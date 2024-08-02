Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (SOMMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.12K Followers

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCPK:SOMMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Keigo Sasaki - Managing Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Takato Watabe - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities
Makio Yamada - Mizuho Securities
Go Miyamoto - SMBC Nikko Securities
Hidemitsu Umebayashi - Daiwa Securities
Michio Okazaki - Nomura Securities
Yasuhiro Nakada - JPMorgan Securities

Operator

It is time to start. We will now begin the conference call for the presentation of our Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Thank you very much for your participation. Today Mr. Sasaki, Managing Executive Officer will give a briefing on our financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Later he will be joined by Mr. Yamauchi, Executive Officer and General Manager of Accounting Department to take questions. We plan to conclude the call at 5:50 PM. Mr. Sasaki, over to you.

Keigo Sasaki

Thank you. I’m Sasaki from Sumitomo Chemical. Thank you very much for attending our conference call, despite your very busy schedule. I’d like to thank the investors and analysts for your daily understanding and support to our management. Thank you very much for that.

Now let me start with the explanation of our financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Please turn to Slide Page 4. This page shows a summary. The core operating income in first quarter was a profit of JPY5.7 billion, a significant improvement from the

JPY53.6 billion loss in the same period of the previous year. This is the first time in six quarters that the Company has returned to profitability since falling into the red in fourth quarter of FY 2024. Net income attributable to owners of parent for this quarter was JPY24.4 billion, a significant improvement from the loss of JPY33.2 billion in the

Recommended For You

About SOMMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOMMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News