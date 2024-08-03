Don Farrall

I have written two articles on REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) over the past year. In both of them I suggested sells, with the first price point being at $43 and the second at $59. As the stock price currently hovers at just under $50, these results have netted one loss and one gain of around 15%. I concluded in my last article that a fair price for the stock would be $50. Considering that the stock is at that price right now and the economics of REX's business have started to improve, I am no longer bearish on the company. I always believed that the company was well managed, but the stock price had gotten ahead of itself considering the weak price of ethanol. This is no longer the case. I'm not interested in a long position, but I wouldn't disagree with investors who are bullish on the company to take a bullish position at this time.

Commodity prices have moved in favor of REX, but analyst targets have come down

In my previous article I concluded that analyst estimates of $0.45 for Q1 EPS was appropriate. The company beat those results with a $0.58 EPS, though reality did set in that 2024 won't be nearly as good for the company as 2023, the bulk of my thesis. Consensus full year EPS has dropped to $1.79 from $2.00 over the past several months, but I don't think that analysts have it right. The company still has a reasonably good shot to achieve an EPS of $2.00 on the year. Analyst consensus for EPS for Q2 is $0.44. I believe that the company will likely beat that consensus. The price of ethanol has rebounded considerably for the months of May, June and July, the months covering REX's Q2:

The price of ethanol has improved from $1.63 at the time of my last article to $1.76. However, between that time, it briefly shot up above $2.00. It's still down 19% year-over-year, but comparable to prices seen since November. The company earned $1.16 and $0.58 in EPS in the two quarters covering that time frame.

Meanwhile, the price of corn has continued to go down and has made new lows as the price of ethanol has pulled back from $2.00 to $1.75:

This means that not only will Q2 results likely surpass analyst expectations, but Q3 is off to a strong start. Corn is down about 23% year-over-year and unlike ethanol, is materially lower than it was since November.

Estimated total volume from REX's Q1 filing discloses 285 million gallons of expected production of ethanol over the next year. This is down slightly from 289 million from the annual report, but not enough to assume a decline in production will result in substantial loss of earnings:

A drop in the price of corn essentially offsets an equal drop in the price of ethanol, with the remaining commodity price swings having minimal impact. Based on these figures I expect Q2 to have similar results to the prior quarter and the prior year's Q2 of $0.52 EPS. If I am wrong and Q2 comes in at or lower than analyst consensus of $0.44, analyst consensus for Q3 of $0.47 is considerably light given the eroding price of corn. Last year's Q3 EPS was $1.49. REX won't come anywhere near that, but should comfortably beat $0.47. I think that analysts will likely increase their Q3 target, thereby lifting full year EPS estimates back to the $2.00 range.

Conclusion: target of $50 per share remains intact, neutral opinion

In my previous article, I assigned a $30 valuation to REX's operations, with a 15 multiple expected on $2.00 EPS. I don't expect that to change. REX's working capital dropped from $386 million to $359 million from year-end to the end of Q1, indicative of the $25 million in capital spending undertaken primarily for the One Earth carbon capture project. As working capital remains approximately $20 per share, adding that back to the $30 valuation for the operations leads to the same $50 target as last time. I am neutral on the stock as I feel it is fairly priced. Those who have a more bullish opinion on the operations or the viability of the carbon capture project should feel free to continue to own stock at this price.