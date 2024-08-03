da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) recently published great Q2 earnings results on July, 25.

Despite significant growth in their North American On-Highway, and Defense end markets, and a raised 2024 guidance, I am still not convinced of management's confidence in the current share price.

Despite the repurchase of $31 million in shares during the second quarter, there was no insider buying activity. In other words, no skin in the game, which to me is an indication that management is not fully convinced that the recent bull run will continue.

Overall, the financial ratios look good when compared to the industrials sector.

However, given the 50% YTD increase in the share price, I am not sure how long this momentum will last. Until I see more insider buying activity, potentially after a future panic selloff post-earnings, my rating is a Hold.

Nevertheless, I will keep this stock on my watchlist.

Company Overview

Allison is an Indianapolis-based company that designs and manufactures vehicle propulsion systems, mainly fully automatic transmission and electric hybrid systems.

Their products end up assembled into commercial trucks, buses, motorhomes, and defense vehicles.

Their revenue comes mainly from selling these propulsion systems in North America, but they also earn income from off-highway applications, including equipment used in energy, mining, and construction, and from providing parts and services to maintain their products. The defense sector is another revenue source, supplying systems for military vehicles in the U.S. and abroad.

In other words, they have a diversified revenue stream, which I find very attractive.

I provide revenue figures below from their 10-K to better understand the relative importance of each of their streams.

Segment 2023 Revenue North America On-highway 1.53 B Service Parts, Support Equipment and Other 696.00 M Outside North America On-highway 477.00 M Defense 166.00 M Outside North America Off-highway 104.00 M North America Off-highway 63.00 M Click to enlarge

Author's compilation using data from Allison's latest 10-K report.

Their revenue comes mainly from North America, although they operate internationally. I provide below a breakdown of last year's revenue per country, using data from their 10-K.

Country 2023 Revenue United States 2.17 B China 164.00 M Japan 102.00 M Canada 65.00 M Mexico 51.00 M Germany 49.00 M Other 433.00 M Click to enlarge

Author's compilation using data from Allison's latest 10-K report.

The good, the bad, and the ugly from their Q2 earnings

As always, I like to start with the dessert.

Allison's revenue declined in the European market, mainly due to price pressures coming from fully automated transmission manufacturers, like ZF, Voith, and Shaanxi Fast Gear.

In particular, I view Shaanxi Fast Gear, a Chinese-based company, as the main player behind the price pressure in their European market given that they manufacture their heavy-duty transmissions at a lower price in China.

As a consequence, I see Allison struggling to meet their initial projection for this segment of 14% growth in net sales in 2024.

They did mention that the good performance of the Asian market overshadowed the European decline, so overall the Outside North America On-Highway segment experienced a $5 million YoY increase in net sales.

Their manufacturing expenses went up by $12 million, despite the YoY increase in gross profits of $13 million.

Material costs were flat for the quarter, after they reported several increases in these costs in the past, due to supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Most of the supply chain disruptions were related to the limited availability of key components in their transmission systems, such as corrosion resistant steel, non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and nickel, and precious metals such as platinum and palladium. Management attributed the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as the main contributing factors to these supply chain disruptions.

Regarding their workforce, they mentioned that part of that $12 million increase in manufacturing was to keep their skilled manufacturing employees, amidst a shortage of experienced workers in the market.

I observed in their earnings call transcript a mention of an increase in operating working capital requirements, which is not good as it means that the company needs more cash to finance its day to day operations.

They also mentioned challenges in ramping up the North American Off-Highway market to meet demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles. To be transparent, I rather prefer a company having strong demand and poor ramp up capabilities, than the other way around.

Additionally, this last segment didn't perform as well as the others, with a decline of $24 million YoY.

What I am concerned about, are the supply chain constraints, particularly in securing the necessary materials for their transmissions, and the labor required to meet production targets in the North American Off-Highway segment.

They also mentioned a potential slowdown in the second half of the year, due to uncertainties in the supply chain, and seasonality effects.

Not Everything Was Rain In Q2

They reported record net sales of $816 million, which represents a 4% YoY increase.

They put a spotlight on the good performance of their North American On-Highway end market. This segment registered record net sales of $456 million, which is a 15% YoY increase.

This surge in revenue was driven by class 8 vocational vehicles (gross vehicle weight of +33,001 pounds), and medium-duty trucks, alongside price increases on certain products.

I will add an important note here: Allison owns a staggering 80% of the market share in Class 8 vocational vehicles in North America.

Their EPS was up 11% YoY, reaching a value of $2.13 per share. The consensus was $2.03, so props to them in this regard.

The defense market saw an increase of 30% YoY in net sales, mainly due to increased demand for tracked vehicle applications.

Outlook

Management increased their 2024 guidance, for revenue, earnings, and cashflow.

I like this increase in guidance, but I don't see any skin in the game. I want to see some insider buying activity before I can reach the conclusion that management is confident in the current share price.

So far, since March, I am seeing only sale operations by VPs.

Usually, I am not concerned about insider selling activity, unless it is in mass, and they sell a good amount of their shares.

In my view, if I see more insiders selling their shares when the price goes up, I will start to lose my confidence in their stock, and anticipate a sell-off. Again, this will have to be a major, cluster insider selling activity.

As a side note to the reader, my investment philosophy to assess management's confidence in the share price, regardless of the company I analyze, is always the same:

Show me your portfolio, baby!

When looking at their weekly chart below, I like what I see, but as a contrarian investor, this is not a stock that I would allocate a significant amount of my portfolio.

Trading View

Actually, at the moment of writing this article, I don't own shares in Allison. And, unless I see cluster insider buying activity, backed up by good financials, I don't plan to own any in the short term, unless there is an unjustified panic selloff after earnings release.

In my view, the bull run still has some momentum, and, even though the RSI is showing slight overbuying activity, I believe there is still room for growth.

However, I am not confident as to how much it will increase, therefore my Hold rating.

I will finalize this section by admitting that their valuation ratios are very attractive when compared to the sector. But not all of them show sector undervaluation, like the Price/Sales, or the Price / Book.

I don't really look at PE ratios, but I will mention that they are trading at 11.51x their GAAP earnings, which is 50% below the Industrials sector.

Conclusion

Allison had great Q2 earnings results, with strong a revenue increase for their North American on-highway and defense segments, showing market dominance in the US, particularly in Class 8 vocational vehicles.

I am concerned about headwinds in the European market impacting their outside North America on-highway target of 14% growth in net sales.

However, I am confident with their increased 2024 guidance, and overall great financial results.

The recent cluster insider selling activity makes me believe that management is not confident in the current share price. I would keep an eye on this, however I want more skin in the game from management before I consider entering a position in this stock.

Therefore, my rating is a Hold.