Thesis

Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY, OTCPK:VNNVF, FWB: VNA) remains under pressure due to higher interest rates and the current real estate crisis in Germany. Nevertheless, the stock price performed very well last year. The greatest danger lay in the interest rates, which, as we now know, have been already cut. The ECB (European Central Bank) has cut rates by 0.25% and surpassed the FED (Federal Reserve) of the US — something most people didn't expect.

Looking at the numbers, this hasn't helped Vonovia so far, with the stock price only up 2.85% so far in 2024. But considering the coming interest rate cuts, the recovery of the real estate market in Germany and the vastly increasing demand for homes should boost Vonovia's stock price further up. Analysts, whom I consider a bit too pessimistic, expect an annual total return of 14.5% until the end of 2026. I, personally, would say that there could be a total return of up to 20% until the end of 2026. If so, the price would still be around 15% under the ATH. The Dividend, for which Vonovia was well known, was cut last year, but I have no doubt management will raise it again as soon as possible.

Review

Vonovia was one of my favorite stocks in 2023. I wrote my first article in April, my second one in July 2023, both with a buy rating. In the first article, I got obliterated in the comment section because most people criticized the German real estate market as unprofitable due to higher rates and were certain that rates wouldn't drop quickly enough. Over a year later, the total return since both articles has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500), with total returns of 42.5% and 45.25%, respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, the shares of Vonovia have been consolidated, going up, down, and sideways but not doing much overall, with a YTD total return of just 5.25% compared to double-digit returns in the overall market. Compared to the real estate market, Vonovia is performing quite well, being almost on par with the global real estate market and above the European real estate market.

performance comparison (koyfin.com)

Vonovia's H1 earnings

Just yesterday, Vonovia published their H1 earnings for 2024. Although Vonovia is still not profitable, the numbers look much better than last year. The adjusted EBT (earnings before taxes) is down 6.2% YoY, which indicates that operations are still under pressure. On a net profit basis, however, Vonovia is much closer to achieving profitability again. While in H1 2023 the net profit was - €4.1 billion, the loss shrank to “just” -€530 million in H1 2024, an 87.2% decrease YoY. This improvement is mainly due to the reduced depreciation of the holdings.

Here is a table of the most important metrics:

Most important earnings (Vonovia publications, IR)

The worst-performing segment is “development,” which is understandable given the near standstill in the German sector at the moment. Many construction companies have had to declare bankruptcy in 2023 and so far in 2024, due to decreased demand and soaring prices. Consequently, most projects have been halted. Another metric that has worsened a lot is the cash flow from financing activities, which decreased to -€1,107.8 million in H1 2024 from -€186.3 million in H1 2023. This is due to higher dividend and interest payments and increased repayments of financial liabilities. In contrast, stands the operating cash flow, which increased by 4.7% YoY.

What's very nice to see, is that the fair value depreciation of the real estate portfolio is only -1.7% YoY. In comparison: in H1 2023 Vonovia had to depreciate the portfolio by 6% and since the ATH in September '21 by a whopping 16.6%. This means that the negative side effects due to the interest rate hikes, like a slowdown in the real estate market, are almost fully priced in and there shouldn't be much more to come. This significantly improves our ability to assess the situation, as the potential loss in real estate portfolio value was one of the greatest dangers to Vonovia's business model. Since most loans are linked to the property values, a decrease in value over a certain limit could have caused loans to go underwater. Vonovia would be forced to sell properties in a bad market with the potential of high losses. I would say that Vonovia was far from being in such a situation, but it was definitely a concern for investors, a fear that should no longer be present.

The cash flow of operating activities increased by almost 24% YoY, which I am delighted to see because this shows that Vonovia is more and more able to operate effectively.

Looking at the vacancy rate and monthly rent (€/m²) we can see that Vonovia does a good job operating its portfolio. A vacancy rate of 2.2% is good and the increase in rent of +3.7% shows good progress, even though it's still a bit behind Germany's average rent increase of ~6.7% according to JLL.

The housing/rental market

Vonovia's management expects further growth in the rental market. Even though the economy isn't favorable right now, demand for rental housing remains strong. In key cities like Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, and many others, rental space, particularly affordable housing, is a rarity. Especially Berlin, where Vonovia is heavily invested, is poised for further rent and house pricing growth. Berlin is currently experiencing a significant influx of residents (darker blue) and substantially fewer departures (lighter blue).

Berlin migration (demografie-portal.de)

Furthermore, according to studies, in 2024, we will have a deficit of approximately 800,000 apartments in Germany. In 2021, the German government announced the plan to build 400,000 apartments yearly. As a German, it's not surprising to me that the goal wasn't reached even once. In 2021, the government built 293,000 apartments; in 2022 295,000; and in 2020 294,000 apartments. (Source)

Built apartments, yearly since 2005 (destatis.de)

The number of completed apartments has essentially stagnated since 2019.

As the largest player in the housing market, Vonovia is well-positioned to benefit from the negative developments and the challenges faced by the German government in addressing this issue.

Vonovia's plans for the future

Vonovia expects the housing market to reach its lowest point in 2024 and plans to return to growth in 2025. Starting in 2025, Vonovia expects the enterprise value (EV) to increase by 3 billion euros annually, primarily due to organic growth in the rental segment. The management's three main strategies for the near future are:

Focus on core activities They plan to focus more on core activities and improve efficiency and internal financing capacity. Investment and Portfolio Development Vonovia intends to invest selectively in modernization projects and new buildings. These investments should be based on financially viable projects. At the same time, portfolio optimization will continue through the sale of non-strategic assets to sharpen the focus on lucrative core areas. Financial stability Vonovia aims to stabilize its financial performance through targeted cost control and the optimization of its real estate portfolio. The goal is to secure income through moderate rent increases and near-full occupancy of the portfolio.

Dividend

The dividend situation and history looks like this:

Dividend history (Koyfin.com)

Vonovia's dividend payment is still far below the past average, but the implied dividend yield is approximately at the average due to a lower stock price. This, in combination with management's plan to link the dividend to the financial situation (which is about to get better), should allow investors to secure an attractive dividend yield.

Current stock valuation

A good metric to indicate the current valuation of Vonovia is the price/tangible book value ratio. Tangible book value represents the net value of its physical assets after subtracting liabilities and excluding any intangible assets like brand value or goodwill.

Price/Tangible Book Value (Koyfin.com)

Currently, Vonovia trades at a 1.0x P/TBV ratio, compared to its historical average of around 1.3x, with values typically ranging between 1.2x and 1.7x. This suggests that Vonovia is currently about 23% undervalued.

Looking at the analysts and the operating cash flow average of the last 10 years, Vonovia is also undervalued:

Average OCV for Vonovia (fastgraphs.com)

Even though analysts expect operating cash flow to stagnate in 2025 and 2026, the potential total return until Vonovia reaches its adjusted operating earnings average again is quite attractive:

Forecasting (Fastgraphs.com)

Conclusion

Vonovia was resilient in a crisis like the last two years, marked by the fastest and most unexpected rise in interest rates ever. They did face some setbacks, but overall, they performed adequately. Most of the threats to Vonovia's business model seem to have been resolved, and there is now a light at the end of the tunnel. Furthermore, Vonovia is poised to flourish in the German housing market. What Vonovia offers, housing/rentals, is a basic need and almost a rarity for a large portion of German residents.

With interest cuts coming, a potential end to the construction crisis, positive analysts and a current undervaluation, I am sure there is more room ahead for the stock. Due to the market's focus on tech stocks, I think that Vonovia could continue consolidating with a slight upside in 2024. For 2025, I expect a faster recovery and strong returns. Furthermore, the dividend should rise again, boosting the total return of the stock.

