Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Wohlhuter - Director, IR
John Casella - Chairman and CEO
Brad Helgeson - CFO
Ned Coletta - President

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Brown - Raymond James
Brian Butler - Stifel
Adam Bubes - Goldman Sachs
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Michael Feniger - Bank of America
Tyler Brown - Raymond James
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Charlie Wohlhuter

All right. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call today. Today, we will be discussing our second quarter 2024 results, which were released yesterday afternoon.

Here with me today are John Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella Waste Systems.

John Casella

Hello, operator? Were you going to say something? No? Okay. Sorry, Charlie, go ahead, please.

Charlie Wohlhuter

We've John here. Ned Coletta, our President; Brad Helgeson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Steves, our Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Solid Waste Operations. After a review of these results and an update on company's activities and business environment, we will be happy to take your questions.

But first, please be aware that various remarks we may make about the company's future expectations, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views in any subsequent

Recommended For You

About CWST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CWST

Trending Analysis

Trending News