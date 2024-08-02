Technip Energies N.V. (THNPY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Technip Energies N.V. (OTCPK:THNPY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phillip Lindsay – Vice President-Investor Relations
Arnaud Pieton – Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Vibert – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kate O’Sullivan – Citi
Guilherme Levy – Morgan Stanley
Richard Dawson – Berenberg
Victoria McCulloch – RBC
Jean-Luc Romain – CIC
Bertrand Hodee – Kepler
Mick Pickup – Barclays
Daniel Thomson – BNP Paribas Exane

Phillip Lindsay

Hello, and welcome to Technip Energies’ Financial Results for the First Half of 2024. On the call today, our CEO, Arnaud Pieton, will provide an overview of our H1 performance and business highlights.

This will be followed by our CFO, Bruno Vibert, who will share more details on our financial results. Then Arnaud will come back to discuss the outlook before opening for questions. Before we start, I would encourage you to take note that the forward-looking statements on Slide 2.

I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Pieton

Thank you, Phil, and welcome everyone to our results presentation for the first half of 2024, during which we have secured strategic objectives and leadership in a high demand market.

We’ve achieved a strong financial performance with double-digit revenue growth to €3.2 billion reflecting notably strong volumes in Project Delivery, with large projects ramping-up and with steady growth in TPS.

At the bottom-line, EPS grew by 50% year-over-year, benefiting from strength in margins and higher financial income, as well as the absence of material one-off factors that impacted H1 last year.

This puts us well on track to deliver full year guidance. Commercially, we secured two important awards for low carbon LNG plants in the Middle East, Ruwais in the UAE, and Marsa in Oman. And TPS achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in order intake. This momentum is reflected in

Recommended For You

About THNPY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THNPY

Trending Analysis

Trending News