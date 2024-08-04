8vFanI

Rising interest rates have helped business development companies greatly over the past 1.5 years.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported strong earnings for its fiscal 2023, (period ending 9/30/23), with 55.5% revenue growth and 49% NII growth, with NII/Share rising ~48%.

Earnings have remained strong in the two most recent quarters, (fiscal Q1-Q2, period ending 3/31/24), albeit not quite as spectacular as fiscal 2023, with revenue up 16%, NII up 29%, and NII/share up 30%.

In addition, NAV/share continued to rise, hitting $15.12 as of 3/31/24, up 2.7% vs. one year ago. As with other BDCs, interest expense was way up, but was outpaced by NII. GBDC's share count was down slightly thanks to the existing $150 million GBDC share repurchase plan.

Company Profile:

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and as a regulated investment company, or RIC, under the federal tax code. It utilizes the established loan origination channels developed by Golub Capital, a leading lender to middle-market companies with over $70 billion of capital under management as of March 31, 2024. (GBDC site)

GBDC focuses on middle market companies, with its origination commitments peaking in 2021 at $25.3B. The average annual EBITDA of its borrowers is ~$74M.

2024 looks to be on pace to surpass 2023 in origination volume, with Q1 2024 hitting $3.5B, vs. $10B for full-year 2023:

GBDC has an advantage vs. its peers: It has 366 portfolio companies, nearly 2X the amount of company investments made by its peers, resulting in an average investment size of 0.27%, vs. 0.53% for its peers:

This has helped GBDC to achieve a much lower loss rate, 0.95%, than its BDC peers' 2.09% loss rate:

Holdings:

The portfolio is comprised of 93% 1st Lien debt, with 85% in 1st Lien One Stop Loans, which are secured by a collateral interest. It also holds 6% in Equity, and 1% in Junior Debt.

Software continues to be the largest industry exposure, at 27%, followed by Healthcare, at 8%, Specialty Retail, at 6%, Auto, Consumer, and Insurance, all at 5%, with 40 industries below 3%.

Management has built long-term relationships with sponsors over the company's ~30-year history- 98% of Q1 '24 originations were with repeat sponsors, higher than 2023's 92% rate.

Portfolio Companies Ratings:

Like other BDCs, management re-rates its holding quarterly. They use a 5-tier system, with 5 being the top tier, and 1 the lowest. In the fiscal quarter ending 3/31/24, ~87% of its portfolio companies were performing in the top 2 tiers, not that much lower than the pre-COVID mark of ~91%. "We saw no new defaults, we saw a decrease in an already low percentage of non-accruals, and we saw stable internal performance ratings. As a percentage of total debt investments at fair value, non-accruals decreased to 0.9% at March 31, 2024, from 1.1% at December 31, 2023. Second, internal performance ratings remained strong. Investments in rating categories 1 and 2, represented just 50 basis points of the total portfolio at fair value." (Q1 '24 call)

Merger:

On June 3, 2024, GBDC closed a merger agreement with Golub Capital BDC 3, with GBDC as the surviving company. The new entity has $8.8B of total assets at fair value, and investments in 367 portfolio companies, on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2024. GBDC now is the fifth-largest externally managed, publicly traded business development company by assets.

"GBDC’s investment adviser agreed to reduce GBDC’s income incentive fee and capital gain incentive fee from 20% to 15% in connection with and in support of the proposed merger. The reduction in incentive fees was made effective by waiver as of January 1, 2024, and it’s going to continue to be effect during the pendency of the proposed merger. It will become permanent upon closing of the merger." (Q1 '24 call)

GBDC’s investment adviser previously announced the permanent reduction of the company’s base management fee from 1.375% to 1% per annum effective July 1, 2023.

Dividends:

Another positive development from the merger is that GBDC is paying three $.05 special distributions in 2024. The first one was already paid in June, while the second and third payouts will come in September and December, with August and November ex-dividend dates.

Management has paid supplemental distributions in each of the last four quarters. At $14.78, GBDC's base dividend yield is 10.55%, with the $.05 special adding 1.35%, for a total yield of 11.91%.

Regular NII/Share dividend coverage was 1.26X in Q1 '24, (period ending 3/31/24), and has averaged 1.25X over the trailing 12 months.

Adding in the supplemental payouts shows a 1.08X coverage factor for the trailing 12 months.

Insiders:

Chairman David Golub and CEO Lawrence Golub bought more than 900,000 shares in June '24, at $16.03-$16.06. Good to see management with skin in the game.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA, ROE, and EBIT margin all rose a bit in the period ending 3/31/24 and remained above BDC industry averages. Debt/NAV leverage was up a bit, roughly in line with the industry average, and EBIT/interest coverage rose slightly.

Debt and Liquidity:

GBDC has ample access to capital. It had $1.388B in liquidity as of 3/31/24.

Management paid off the $500M in 2024 Notes in April, leaving the $100M GC Advisors Revolver as the next maturity - it comes due in June 2025.

The JPMorgan $1.487B credit facility matures in March 2028.

The rest of GBDC's outstanding Notes mature in 2026-2029.

GBDC has three investment grade ratings:

Performance:

In a rough week for the market, GBDC, the BDC industry, and the Financial sector all got hit harder than the S&P 500.

GBDC has outperformed the BDC industry over the past quarter, the past year, and so far in 2024. It has also outperformed the financial sector and the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past year.

Analysts' Price Targets:

GBDC received a downgrade in May to market perform from outperform from Raymond James research, with a $15.50 target.

At $14.78, it is 4.7% below analysts' lowest target of $15.50, and 12.4% below their average $16.88 price target.

Valuations:

At $14.78, GBDC is 2.25% below its 3/31/24 NAV/share of $15.12, which is cheaper than the BDC industry's average 2% premium over NAV. Its P/Sales is also a bit lower than average.

As for earnings multiples, GBDC's trailing price/NII and forward P/E are both lower than average, whereas its total dividend yield is in line.

Parting Thoughts:

GBDC reports fiscal Q3 '24 (period ending 6/30/24), earnings after the market close on Monday, 8/5/24. The final NAV accretion resulting from the merger will also be disclosed.

It should be an upbeat report. "Market-wide deal activity and origination across the Golub Capital platform both improved in the March 31 quarter. We expect it to continue to improve over the remainder of the year." (Q1 '24 call)

We rate GBDC a speculative long-term Buy, but you may want to wait until they report earnings Monday night, especially given the current jitters in the market.

