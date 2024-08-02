Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 5:42 PM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.12K Followers

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Waltz - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Eric McAfee - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andy Foster - President, North America

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS
Jordan Levy - Truist
Matthew Blair - TPH
Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright
Dave Storms - Stonegate
Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Aemetis Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Review Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Todd Waltz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis, Inc. Mr. Waltz you may begin.

Todd Waltz

Thank you, Ali. Welcome to the Aemetis' second quarter 2024 earnings review conference call. Joining us for the call today is Eric McAfee, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis; and Andy Foster, President of North America.

We suggest visiting our website at aemetis.com to review today's earnings press release, the Aemetis Corporate and Investor Presentation, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, recent press releases and previous earnings conference calls.

Before we begin our discussion today, I'd like to read the following disclaimer statement. During today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our future stock, performance, plans, opportunities and expectations with respect to financing activities and the execution of our business plan. These statements must be considered in conjunction with the disclosures and cautionary warnings that appear in our SEC filings. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements made on this call involve risks and uncertainties and that future events may differ materially from the statements made.

Recommended For You

About AMTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News