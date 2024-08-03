Markets Weekly Outlook - Rising U.S. Job Fears, Geopolitics In The Spotlight

Summary

  • US jobs data underwhelmed, triggering the SAHM rule, signaling a likely recession.
  • The Magnificent 7 tech companies have lost nearly $1.75 trillion in market capitalization over the past 10 days.
  • Rate cut bets for the US face significant revisions with recessionary fears weighing on global markets.

By Zain Vawda

Week in Review: US Unemployment Rate Triggers Recession Fears

US jobs data underwhelmed on Friday triggering the SAHM rule, which is used to identify the start of a recession based on changes in the

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

