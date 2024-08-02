Elme Communities (ELME) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 9:09 PM ETElme Communities (ELME) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amy Hopkins - VP, IR
Paul McDermott - President & CEO
Tiffany Butcher - COO
Steven Freishtat - CFO
Grant Montgomery - VP, Research

Conference Call Participants

Cooper Clark - Wells Fargo
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan
Michael Gorman - BTIG
Ann Chan - Green Street

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Elme Communities Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Amy Hopkins, Vice President, Investor Relations. Amy, please go ahead.

Amy Hopkins

Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. Today's event is being webcast with a slide presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website and will be available on our webcast replay.

Statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold. We refer to certain of these risks in our SEC filings.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are available in our most recent earnings press release and financial supplement, which was distributed yesterday and can be found on the Investors page of our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to our President and CEO, Paul McDermott.

Paul McDermott

Thanks, Amy, and good morning, everyone. Presenting on the call with me today are Tiffany Butcher, our Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Freishtat, our Chief Financial Officer. Tiffany will provide an update on our operating trends and initiatives, and Steve will cover our balance sheet and outlook. Grant Montgomery, our Head of Research, is here to answer market-level questions during Q&A.

Recommended For You

About ELME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ELME

Trending Analysis

Trending News