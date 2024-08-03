Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Shaw - Vice President, Investor Relations
Brad Corson - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Dan Lyons - Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration

Conference Call Participants

Greg Pardy - RBC Capital Markets
Menno Hulshof - TD Cowen
Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets
Manav Gupta - UBS
Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets
Adam Wijaya - Goldman Sachs
Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Peter Shaw, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Shaw

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I am joined this morning by Imperial's senior management team, including Brad Corson, Chairman, President, and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Sherri Evers, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Commercial Development, and Product Solutions; and Cheryl Gomez-Smith, Senior Vice President of the Upstream.

Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in Attachment VI of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to today's conference call. Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual performance and operating results can vary materially depending on a number of factors and assumptions. Forward-looking information and the risk factors and assumptions are described in further detail on our second-quarter earnings release that we issued this morning, as well as our most recent Form 10-K. All these documents are available on SEDAR+, EDGAR, and our website. So I would ask that you refer to those.

Recommended For You

About IMO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMO

Trending Analysis

Trending News