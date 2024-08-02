carterdayne

Thesis

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) is a fixed income exchange-traded fund we started covering last year. The name represents a targeted duration Treasury Bills fund, and in our original article we highlighted the mechanics employed by the fund to keep rolling into 6-months T-Bills. We liked the fund, and started our coverage with a 'Hold' rating, delivering in the process a total return in excess of 6%.

In today's article, we are going to revisit this unique name and highlight why the fund represents a good option for investors in terms of extending duration and capitalizing on the current high risk-free rates for longer.

Constant maturity funds

XBIL come from the North Slope Asset Management company, which specializes in constant maturity ETFs:

We have covered a number of their funds as you can see above, but an investor can find the full list here. Constant maturity funds in the Treasury/Bills space reference ETFs which roll their holdings upon new issuances in order to always contain the 'on-the-run' name, and thus have a constant duration and maturity:

On-the-run Treasuries are the most recently issued U.S. Treasury bonds or notes of a particular maturity. On-the-run Treasuries are the opposite of "off-the-run" Treasuries, which refer to Treasury securities that have been issued before the most recent issue and are still outstanding.

Constant maturity funds serve many purposes, but they can be used in active trading environments and portfolio constructions, since their duration is ensured and historic regressions and back-testing can be easily applied.

The Fed is signaling a potential cut in September

While the Fed is signaling just the possibility of a cut in September, the market is fully pricing one in, and even more importantly has now started pricing the probability of a 50 bps cut:

Probabilities (CME)

Fed Funds cuts simply means that the benchmark rate will be lower, which in turn is going to drag down all other financial indices linked to Fed Funds such as SOFR and the Prime rate. This is how monetary policy works in the U.S. As risk free rates decrease, short dated funds and money market funds will reset lower, thus offering investors lower 30-day SEC yields going forward.

How can you clip a higher yield for longer?

The answer to that question is duration. Short term funds have a duration spectrum, and XBIL is towards the top of the range with a 0.5 years duration. The respective figure does not change since the name constantly rolls into new T-Bills. When the Fed actually cuts rates and the new 6 month T-Bill gets issued at a lower yield, the fund will realize a mark to market gain in its NAV via selling the old T-Bill and buying the newly issued one.

Unlike cash funds which run down assets to their maturity dates, T-Bill will capture the higher yields via NAV accretion rather than 30-day SEC yield. The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) which we covered here, is a cash fund which runs down the assets it holds, and will keep a higher 30-day SEC yield via this build. Conversely, XBIL will pass on to investors a NAV accretion via its methodology of selling off the run T-Bills.

Current fund composition

The fund is currently holding the 6-months on the run T-Bill and a cash allocation:

Holdings (Fund Website)

The January 23, 2025 is the current on the run 6-months T-Bill which will be replaced upon the weekly auction that establishes the new issue. The fund sells the old CUSIP and replaces it with the new one at prevailing yields.

The ETF does not buy any other type of assets, thus benefits from the full faith and credit of the U.S. government when thinking about credit risk.

Duration is the name of the game

When faced with rate cuts, retail investors want to purchase safe assets such as treasuries, but with a higher than normal duration (we are targeting 4 months to 10 months here). Rather than take outright interest rate risk, a duration extension for cash-like vehicles simply means that you extend the time you are getting a higher than normal yield. For example, a short term T-bill fund with a 0.5 years duration, simply translates into the fund rolling into the new rate every 6 months, versus short duration peers that might do it every 1 to 3 months.

We are not advocating outright duration risk for cash parking vehicles, but simply stating that names with higher duration figures are preferable to short duration funds. As an example, please find below a number of names we have covered, and their respective duration figures:

Conclusion

XBIL is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. The vehicle represents a constant maturity position into 6-months T-bills, and has a duration of 0.5 years. In today's environment where the market is pricing a September 2024 rate cut, retail investors should look at switching to funds with slightly higher duration profiles so that they can benefit from higher rates for longer. XBIL will do that for them via a NAV accretion process as it rolls into new T-Bills and sells the higher priced off the run ones when the Fed cuts. The article outlines the current duration profiles for some of the most popular cash parking vehicles we have covered on the platform.