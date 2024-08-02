Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (ALBKY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:ALBKY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 2, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Iason Kepaptsoglou - Head, Investor Relations
Vassilios Psaltis - Chief Executive Officer
Lazaros Papagaryfallou - Deputy CEO
Vassilios Kosmas - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eleni Ismailou - Axia Ventures
Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan
Mikhail Butkov - Goldman Sachs
Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research
Alex Boulougouris - Euroxx Securities
Nida Iqbal - Morgan Stanley
Alberto Nagel - Mediabanca

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gelli, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Services and Holdings conference call to present and discuss the First Half 2024 financial results. [Operator Instructions] And the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Services and Holdings management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.

Iason Kepaptsoglou

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I am Iason Kepaptsoglou, Alpha Bank's Head of IR. And I have with me today our CEO, Vassilios Psaltis; our newly appointed Deputy CEO, Lazaros Papagaryfallou; and a fresh addition to the team, our new CFO, Vassilios Kosmas. Slightly different format this time, Vassilios Psaltis will lead the call summarizing our progress and giving you a few updates on the outlook.

Lazaros Papagaryfallou will then go through a more thorough updates on the guidance for the year. And then lastly, Vassilios Kosmas will give you more details on the quarter. As ever, we will take Q&A in the end, and we aim to finish within the hour. Vassilios, over to you.

Vassilios Psaltis

Thank you, Iason. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. I would like to also use this forum to welcome Vassilios to the team. We have been working closely with him over the last few

