John M Lund Photography Inc

Stocks Selloff: Volatility Rises

The S&P volatility index (VIX) soared to one of its highest levels in 2024 as equity markets grew more convinced the Fed may ease rapidly in the second half into a hard landing. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq logged one of their worst sessions on Friday, since 2022, sliding 1.5%, 1.84%, and 2.43%, respectively. Weak jobs data and uncertainty over the timing and extent of interest rate cuts, anticipation of a recession, and election uncertainty have fueled market turbulence.

US Unemployment Rate (Morningstar, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Investors started August trading with some downbeat economic updates, which helped trigger Friday’s correction. Weekly initial jobless claims rose to 249K, more than the 236K consensus, and the U.S. PMI Manufacturing Index fell into contraction territory, to 49.6 in July.

The odds of a half-percent rate cut in September rose, according to the CME FedWatch tool, after Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate-easing could begin at the central bank’s next meeting. According to Strategas, looking back at the nine previous First Rate Cuts, over an average of 276 days following the first cut, the S&P 500 has fallen -20.5%. The good news, on average, 6-months after the first cut, the market was up an average of 3.4%.

Stock Market Valuation And Performance After The Fed’s 1st Rate Cut

Stock Market Performance and Fed Rate Cuts (STRATEGAS, Bloomberg)

A slowdown in nonfarm payroll growth and climbing unemployment fueled volatility even further, resulting in a sharp drop in major market averages and lower yields and prompting some to wonder if rate-easing should have started sooner.

Stock Volatility Index Performance (Bloomberg)

According to economist Mohamed El-Erian, the jobs report has fed concerns over a growth scare and a potential Federal Reserve “policy mistake.” The numbers could signal that the Fed action is coming too late in the game, said David Russell, global head of Market Strategy at TradeStation.

"These numbers reflect a sharp deceleration in hiring, confirming the weakness we saw in yesterday’s claims data… The same Fed that was behind the curve on inflation could now find itself behind the curve fighting a slowdown. September 18 can’t come soon enough."

The tech sell-off deepens as the Nasdaq 100 sinks into correction territory and the market’s favorite AI stocks fall, underscoring the need to maintain balance amid frenzies. The violent rotation from Big Tech wiped out over $2 trillion in value in just over three weeks.

“This is an amazing about-face, like we’ve crashed into a brick wall,” said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust Co. “We had a heck of a straight line up, and those don’t last forever, especially since expectations got so high. You clearly can’t just own tech; you need some exposure to the more defensive areas.”

Nasdaq 100 Performance (Bloomberg)

Spiking volatility has resulted in investors fleeing for safety in government bonds, and the weak Jobs report intensified fears of a Fed maintaining rates at a two-decade high, risking a deeper economic slowdown.

Will there be a recession in 2024?

The U.S. economy picked up steam in the second quarter as consumer spending drove growth. The estimated 2.8% GDP growth was significantly higher than Q1’s 1.4%. Some economists believe that the U.S. economy may enter a recession. In contrast, others, like senior economist at U.S. Bank Matt Schoeppner, think a recession may be avoided, and rather, a slowing economy with little impact on the job market could result in a “growth recession.” Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director for U.S. Bank Wealth Management, says:

“Modest, steady economic activity is the path we appear to be on at this point, and there don’t seem to be signs of serious recession risk… Nevertheless, a big question that may drive the markets and the timing of Fed rate cuts is whether consumers can continue spending at a sufficient pace to keep the economy growing.”

Financials and REITs might initially do well in a light recession due to their ability to lock in higher yields, and investors may shift allocations towards bonds, especially if they expect further rate cuts and seek safer investments amidst economic uncertainty. And stocks in sectors like consumer staples (XLP) tend to outperform during recessionary periods. Real Estate (XLRE) has been the highest-performing sector in the S&P 500 in the last month, followed by Utilities (XLU), materials (XLB), and financial services (XLF), while tech (XLK) is at the back of the pack.

Stock Performance by Sector (SA Premium)

The market's reaction to the initial rate cuts can be influenced by various factors including economic conditions, investor expectations, and broader market sentiment.

Volatility - Economic uncertainty over the Fed’s outlook could result in a market sell-off just before the initial cut and possibly extending into the second cut.

Inflation - If rate cuts are seen as a response to declining inflation, it might alter investor expectations regarding future price stability, influencing asset allocations accordingly.

Rotation - Market reactions to rate cut and recession prospects could lead to sector, equity type, and asset class rotations, such as from high-growth to income-focused.

Market Returns After Fed Rate Cuts (Hulbert Ratings)

Strong dividend stocks offer investors the potential for a steady income stream during uncertain times, and could see an inflow amid the search for stability.

Dividends Stocks

Seeking Alpha's Quant Dividend Grading System can help preserve your capital and keep you on track with your income goals. Two critical elements for this objective are Quant Dividend Safety Grades and Quant Dividend Growth Grades. SA Quant’s Dividend Grades provide an instant characterization of each stock's dividend strength or weakness compared to its sector. Indicators like payout ratios, dividend coverage ratios, interest coverage ratios, debt ratios, profitability metrics, and weak cash per share figures can flag when a dividend is at risk. SA Quant’s Dividend Safety Grades have demonstrated accuracy in predicting dividend cuts.

SA Quant Dividend Safety Grade Performance (SA Premium)

SA Strong Buy stocks with A+ Dividend Growth Grades have delivered staggering performance since inception and crushed the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG).

SA Quant Dividend Growth Grade Performance (SA Premium)

SA Quant identified three stocks with solid sector-relative dividend yields and growth, along with strong investment fundamentals. The stocks have an average yield of 4.88% and over 20 consecutive years of dividend payments.

Forward Dividend Yield: 3.10%

Dividend Growth Rate 3Y (CAGR): 7.53%

Dividend Safety Grade: B

Dividend Growth Grade: A

Market Capitalization: $240.32B

Quant Rating: Buy

Pepsi is a household name, offering 500 products in over 200 countries and territories. It is a top Consumer Staple stock, up more than 8% in the past 30 days, outperforming the market and industry peers (XLP). Pepsi has a highly-profitable and diverse portfolio and is focused on boosting productivity, cost reductions, and market share in Asia. Volume was down 2% in Q2 due to a drop in the Quaker Foods segment, but operating profit was up 11%, led by a 30% gain for the Europe segment and a 37% improvement for the PepsiCo Beverages North America segment. Pepsi showcases a solid SA Quant Dividend Scorecard, offering a yield FWD of 3.10%, payout FWD of $5.42 per share, and 5Y growth rate of 6.62%. Pepsi 1Y dividend growth rate TTM is 9.2%, and dividend per share growth FWD is 7.76%. Interest coverage TTM of 14x and ROE of 51% drive a ‘B’ Dividend Safety Grade. According to consensus estimates, Pepsi’s dividend is projected to grow to $6.02 per share by FY26. Pepsi has delivered dividend payments and growth to shareholders for 51 consecutive years.

Pepsi Dividend Scorecard (SA Premium)

Pepsi’s 54% gross profit margin and EBIT margin of 15% crush the sector medians. Pepsi Q224 EPS of $2.28 beat by $0.12 and revenue of $22.50B (+0.8% YoY) missed by $100M. Pepsi beat EPS estimates for eight quarters straight, and earnings are projected to grow 7% in FY24, according to consensus estimates.

2. NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

Forward Dividend Yield: 8.96%

Dividend Growth Rate 3Y (CAGR): -

Dividend Safety Grade: A+

Dividend Growth Grade: C+

Market Capitalization: $400.96M

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

NLCP is a provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, #1 among Real Estate and Industrial REIT stocks. NLCP is looking to capitalize on a high-growth industry as Americans increasingly embrace the use of cannabis, with a focus on medical states expanding programs and strong medical markets transitioning to adult-use. NLCP is up more than 50% in the past year with a Strong Buy Quant Rating, and A’s in Dividend Safety and Yield. NLCP offers a dividend yield of a whopping 8.96%, and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) yield of 10.21% crushes the sector by over 50%. NLCP A+ Dividend Safety Grade is underpinned by an FFO to gross margin of 87%, net income/debt of 613%, and an amazing FFO interest coverage ratio of 85x vs. the sector’s 2.76x.

NLCP Dividend Yield Grade (SA Premium)

3. Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.59%

Dividend Growth Rate 3Y (CAGR): 4.46%

Dividend Safety Grade: B+

Dividend Growth Grade: A-

Market Capitalization: $1.15B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Employers Holdings is a Nevada-based provider of commercial property and casualty insurance, including workers' compensation insurance under the Employers and Cerity brands. Higher new and renewal premiums, strong net investment income, and investment gains drove an 8% increase in the most recent quarterly revenue, marked by a 38% increase in new business and 6% increase in renewals. EIG has a 2.59% dividend yield, an annual payout of $1.20 per share, a 5Y average dividend growth rate of 6.3%, and a 10Y growth rate of 16.86%. EIG’s B+ dividend safety grade is driven by dividend payout ratio TTM of 24%, interest coverage ratio of 102x, and debt/equity ratio of a mere 0.56% vs. 60% for the sector. EIG has paid shareholders dividends for sixteen consecutive years. EIG beat EPS estimates seven times in the last eight quarters.

EIG Dividend Grades (SA Premium)

Concluding Summary

Market volatility has skyrocketed amid uncertainty over the impact of interest rate cuts, expected to begin in September. As jobs growth slows and the unemployment rate increases, along with anxiety over the November U.S. Presidential election, these fears have sent investors searching for stability in different sectors and asset classes. SA Quaint identified three dividend stocks with the potential to provide investors with steady income during turbulent times, showcasing solid track records of safety and growth with an average yield of 4.88% and average consecutive payouts of 23 years.

We have many stocks with strong buy recommendations, and you can filter them using stock screens to suit your specific investment objectives. Consider using Seeking Alpha's 'Ratings Screener' tool to help find stocks that achieve diversification into desired sectors you like. Or, if you’re seeking a limited number of monthly ideas, consider exploring Alpha Picks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.