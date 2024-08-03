StefaNikolic

Investment Thesis

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) just released their Q2 2024 earnings last week, and while the headline numbers might have spooked some investors with a slight miss on EPS and revenue, the real story is the rebound in Macau. With total gaming revenue up a whopping 24% compared to last year, it's clear the 'Vegas of Asia' has more to offer.

The Macau Paradox: Why Isn't LVS Stock Soaring with Surging Profits

Macau finally reopened its doors after a prolonged 3-year pandemic lockdown last year, a big win for LVS, which saw cash starting to flow again. But here's the weird part: as profits were climbing, their stock price was going the opposite way. Check out the disconnect in the charts below.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

So, why the cold market response? During Q2 earnings call, LVS CEO Rob noted that he expects Macau's gross gaming revenue to blow past $30 billion. That's what Macao generated before the pandemic. Although the pace of recovery has slowed, with visits still below 2019 figures, sometimes 50% less, I see this as an opportunity rather than a red flag. Don't forget that Macao was opened for business only last year, and, beyond professional gamblers and high-rollers springing to the region after its reopening, I believe that many consumers just need more time to adjust their calendars. Macao has been closed for three years, and visitors just need more time to readjust their travel plans.

The gaming business has a unique feature, being supply-driven. LVS is doubling down on Macau, investing heavily to maintain its gaming real estate portfolio that powers its competitive edge. For example, The Londoner Macau is undergoing major renovations, and so is the Cotai arena. Sure, these renovations have put pressure on margins, and perhaps contributed to the revenue miss, but when The Londoner Macau opens its doors later this year, expect a flood of visitors coming to check out the remodeled resort, a $1 billion stage 2 project in a 3-phase plan. The Cotai arena, which hosted several high-profile events each year, including performances by entertainment heavy-weight stars including Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and many others, has been closed since May 2023. The arena is also slated for reopening in Q4 2024.

Is this Political?

In a recent analyst note, a Morgan Stanley analyst drew parallels between the current dip in LVS shares and a similar decline in 2017-2018, attributed to trade tensions with China. In my view, while economic conflicts have an undeniable impact on consumer spending and activity, I believe this narrative underestimates the resilience of Macao's recovery trajectory. The political factors mentioned in the MS note have an indirect impact on LVS, and I see more tailwinds than headwinds. The number of tourists visiting Macao is still below 2019 levels, and with the absence of structural changes in the industry, I still believe that the number of visitations will recover fully.

Could it Be Debt?

LVS is sitting on $13.7 billion in debt, with about $1 billion maturing in the next few quarters. The company already made arrangements to refinance a portion of its loans and enhance the maturity ladder, with new investment-grade notes. But, while the company has been shelling out cash for dividends and stock buybacks, some investors are rightly questioning if paying down that debt mountain might be a wiser move.

Here's my take. A healthy balance provides a financial safety net. It gives companies more wiggle room when the economy takes a downturn. And the casino business can be cutthroat, with customers flocking to the hottest spots. Having cash on hand to respond to competitors and renovate existing properties is key. Casinos also come with high fixed costs. That's great when times are good, but it can be a real drag when they're not. By paying down debt and reducing interest payments, LVS can ease some of that financial pressure.

However, I don't see this as the driver of the stock's performance. The company enjoys a decent credit rating, and debt-to-EBITDA is modest at 3x. So, even if debt increases with the pursuit of new development projects, such as the resort planned in New York, and potential plans for a development project in Thailand, the company's strong balance sheet will be able to support a temporary increase in leverage.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

One risk to our hypothesis is the lack of momentum. The idea of a rebound-based trade on LVS shares is not new. However, with shares down 22%, we see limited downside from here. Even if Macao's rebound drags longer, this is already incorporated in the share price.

LVS now sits at the lower range of its peers' valuation, with a 2024 forward PE ratio of 16x. While this ratio might not scream 'bargain', LVS's PEG ratio is where things get interesting. With one of the lowest PEG ratios in the industry, LVS is poised for growth more than its peers.

Red Rock (RRR) and Wynn (WYNN) have higher valuations compared to LVS, despite slower growth estimates, while MGM Resorts (MGM) sports a valuation comparable to LVS, with a higher PEG ratio.

So, while LVS might not be a screaming buy based on its PE ratio alone, its PEG ratio tells a different story, lending me confidence that it could offer potential for extraordinary returns in the short run.

Data by YCharts

Summary

LVS shares are down 22% this year, and investors are scrambling for answers. The Macao rebound hasn't boosted the stock, sparking different theories, from debt risk to potential political headwinds.

With shares going down, and profitability going up, I see a disconnect that provides an opportunity to investors. Is it a sure bet? Of course not. But I see limited downside from here, with LVS enjoying the lowest PEG ratios among its peers.

The primary risk to my bullish thesis is unforeseen structural changes in China's gaming market. It could be that consumer behavior or attitudes have changed towards gaming or shifts towards online gaming. This thesis rests on the assumption that tourism to Macao will recover to 2019 levels next year. Luckily, LVS's current price provides a buffer if one or more of my assumptions are wrong. Even if Macao doesn't recover, with the planned expansion in Singapore and New York, and potentially Thailand, combined with a strong balance sheet, I believe there are more tailwinds than headwinds to complement the attractive current valuation.