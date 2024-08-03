Investors Prep For High-Stakes Week After Tech Stocks Crumble

Investors face a test of nerves next week after key stock averages sold off Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) sliding into a correction after the July jobs report stoked fears the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession and the Federal Reserve is behind the curve in cutting interest rates. Key U.S. stock indexes managed to finish off session lows. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) fell 2.4%, and the S&P 500 (SP500) shed 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) declined 1.5% for its worst daily percentage loss since May 23. Economic data releases next week include the ISM services index for July and the international trade balance for June. Federal Reserve members will be back on the speech circuit, and the central bank will also release the closely watched Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on bank lending practices.

The pace of corporate earnings slows down, but big names such as Caterpillar (CAT), Airbnb (ABNB), and Disney (NYSE:DIS) will report. In the healthcare sector, Novo Nordisk (NVO), which manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy, and the company that manufactures Zepbound and Mounjaro, Eli Lilly (LLY), both step into the earnings confessional.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 5 - CSX Companies (CSX), Williams Companies (WMB), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Carlyle Group (CG). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 6 - Amgen (AMGN), Caterpillar (CAT), Uber Technologies (UBER), Airbnb (ABNB), Duke Energy (DUK), Celsius Holdings (CELH), and Yum! Brands (YUM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 7 - Disney (DIS), McKesson (

