, I pencil in cumulative dividends of around €7.50 per share (roughly $4.10/ADS at current FX) for 2024-26.

In terms of a suitable exit multiple, I would say that a flat 1x TBVPS would more than support a circa 11% cost of equity, 1%-1.5% annualized long-term growth, and a mid-cycle ROTE of around 12%. That cost of equity figure is a shade higher than I use for other banks, and this mainly reflects the markets UniCredit operates in (and their propensity to regulate/tax banks). Note that this affords prospective investors some leeway for future ROTE contraction, yet it also fairly reflects the likelihood that ROTE will stay in solid double-digit territory.

All said, this gets me to a three-year pre-tax total return price of just under €51 per share (roughly $27.65/ADS), implying a circa 14% pre-tax CAGR from the current quote.

Summing It Up

UniCredit S.p.A. continues to comprehensively exceed expectations on just about all key metrics. Financial results are robust, while the stock has also continued to outperform its peer group. NII will start to taper off from here, but this has always been on the cards and is adequately reflected in the current valuation. With the shares continuing to offer attractive medium-term returns potential, I keep my “Buy” rating in place.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.