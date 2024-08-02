Exco Technologies Limited (EXCOF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCPK:EXCOF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Kirk - President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Posno - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Nick Corcoran - Acumen Capital

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Third Quarter Results 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Darren Kirk

Thank you, Kevin and good morning, all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies fiscal 2024 third quarter conference call. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO will then review the financial aspects of the quarter, before we open the call for questions.

Before I begin, I'd like to point out that the cautionary note in yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website are applicable to this discussion today. Overall, we had another solid quarter, chalking up our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in EBITDA and EPS. As well, I'm very happy to point out that we saw a notable uptick in our Casting and Extrusion segment EBITDA margin, which rose to almost 18%. This segment margin has much more upside from our current investment initiatives and as we focus our efforts on filling these capacities, improving our efficiencies and achieving our fiscal 2026 targets.

Free cash flow was also much stronger this quarter, as our earnings continue to improve and CapEx came in a little lighter. We continue to tightly assess our capital spending and now expect annual spending will come in around $36 million this year.

