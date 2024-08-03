U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: August Kicks Off With One Small Pricing

mapo

Just one small IPO priced this week, raising $6 million. Two SPACS also listed. Four IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings.

This week’s sole listing belonged to OS Therapies (OSTX), which priced its downsized IPO at the $4 proposed price to raise $6 million at an $81 million market cap. The company is developing treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors, focusing on the need for new treatments in cancers of the bone in children and young adults. Its most advanced candidate, OST-HER2, is a genetically engineered strain of Listeria monocytogenes which entered a Phase 2b trial in osteosarcoma in July 2021. The trial is expected to conclude in late 2024, after which the company plans to submit an NDA given that there is sufficiently positive endpoint data. Despite OST-HER2 being well tolerated in a Phase 1b trial conducted by Advaxis, the company only has one clinical candidate and its license partner has underperformed since the start of the agreement. A very low incidence rate of osteosarcoma may also cause significant delays in trial enrollment. The stock finished the week down 37%.

Two SPACs also priced this week. Asia-focused AA Mission Acquisition (AAMU) and turnaround veteran-led M3-Brigade Acquisition V (MBAVU) raised $300 million and $250 million, respectively.

Four IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Osteopathic health care provider rYojbaba (RYOJ), Canada-based mining company Lannister Mining (DRIL), and PTL (PTLE), which provides fueling logistics services to the commercial ships in the APAC region, all filed to raise $6 million. Malaysian solar project service provider Founder Group (FGL) filed to raise $11 million.

Two SPACs also submitted initial filings this week: Plum Partners' Plum Acquisition IV (PLMKU) and new economy-focused AEI CapForce II Investment (AEIBU) filed to raise $200 million and $100 million, respectively.

Just one IPO is currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar during the week.

Holdover Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) is scheduled to raise $27 million at a $182 million market cap. Actuate has exclusively licensed a portfolio of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3) inhibitors, with the goal of targeting difficult to treat cancers. Its lead candidate is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer, with top line results expected in the 1Q25.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) Fort Worth, TX $27M $182M $8 - $10 2,950,000 Titan Partners Phase 2 biotech developing an inhibitor therapy for difficult to treat cancers. Click to enlarge

Lock-up periods will be expiring for six companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/1/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 2.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 15.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 7.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Amman Mineral Internasional and Barito Renewables Energy.

