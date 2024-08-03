Sundry Photography

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is the world’s third largest WFE (Wafer Fabrication Equipment) and services supplier. During the past 5 years, Lam has benefited from its focus on etch and deposition, two of the fastest-growing segments within WFE due to increased demand in leading edge logic and the 2021-2022 memory cycle peak. LRCX has also benefited from the supply chain constraints after the pandemic. LRCX’s stock outperformed its peer group in 2023 even though LRCX’s revenue declined 25% due to weakness in worldwide NAND WFE. I believe LRCX is fairly valued at this price. Therefore, I am giving LRCX a “hold” rating.

LRCX’s dependence on memory

Of all the major WFE players, LRCX’s dependent on the memory market stands out. For instance, Applied Material (AMAT) management said that memory accounted for about 1/3 of total revenue during Q4 2023 earnings call. ASML disclosed in its Q4 2023 earnings release presentation that memory accounted for 35% of revenue for 2022 and 27% for 2023. For LRCX, memory’s contribution to total revenue was as high as 66% in Q3 of 2022. Even after a horrendous year for the memory IC market, memory still accounted for 36% of LRCX’s revenue in Q4 of 2024, down from 44% from the prior quarter, as explained by LRCX’s management during the Q4 2024 earnings call.

Therefore, historically, LRCX’s revenue growth has been more correlated to the memory IC market. LRCX’s revenue grew 36% in FY 2017, 38% in FY 2018, 45.6% in 2021 and 17.8% in 2022. By comparison, Micron’s revenue also peaked in 2017 and 2018, as well as in 2021 and 2022.

I believe the divergence between LRCX’s and MU’s fundamentals and stock price reflects optimism around increasing adoption of HBM DRAM for AI, faster, higher-capacity enterprise NAND SSDs for AI, and the recovery of general NAND market.

LRCX is losing market share in China

In the latest Q4 2024 earnings call, Citi’s analyst Atif Malik asked why LRCX’s sales in China was down 11% in 2023 while LRCX’s “peers are up teens or 20%” . LRCX’s CEO Timothy Archer explained that its largest customer in China got restricted when the U.S export-ban came out. While Archer did not name the customer, anyone with decent industry knowledge knows that this customer is Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC), which is China’s largest NAND producer. LRCX was very likely 100% replaced by China’s domestic etching equipment leader AMEC and Naura in YMTC's latest rounds of equipment purchase. This is evidence by AMEC's rapidly growing etching business.

According to AMEC’s 2023 annual report, AMEC’s revenue from sales of etching equipment increased 49% in 2023, compared to LRCX’s decline of 11% in 2023 in China. But more concerning for LRCX is AMEC’s backlog increased 60% to almost $ 1 billion. Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised if LRCX’s market share in China declines further. As China accounts for about a quarter of LRCX’s revenue, AMEC and another domestic formidable competitor Naura pose serious threat to LRCX in the next 2-3 years.

Peak margin concern

Another concern I have with LRCX is peak margin concern. As stated in the Q4 2024 earnings call, for fiscal year 2024, LRCX “achieved the highest gross margin percentage since the merging of Lam with Novellus in 2013”.

Management attributed the increase in gross margin to continued improvement in factory efficiencies. To management’s credit, they are guiding that gross margin will decline to approximately 47% because of customer mix. Looking out to 2025, management said that customer mix, especially in China, and the speed of ramp-up in LRCX’s other Asia factories such as the Malaysian factory will be the determining factors for the gross margin trajectory. Given the China risk I discussed above, I think it’s very likely LRCX's management may have underestimated the margin erosion in FY 2025.

Financial projections and valuation

In my model, I have assumed that LRCX’s revenue will grow 15% in both FY 2025 and 2026, which is slightly below consensus estimates by analysts. I think there’s a good chance the analysts estimates were a bit too optimistic about LRCX’s China business. I’m also assuming LRCX’s margin will shrink a little big as a result of customer mix and increased competition.

On the valuation side, I applied a 19.8 times TTM P/E multiple, which is LRCX’s five year average.

Based on my financial projections and valuation, LRCX appears to be fairly valued.

Conclusion

I believe LRCX will benefit from the increased demand in leading edge logic and AI-related NAND and DRAM boom, as well as the recovery of the general memory market. However, I also think the market may be underestimating the impact of increased competition in China, which may lead to revenue miss and larger than expected margin decline. Considering all the factors, it looks like LRCX is fairly valued at this price. Therefore, I am giving LRCX a “hold” rating.