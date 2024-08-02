BDC Weekly Review: TRIN Has Been Busy

thomas-bethge

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of July.

Market Action

BDCs were up slightly on the week, with wide variation. MSDL fell by double-digits due to the first lock-up expiry. The price dynamic echoes that of BXSL, which started out trading at a large premium to the average BDC only to fall sharply as shares unlocked for sale by original investors.

Month-to-date, the sector is fairly flat, with TPVG in the lead.

Systematic Income

BDC valuations have range-traded over the last few months. The next catalyst will be earnings results released over the next few weeks.

Systematic Income

Market Commentary

Trinity Capital (TRIN) have been very busy in the last few months.

The company announced it is partnering with CLO manager Eagle Point Credit to launch a new investment vehicle. Trinity will be the adviser and has put in $60m of equity into the vehicle, which will be able to use leverage. It will invest in opportunities originated by the Trinity platform in the usual sectors of tech, life sciences, equipment finance and others. Eagle Point Credit have not released anything about the partnership. Perhaps Eagle Point will use the new vehicle for its non-CLO credit strategies. Apart from the well-known CLO CEFs like ECC and EIC, the company also manages private funds as well as individual managed accounts.

TRIN also issued a bond - 7.875% 2029 (TRINI), same terms as its most recent bond except for a slightly longer maturity. The company will use the proceeds to partially redeem its 7% 2025 bond (TRINL). This will marginally increase the company's cost of unsecured financing - a trend we continue to see in the sector.

The company also said it funded $231m of new investments in Q2 while proceeds totaled around $180m, resulting in around $51m of net new investments. Both new fundings and repayments are on the high side, particularly repayments which are at the highest level in more than 3 years. This is largely due to increased competition and tight spreads in both private and public loans, which allow borrowers to refinance their loans, driving repayments.

This dynamic also suggests that leverage across the sector will likely continue to fall, which is not a bad result given that a marginal investment today contributes little to BDC net income, not only due to the cost of leverage but also tight spreads. A lower level of leverage going into what remains a macro slowdown (the latest GDP print notwithstanding) also makes BDC portfolios more resilient in case of a slowdown.

Stance And Takeaways

As highlighted above, MSDL has fallen sharply as shares got released from the first lock-up, allowing investors to sell. At this point, the stock is trading at a 4% discount to book and the lowest valuation vs. the sector since its IPO earlier this year. It is a tempting entry point, even given the likelihood that weakness will persist through further lock-up expiries in October and January.