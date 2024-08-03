Employment Report: 114K Jobs Added In July, Less Than Expected

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.09K Followers

Summary

  • The latest employment report showed 114,000 jobs were added in July, falling short of the expected addition of 176,000 new jobs.
  • Unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, highest since October 2021.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics' broadest measure of unemployment is the U6 series, which is at 7.8%.

Businesswoman sharing ideas with colleague in meeting

Luis Alvarez

The latest employment report showed 114,000 jobs were added in July, falling short of the expected addition of 176,000 new jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, its highest level since October 2021.

Here is an

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.09K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News