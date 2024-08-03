Tug-Of-War Between Weakening Consumers And Forthcoming Rate Cuts: 3 Stocks I'm Buying

John Scott

Should we investors be excited about Fed rate cuts or nervous about weakening consumer trends?

Not to mention rising unemployment and falling wage growth.

It seems the market is caught up in an old-fashioned tug-of-war match between these two emotions, which are really just variations of the two basic investor emotions of greed and fear.

One thing that regular readers of my weekly articles should not be feeling is surprised.

I've been saying (and giving what I consider pretty strong evidence) for many months now that the economy is weakening, consumer spending power is fizzling out, and the labor market will be the last domino to fall. That conviction has only grown stronger in recent months.

In what follows, I'll cover:

Briefly retracing my tentative call for a 2024 recession

Digging in to the latest data on weakening consumer trends

One reason why Fed rate cuts are bad for big tech companies

My shrunken down and more cautious buy list

Here we go.

A 2024 Recession?

I have maintained for longer than I can recount that the economy is weakening and trending toward recession. There is mounting evidence to support this thesis, but it is taking a long time to play out. There has been no sudden drop in economic growth and dynamism. Rather, it's been more of a slow, downward grind as the post-COVID boom fizzles out.

In March, for example, I wrote an article titled "Sunbeams And Storm Clouds: Investing For Slow Growth, Disinflation, And Lower Rates" (I was feeling poetic that day), in which I discussed the underlying trends of declining economic growth, weakening labor markets, and softening consumer spending.

In that article, I summarized my thinking on a potentially oncoming recession thusly:

Whether or not we'll get a recession, candidly, I'm less sure than I was in November 2023. But if I had to venture a guess, my guess would be that we will get into a recession sometime this year.

Back then, various factors like a surge of immigration, lots of AI capex, and major construction projects were keeping the US economic machine humming along.

In June, I wrote an article titled "9 Stocks I'm Buying As Consumer Spending Stalls," in which I detailed the broad-based slowdown going on in consumer spending.

In that article, I delivered a full broadside attack on the common mistake commentators make when talking about consumer spending: Imagining all consumers as the average consumer.

The harsh tyranny of averages can't be ignored on this subject. American consumers need to be broken down into at least two groups:

Affluent (~40% of the population)

Paycheck-to-Paycheck (~60% of the population)

In reality, the dispersion is even more complicated and granular, but we'll stick with these broad categories. It's important to have this divergence in mind as we delve into consumer trends and why the economy is veering toward recession.

Consumer Spending Is Weakening, Not "Normalizing"

Recently, I noticed that Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist of Nationwide Mutual, summarized exactly what I've been saying for a while in an FT article:

[I expect] consumers to rein in their spending as we head through the second half of this year [because] pandemic savings [are] depleted, lower-income households increasingly maxed-out on credit and... employment growth will continue to cool.

Lots of major public companies, from McDonald's (MCD) to Starbucks (SBUX) to Visa (V) to Whirlpool (WHR) to Diageo (DEO) have commented recently on weakening consumer spending.

McDonald's

Here's Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald's, from the Q2 2024 conference call:

Beginning last year, we warned of a more discriminating consumer, particularly among lower-income households. And as this year progressed, those pressures have deepened and broadened. The QSR sector has meaningfully slowed in the majority of our markets and industry traffic has declined in major markets like the U.S., Australia Canada and Germany. So you are seeing consumers being much more discretionary as they treat restaurants. You're seeing that the consumer is eating at home more often, you're seeing more deal seeking from the consumer, and you're just seeing, I think, a trade down even within either units per transaction or within mix, all of those things for us are indicators that the consumer across a number of these markets is being very discriminating. And I would point out consumer sentiment in most of our major markets remains low.

And in a post-earnings interview on CNBC, Kempczinski reiterated that:

There is sort of this broad-based slowdown. It probably is more pronounced with lower-income consumers, but even on upper-income, you're seeing, for example, things like frequency to restaurants decreasing.

Starbucks

Here's Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Starbucks, from the fiscal Q3 2024 conference call:

I think we are operating in a challenging consumer environment. You see the impact of that in away from home consumption. If you look at our business at home for grocery stores with our brands, you're seeing volume increase, you're seeing share increase in a category that's in decline, but we're seeing volume increase at home.

Visa

Here's Chris Suh, CFO of Visa, from the fiscal Q3 2024 conference call:

In the U.S., while growth in the high spend consumer segment remained stable compared to prior quarters, we saw a slight moderation in the lower spend consumer segment.

Whirlpool

Here's Jim Peters, CFO of Whirlpool, from the Q2 2024 conference call:

Although we have continued to see discretionary demand impacted by depressed existing home sales and a weary consumer... ...We’ve seen the downturn of consumer discretionary demand intensify since 2022 and existing home sales hit multi-decade lows in 2023 and 2024. ...The other side of it, the discretionary demand, that is the really weak side, even weaker than you would see right now in the overall industry numbers - quite a bit weaker. The discretionary side comes with a fundamental remodel or existing home sales or new housing, and of course the moment you have a planned kitchen which is designed, you have much, much bigger mix opportunities, and that’s the element which has really changed versus the beginning of the year assumption.

Diageo

Here's Debra Crew, CEO of Diageo, from the recent fiscal Q4 2024 conference call, in which Diageo reported the first decline in sales since the pandemic including declines in North American sales of 2.5% for fiscal year 2024 and 10% for fiscal Q4:

Looking ahead to fiscal 25, the consumer environment continues to be challenging, and we expect the challenges we saw towards the end of fiscal ‘24 to persist.

The common narrative in the financial media holds that consumers are "protesting" high prices, implying that they could pay these higher prices, they just don't want to.

I object. This may be true for affluent consumers, but for the majority of Americans, the ability to keep spending as they have been over the past several years is literally hitting a wall.

That's why the US personal saving rate is so low...

Data by YCharts

...and also why US credit card debt and delinquency rates have been rapidly rising:

Data by YCharts

The idea that most Americans can keep spending like they have over the last few years but are just disgruntled about the high prices is ludicrous. The data completely contradicts it.

As I've said in the past, the ~60% of Americans who live paycheck-to-paycheck ("P2P") are increasingly running out of steam and financially hurting. They have jobs, which mitigates a lot of the pain, but they will still have to rein in (i.e. reduce) their spending going forward.

Consider a few points.

First, Money Management International, one of the largest consumer credit counseling agencies in the US, saw a 52% increase in client demand in the first half of 2024. Almost half of these new clients seeking help with mounting debt are what most would consider "middle class."

Second, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey shows the consumer mood sliding rapidly back toward recessionary levels.

Data by YCharts

In 2022, consumer sentiment plumbed new depths because of the massive spike in inflation. But today, inflation is falling off a cliff. Indeed, inflation (properly measured) is virtually gone.

Truflation puts it at 1.5% right now.

Truflation

So with inflation back to ultra-low levels, why are consumers so blue?

Well, even with wage growth now slightly higher than inflation, the combined effect of cumulative price hikes, consumer debt servicing, and evaporated savings together mean that P2P consumers can no longer spend money like they have over the last few years.

During the stimulus-fueled post-COVID boom, P2P consumers got used to an artificially high standard of living that was not sustainable.

Now the realities of stimulus-driven inflation and debt are yanking away that artificially high standard of living. Many Americans' real (inflation-adjusted) consumption is falling, and they don't like that. Who would?

Here's a chart I've shown before: real US retail sales.

Data by YCharts

Is real retail consumption higher in the US today than before COVID-19? Yes.

But has real retail consumption been falling since the stimulus-fueled post-COVID days of 2021-2022? Also yes.

The same thing has been happening in the restaurant space: Higher prices driving higher nominal sales/spending, accompanied by falling volumes of units (menu items) actually being sold/consumed.

A lot of affluent folks have trouble understanding this because they have the ability to absorb price increases more easily while continuing to enjoy a rising real standard of living.

If you break out consumers into the top 1/3rd of stock owners vs. those with no stock ownership (basically: Affluent vs. P2P), you'll find that consumer sentiment is much higher among the Affluent than the P2P crowd.

The Daily Chartbook

Again, this shouldn't be a surprise. Generally speaking, stocks are the ultimate luxury good. People invest in stocks when they've got lots of excess income.

Folks with lots of excess income may gripe about higher prices at restaurants and stores, but ultimately, they can absorb those prices while still buying the same volume of stuff. Their standard of living can continue to rise.

P2P folks can't do that. For a somewhat brief period (but long enough to get used to), their standard of living shot up from all that stimulus money. It stayed high for a while from wage increases and mounting credit card debt. Now wage growth is cooling, pandemic-era savings are gone, and many P2P credit cardholders have reached the end of their rope.

Like coins falling down a Plinko board, all of that pandemic-era stimulus money has filtered through the economy down to corporate profits. And who owns those corporations? Overwhelmingly, the affluent do.

Meanwhile, the P2P population is now worse off in many ways than they were before the pandemic. They face higher prices, demolished savings, higher consumer interest rates, and higher credit card debt and delinquency rates.

I think the data will ultimately show that COVID-19 and especially the unprecedented levels of fiscal largesse that accompanied it (well-intended though it might have been) widened the disparity in financial wellbeing in America and was a net negative for many Americans' standard of living.

You can't create prosperity through money printing. You can create a temporary sense of prosperity until prices catch up with the growth in the money supply, but like a bad hangover, consumers are now paying for that temporary pleasure.

So where does the economy go from here?

The prevailing belief is that the US simply "normalizes" back to its pre-COVID state, and a "soft landing" is achieved.

Macrobond

The market view represents the collective thinking of a lot of smart people, so I don't take my disagreement with it lightly.

But I do disagree. I think the odds of a recession are way higher than the market believes. And I think a recession could be closer than most people assume.

(Post-script addition after the release of the July unemployment report on Friday: The market now seems to be suddenly pricing in much higher odds of a recession than when I wrote the previous paragraphs on Thursday.)

Newton's Third Law of Motion states that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. I think something similar happens in economics. We had a huge shock from 2020-2022 -- a tidal wave if you will. And the waters have been receding from that tidal wave in 2023-2024.

The "soft landing" narrative posits that the "water levels," so to speak, will go back to where they were before COVID-19. But does that mean that the economy simply plateaus and holds steady in the current low growth / low inflation environment?

I highly doubt it. I don't think you get the binge without the hangover.

Almost by definition, the "receding floodwaters" after the tidal wave necessitates recession. In other words, returning to the pre-COVID "normal" would require a recession to get us there.

Right now, the trends in the labor market and consumer financial landscape both continue to favor lower consumption.

This creates a negative feedback loop, in which less consumption feeds into the labor market in the form of lower demand for workers, which then leads to lower wage growth and job gains, which leads to even less consumer spending power, and so on.

I think this process most likely leads to a recession. Clearly, I don't know when. At the end of 2023, I thought we'd be in recession by now.

But even though I don't know when a recession will arrive, I believe the evidence is overwhelming that the economy is experiencing a late-cycle slowdown that will at some point become a recession.

Post-Script: Sahm Rule Has Been Triggered

How much can change in a day! On Friday, August 2nd, the July unemployment report came out, showing that the Sahm Rule had been triggered. That is, the trailing 3-month average unemployment rate has risen over 50 basis points above the lowest 3-month average unemployment rate from the last 12 months.

St. Louis Fed

This has proven to be a historically accurate predictor of oncoming recessions. In fact, historically, the Sahm Rule is triggered immediately preceding or coincident with the beginning of a recession.

We'll see if that turns out to be the case this time as well.

For a more in-depth discussion of the Sahm Rule, see my recent article "3 Stocks I'm Buying As We Close In On Fed Rate Cuts."

The High Fed Funds Rate Has Been Great For Big Tech

Most people associate big tech (and growth stocks generally) with better performance when interest rates are low and/or falling. I think this is more correlation than causation.

Low-interest rates usually coincide and follow from low economic growth. An environment of low economic growth makes those companies actually able to generate strong growth more attractive.

A high Fed Funds Rate, such as we've had over the last year or so, is great for big tech companies because of those companies huge cash holdings. They have been able to earn 5%+ yields on their cash, and by nature of their massive size (and the size of their cash holdings), the net interest income generated has been likewise massive.

How massive?

Well, take Alphabet (GOOG), the parent company of Google and YouTube. In the second quarter of 2024 alone, Alphabet generated more net interest income than the *net income* (total profits) earned by the majority of S&P 500 companies.

Sherwood Media

To be exact, 397 S&P 500 companies make less in net income during than Alphabet currently makes just in net interest income.

That includes major national corporations like Kroger (KR), Target (TGT), Starbucks, Marriott International (MAR), Blackstone (BX), and so on.

This boost from a high FFR is shared by several big tech names.

As of Q1, Nvidia (NVDA) had $31.4 billion in cash & marketable securities on its balance sheet.

As of Q1, Apple (AAPL) had $67.15 billion in cash & marketable securities on its balance sheet.

As of Q2, Microsoft (MSFT) had $75.5 billion in cash & short-term securities on its balance sheet.

As of Q1, Amazon (AMZN) had $86.8 billion in cash & marketable securities on its balance sheet.

If these big tech companies' cash holdings were their own stocks, they would each be large cap stocks.

One reason why big tech has enjoyed such strong performance over the last few years (in addition to AI optimism, of course) has been the high FFR. With the prospect of Fed rate cuts swiftly approaching, it's no wonder that big tech stocks are selling off with such ferocity.

My (Cautious) Buy List

If I truly believe that a recession is likely coming, and I do, then it should make me rethink my buy list a bit.

As an astute commenter mentioned last week (you know who you are, my friend), it might be time to start raising some cash anticipating better deals to come in the near future. At the very least, after a nice rebound in dividend stock prices, it doesn't hurt to raise some cash.

As Warren Buffett put it, cash is an "option on everything."

At lunch with my siblings recently, my brother and I marveled at a cash bonus that our sister had gotten from work. We hardly ever use physical cash anymore, so seeing the dollar bills spurred the thought that cash is like a gift card you can use anywhere.

For those who still enjoy the earthy feel and smell of a crinkled dollar bill, you'll have to forgive me and my Millennial siblings.

The point is: When great deals in the dividend stock space are limited, cash (via money market funds) is a great way to generate some income while you wait for better buying opportunities to surface.

I wouldn't want to take that logic too far because many overly cautious investors have missed out on months or years of stock price appreciation and dividend growth due to over-extending this mindset.

Market timing isn't really my thing. I've tried and failed at it in the past, and the lesson I learned is that it is better simply to buy whatever is most attractive at the time, as long as whatever's most attractive isn't itself overvalued.

That's why I plan to continue buying attractive dividend stocks while also peeling off some available cash (from saved labor income and dividends) to build up the money market fund a little bit.

Thus, the buy list is really 4 investments, if you count a money market fund.

Yield Projected Forward Dividend Growth Rate (Guesstimate) Vanguard Cash Reserves Federal MMF (VMRXX) 5.3% Negative once the Fed starts cutting rates American Homes 4 Rent 6.25% Series H Preferred (AMH.PR.H) 6.5% N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) 4.6% Mid-Single-Digits Rexford Industrial (REXR) 3.3% High-Single-Digit to Low-Double-Digit Click to enlarge

Putting aside cash, I would argue that these three stocks are highly defensive and recession-resistant.

American Homes 4 Rent Series H Preferred Stock

As bond yields come down, the odds of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) redeeming its Series H preferreds, which have a higher yield at par than the Series G (AMH.PR.G). As I type this, the 10-year Treasury rate has now fallen below 4% for the first time since January, and the BBB effective yield has dipped to about 5.3%. That's almost 100 basis points below AMH.PR.H's yield at par.

I most recently bought AMH.PR.H at a price of $23.80, but even at a price to $24, the pref still has ~4.2% upside plus the 6.25% annualized yield. The call date was in September 2023, so it could be called at any time.

It may not be a lot of upside, but it's easy and virtually assured upside, and you get paid quarterly to wait for it.

Meanwhile, I believe the idiosyncratic weaknesses being suffered right now by ARE and REXR are fully priced in to their respective stock prices.

Alexandria Real Estate

I'm surprised that ARE has fallen as much as it has, given that management reaffirmed AFFO per share guidance in the Q2 results. We probably have the analyst downgrades to thank for that. Hey, that's how it goes. Analyst rating changes giveth and analyst rating changes taketh away.

I'll gladly take the opportunity to top up my position in this life science blue chip at a Great Financial Crisis level valuation.

Two Stocks On My Watch list

Lastly, I'll mention that I am closely watching two high-quality but cyclical dividend stocks to potentially buy soon.

The first is Robert Half Inc. (RHI), which I discussed in last week's article. In short, it's a temp work agency that also does business consulting. RHI is already ~50% off its high, but I think the temp work (and labor market) environment is going to get worse before it gets better, so I'm not buying just yet.

Then again, selloffs for RHI usually don't get much worse than about 60-65% off its recent high:

Data by YCharts

Maybe it is time to start dipping a toe in the water...

Rather than keep indecisively waffling on RHI, I'll move on to the other blue chip cyclical stock I'm closely watching: United Parcel Service (UPS).

UPS has been sliding since its peak in early 2022, which by some measurements is also when the post-COVID boom peaked. Certainly, that seems to have been when online shopping by cash-rich consumers spending their stimulus money reached its zenith.

Since then, UPS has shed over 40% of its market cap:

Data by YCharts

Unlike a current holding of mine, Whirlpool, I'm pretty confident that UPS's 5%-yielding dividend is safe, even though the earnings payout ratio should rise over 80% this year.

Amid weak demand, UPS has been cutting prices this year in an attempt to rev up more volume. Last year's teamsters' union upheaval caused a lot of UPS customers to look elsewhere -- namely, the primary rival of FedEx (FDX) -- for shipping services.

Not to mention the fact that Amazon has drastically reduced its reliance on UPS by building its own delivery service from the ground up.

Can UPS get its mojo back and return to growth in packages delivered? Frankly, I'm not sure. They're trying to go after a greater share of the healthcare product delivery market, as well as business-to-business shipping.

I like that UPS has very little debt and well-established nationwide (and increasingly international) shipping infrastructure. I don't like that UPS has yielded market share in the business-to-consumer delivery space to Amazon and FedEx.

UPS isn't on my buy list because I haven't decided yet whether to buy it. But I am tempted.