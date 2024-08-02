Oaktree Specialty Lending: Admitting My Mistake And Downgrading This BDC

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.22K Followers

Summary

  • OCSL has been my absolute worst performing BDC pick.
  • After the previous earnings release, I was still optimistic and recommended a buy, considering the positive net funding volumes and decreasing non-accruals.
  • While the net funding volumes have remained strong, the build-up of non-accruals surprised to the downside, leaving the current distribution coverage without any margin of safety.
  • Since it is inherently difficult to predict how the non-accruals will evolve and given that the current dividends are barely covered by the adjusted net investment income, I am downgrading this BDC.

Businessman use laptop with virtual world economic growth chart with red warning sign for caution in investing economic situation warning, Business investment risks.

Pakin Jarerndee

I have been covering Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) since early January this year, with the previous article issued right after the publication of OCSL's Q2 2024 earnings report. Starting from my initial thesis, the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.22K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News