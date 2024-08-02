SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 6:16 PM ETSBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.12K Followers

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:SBHGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Yoshitaka Kitao - Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yoshitaka Kitao

Thank you very much for gathering despite your busy schedules and thank you to many of you for participating online as well. It is the First Quarter Results Explanation. On behalf of Kitao, I will be providing the explanation. Without further ado I would like to start.

This is the consolidated performance. Revenue ¥330 billion; profit before income tax expenses ¥51 billion; profit for the period ¥38 billion. Out of that profit attributable to owners of the company is ¥21 billion. Therefore revenue profit before income tax expense and profit for the period, each one of them for Q1 has resulted in a record high.

Profit attributable for owners of the company year-on-year basis is showing a negative number. However, regarding this, this was a temporary factor or temporary market situation changes impacted this number. Therefore on a full-year basis, we believe that this is not a problem.

Regarding the details I would like to explain using the following page. Our company, the calculation of the total shareholders' return is using the profit before income tax expenses of the financial businesses. Therefore, we consider this profit before income taxes expenses index to be one of the important indicators for making management decisions.

And compared on a year-on-year basis, profit before income tax expenses was 20.3% year-on-year an increase to ¥51.7 billion. Main factor is the financial service business. Led by the SBI Shinsei Bank Group's corporate business expanded and an extraordinary profit from the liquidation of a subsidiary, the numbers were strong.

And as you know from second half of last fiscal year, we have been executing

Recommended For You

About SBHGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBHGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News