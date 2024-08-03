Olemedia

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) adjusted the guidance because expected orders moved due to the participation of the company in large projects that sometimes have delays. The market hated that because the new guidance came in lower than the market consensus. But Jill Evanko, CEO clearly stated during the conference call that this is not a quarterly business. The company supplies its products and services to large projects that have constantly moving parts. Therefore, adjustments like the one that happened this quarter does not indicate a loss of sales (because this company has not lost a significant backlog order even in 2020). Rather, it indicates those sales are moving to the future.

The last article noted the stock price runup when the market decided that management might know what it was doing. Today the exact opposite occurred as the market again doubted management.

Chart Industries Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website August 2, 2024)

Clearly, the market expects far worse to follow. Yet nothing in the earnings release, the conference call, or any communication for that matter, indicated that there was anything worse at all.

In fact, earnings doubled to record levels (roughly). That is probably the part worth paying attention to. The chart has indicated that a record year is unfolding. But Mr. Market is throwing a tantrum for not meeting market expectations even though earnings improved "big time".

There were a lot of things that were left out of the forecast:

" those medium-term targets don't include that $1.5 billion for those three big LNG projects. They don't include any future US hydrogen hub anticipated opportunities. So, again, we felt like that we know enough at this point in the year based on the timing of orders and based on the fact that our business is becoming more project-oriented and there was movements between quarters, that we needed to bake some of that into the year’s outlook."

This quote from Jill Evanko, CEO, was answering a question (during the second quarter 2024, conference call) about the backlog. The key to consider is that the Howden acquisition was large by any measure, and there were probably more than a few product lines that management needed to become familiar with.

This management does minimize business risk by keeping the acquired management while combining sales efforts. However, a combined sales and total company forecast likely involved a lot of new moving parts combined with the record pace of business growth. What happened today should have been expected by the market.

Honestly, moving sales to another quarter is really not all that material. The fact that those sales crossed into the new fiscal year meant a material change to guidance. However, the market was focused on the guidance changes rather than the overall business, which is booming with no end to growth in sight.

That makes the stock price drop rather irrational, as one would expect that if there was a material adverse change to the business. But the timing of sales and cash flow items is not an adverse event in the business world. It is just a change as to when things occur.

Orders

The orders and the backlog continue to grow at a healthy pace:

Chart Industries Order And Backlog Second Quarter 2024 Summary (Chart Industries Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

From the stock price reaction, one would have thought the order rates collapsed. Instead, the usual healthy growth rate persisted. This indicates a lot of business for several quarters to come.

Chart has very long lead times. Therefore, the profits for the year are pretty much "locked in" by the backlog. Unlike the market reaction, this company does not lose orders from its backlog. Management even stated that order cancellation rates are well under 1%.

However, orders to move because large projects frequently have timetable changes, and this company supplies a lot of big projects. It always has for as long as I have followed this for over 40 years.

The other issue is that the products have a wide range of margins. This is still a relatively small company that services a large project market. Therefore, margins can change from quarter to quarter without there being any significance to the change other than the mix of products sold. Obviously, all of this and more unnerved the market today.

Normally, this company trades based on the order rate. That alone would have indicated a good day. But the adjustment in fiscal year guidance clearly overshadowed that good news.

Earnings

Like the backlog, the earnings appear to be in good shape as well.

Chart Industries Second Quarter 2024, Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Comparison Chart Industries Second Quarter 2024, Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Comparison (Chart Industries Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Usually, Chart operates off the adjusted earnings comparison, as that shows the potential of the business when the nonrecurring items clear the earnings report. No matter how you look at it, both the earnings and the adjusted earnings are darn good comparisons.

Debt

The debt ratio slid to 3.25 on the very fast growth of EBITDA in the numerator of the calculation. On fundamentals, there is a very different picture from the market reaction today.

Chart Industries Debt Ratio History And Guidance (Chart Industries Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The debt situation was often the top topic in the past. But the trend here is just what management projected. It will go down further as each quarter is still guided to have a larger EBITDA number than the quarter before. That replaces a considerably lower number in the calculation to drive the number (probably) below 3.0 before the fiscal year ends.

Keep in mind that Chart has a very long history of floating convertible bonds and then converting those bonds while hedging against the dilution. Therefore, historically, very little debt has ever been repaid despite the very long history of growth by acquisition. Here, you again see that debt ratio falling fast as business continues to rapidly grow, whereas the market often expects the debt ratio to fall from debt payments. No matter how it happens, a lower debt ratio does make the debt "safer" in the eyes of lenders. It is just a bit unusual how it happens here.

What Caused The Reaction - Summary

The whole market reaction came down to really one issue. That issue was that earnings per share came down because some orders moved into the future (one way or another).

Chart Industries Revised Guidance (Chart Industries Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Sales came down a little. But even the revised guidance is a robust increase from the previous fiscal year. For many companies, that still indicates a booming business. Interestingly, the price-earnings ratio is not all that high, and Mr. Market still punished an earnings miss. Yet, there is still a lot of potential growth left for the future. As I write this the price-earnings ratio of the expected earnings is roughly 12, which is a big bargain for how fast this company grows.

Some of the cooling systems happen to appeal to data centers. This is yet another potentially "hot" market that the company will enter.

As was shown before, this disappointing quarter had earnings that doubled (roughly) from the previous fiscal year. Management still expects each quarter to be better than the one before for the rest of the fiscal year. I can easily take that kind of disappointment when the price-earnings ratio on the expected earnings is about 12.

For me, this remains a strong buy. The stock price "dip" has an exclamation point. But it is likely time to consider adding to positions for those without a full position. The fact is that despite all the market worrying, the Howden acquisition is pretty much proceeding on schedule. Really nothing bad of significance happened.

Risks

There is always the risk of an economic slowdown. But generally, this company has long lead times and does not lose sales from the backlog. Therefore, a slowdown would have to be sustained and severe. That appears unlikely at the current time.

The loss of key personnel could set the company back

The acquisition strategy has long been a resounding success, but any acquisition in the future could disappoint and set the company back somewhat.

As this report demonstrates, there is always the risk of sales moving into another fiscal year. Then, if Mr. Market is in a bad mood, the reaction is similar to what happened today. This management has never (not even in 2020) lost sales from the backlog of any significance.

