Standex International Corporation (SXI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Howe - IR
David Dunbar - President and CEO
Ademir Sarcevic - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Legg - Benchmark
Chris Moore - CJS Securities
Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson
Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research
Ross Sparenblek - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Standex International Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, August 2, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Howe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Howe

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Please note that the presentation accompanying management's remarks can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.standex.com.

Please refer to Standex' safe harbor statement on Slide 2. Matters that Standex management will discuss on today's conference call include predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You should refer to Standex' most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as other SEC filings and public announcements for a detailed list of risk factors.

In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to the non-GAAP measures of EBIT, which is earnings before interest and taxes; adjusted EBIT, which is EBIT, excluding restructuring, purchase accounting, acquisition-related expenses and onetime items; EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA excluding restructuring, purchase accounting, acquisition-related expenses and onetime items; EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin.

We will also refer to other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income from continuing

Recommended For You

About SXI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SXI

Trending Analysis

Trending News