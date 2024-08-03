From Soft Landing To Emergency Landing?

Summary

  • Market narrative shifting to 'emergency landing' after weak labor report, odds of September rate cut at 100% and 50 bps cut at 75%.
  • Fed ignored signs of labor market softening, now at risk of policy mistake, need to communicate clear plan for rate cuts.
  • Defined Duration strategy for portfolio allocation matches assets to specific liabilities, creating clarity and diversification across time horizons.

Just a week ago, the market narrative was all about "soft landing", but after Friday's labor report, the narrative is quickly shifting to "emergency landing". Odds of a September rate cut are now 100% and odds of a 50 bps cut went up

