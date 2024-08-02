Canadian Utilities Limited (CDUAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Jackson - SVP, Finance, Treasury, Risk and Sustainability
Katie Patrick - EVP and CFO
Wayne Stensby - COO, ATCO Energy Systems
Clint Warkentin - EVP and CFO and CIO, ATCO Energy Systems
Bob Myles - COO, ATCO EnPower

Conference Call Participants

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets
Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets
Ben Pham - BMO

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast for Canadian Utilities Limited. As a reminder all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President of Financial Operations. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.

Colin Jackson

Thank you and good morning everyone. We are pleased you could join us for Canadian Utilities' second quarter 2024 conference call. With me today, we have Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Utilities; Wayne Stensby, Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Energy Systems; Clint Warkentin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Investment Officer of ATCO Energy Systems; Bob Miles, Chief Operating Officer at ATCO EnPower; and Greg Stevenson, Chief Financial Officer, ATCO EnPower.

Before we move on with today's remarks, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional territories and home lands on which our global facilities are located.

Today, we are speaking to you from our ATCO Park head office in Calgary, which is located in Treaty 7 Region. This is the ancestral territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy, comprised of Siksika, the Kainai and the Piikani Nations, the Tsuut'ina Nation and

