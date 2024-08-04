Golub Capital BDC: 11% Yield, Insiders Buying, Reports This Week

Aug. 04, 2024
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GBDC closed a merger agreement with Golub Capital BDC 3, becoming the fifth-largest publicly traded BDC by asset.
  • Golub Capital BDC reported strong earnings for fiscal 2023, with significant revenue and NII growth.
  • Earnings remained strong in the most recent quarters, with revenue and NII continuing to increase.
  • It reports earnings on Monday, 8/5/24.
BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Rising interest rates have helped business development companies greatly over the past 1.5 years.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported strong earnings for its fiscal 2023, (period ending 9/30/23), with 55.5% revenue growth and 49% NII growth, with NII/Share rising ~48%.

