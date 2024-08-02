Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 9:02 PM ETHugo Boss AG (BOSSY) Stock, HUGPF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Hugo Boss AG (OTCPK:BOSSY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Stöhr – Vice President-Investor Relations
Yves Müller – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frederick Wild – Jefferies
Manjari Dhar – RBC
Grace Smalley – Morgan Stanley
Michael Kuhn – Deutsche Bank
Jürgen Kolb – Kepler Cheuvreux
Andreas Riemann – ODDO
Thomas Chauvet – Citi
Ben Rada Martin – Goldman Sachs

Christian Stöhr

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results presentation. Hosting our conference call today is Yves Müller, CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS. Before I hand over to Yves, allow me to remind you that all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency-adjusted basis, unless otherwise specified. Also and just like in the past, I would like to ask you to limit your questions during the Q&A session to a maximum of two.

And with that, let’s get started, and over to you, Yves.

Yves Müller

Thank you, Christian, and a warm welcome from Metzingen, ladies and gentlemen. We are delighted that you are taking part in our conference call today. Over the next 30 minutes, I will present a detailed overview of our second quarter and half year performance, focusing on the most recent operational and financial developments. Just as importantly, I will also walk you through our updated top and bottom-line expectations for fiscal year 2024.

As you are all aware of, and as the current reporting season has demonstrated, our industry is navigating through a period of persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. A period during which spending on luxury and premium apparel has been impacted by subdued consumer demand. And while this has resulted in a normalization of industry growth for several quarters in a row, the slowdown was particularly

Recommended For You

About BOSSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOSSY

Trending Analysis

Trending News