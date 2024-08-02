Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Stefano - IR
Mark Casale - Chairman & CEO
David Weinstock - CFO
Chris Curran - President, Essent Guaranty

Conference Call Participants

Terry Ma - Barclays
Soham Bhonsle - BTIG
Bose George - KBW
Doug Harter - UBS
Melissa Wedel - J.P. Morgan
Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Amy and I'll be your conference operator for today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Essent Group Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Please note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Phil Stefano, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Phil Stefano

Thank you, Amy. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. Joining me today are Mark Casale, Chairman and CEO; and David Weinstock, Chief Financial Officer. Also on hand for the Q&A portion of the call is Chris Curran, President of Essent Guaranty.

Our press release, which contains Essent's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 was issued earlier today and is available on our website at essentgroup.com. Our press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed during today's call. A complete description of these measures and the reconciliation to GAAP may be found in Exhibit O of our press release.

Prior to getting started, I would like to remind participants that today's discussions are being recorded and will include the use of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion

