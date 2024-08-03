GK Hart/Vikki Hart

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD), Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division.

So far this year, CHD's stock price has been trending upwards, but the gradual price decline starting June led to an underperformance compared to the broader market.

Data by YCharts

The aim of our article today is to assess whether this underperformance is temporary or not. To answer this question, we are going to highlight the key takeaways from the company's most recent quarterly earnings report and discuss its valuation in light of these latest fundamentals.

Quarterly earnings

CHD has reported quarterly results on the 2nd of August, beating both top- and bottom line estimates. Revenue in the most recent quarter came in at $1.51 billion, representing a 4.1% increase year-over-year and just marginally above expectations. At the same time, EPS totaled in $0.99, compared to the $0.89 achieved in the previous year.

Results (CHD)

Let us take a closer look now, what factors have been actually the main drivers of this growth.

Sales

The company has managed to grow its net sales by as much as 3.9% YoY. This growth has been primarily driven by the consumer international segment, which has grown roughly 9%, compared to the prior year. The firm's largest segment, the consumer domestic, has also grown by as much as 3.8%, which has been mainly driven by the strength in the household products category.

Segment results (CHD)

Organic sales have grown at an even faster rate, 4.7%, which has been the result of higher volume (3.5%) and positive mix and pricing (1.2%).

We find these results appealing as the firm has shown robustness by increasing prices, but at the same time keeping the demand strong for their products. As the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, and as the potential for interest rate cut(s) later this year by the Fed in the United States also remains unclear, we believe that defensive companies like CHD could provide safe haven for investors, who are trying to avoid significant volatility.

Profitability

It is not only the sales performance that has been impressive in the previous quarter, but also the improvement in profitability seems attractive at first sight. The reported gross profit margin has expanded by as much as 320 bps, while the adjusted gross profit margin has expanded by 150 bps, compared to the prior year.

When we look closer, however, it is important to highlight that the improvement is partially related to a favourable ruling and rebate related to historical tariff payments. Meaning that these margins may not be sustainable based on continuing operations.

Also, if we look at the bigger picture here, it is not evident that over the long term the profitability is improving. It look rather flat, or even slightly downward trending.

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, when assigning a rating to the firm, we are not going to put significant weight on this recent profitability improvement.

Outlook

The outlook, however, sounds relatively promising. The firm expects revenue to keep growing at a roughly 3.5% pace in the full year, while organic growth is forecasted to be around 4%.

On the contrary to our expectations, CHD assumes that the adjusted gross margin will remain strong this year and a 100 to 110 bps expansion is foreseen.

Generated cash from operations is expected to be roughly $1.08 billion. Note that this is an important metric to keep an eye on. Based on cash from operations, we can assess more realistically whether the firm can allow itself to pay dividends or buy backs shares. And this takes us to our next section.

Return to shareholders

CHD has been committed over the past decade to paying dividends to its shareholders. The current annual payout is $1.14 per share, which is roughly a 1.13% yield at the current share price. While it may not sound like a lot, it is important to underline that CHD has also increased its dividend each year in the past 19 years.

Dividend growth (SA)

On top of the dividends, CHD has also been regularly buying back its share over the past years.

Cash flow from financing (SA)

Based on the $1.08 billion cash flow from operations, we believe that both the dividends and the share buybacks are safe and sustainable.

Valuation

To assess CHD's valuation, we are going to use a set of traditional price multiples in our analysis. The following table compares CHD's metrics with those of the consumer staples sector median and the firm's own historic metrics.

Valuation (SA)

Based on this comparison, we can see that CHD is selling at a significant premium compared to the sector and about in-line with its own historic values.

If we narrow down the comparison to the household products industry only, the picture remains relatively unchanged. CHD is the second most expensive company in the industry.

Household products industry valuation (SA)

Now, if we check the EPS growth and profitability metrics of all these companies, CHD is not necessarily outstanding. Definitely, positive growth and relatively strong profitability can be observed, but we do not believe that this could warrant such a high premium for the stock.

Profitability(SA) Growth (SA)

For these reasons, we believe that the current share price is not attractive to start a new position or to add to an existing one.

Conclusions

CHD has beaten analyst estimates both top- and bottom line in the most recent quarter. The firm has also managed to improve its profitability meaningfully, however it was related to a favourable ruling and rebate related to historical tariff payments, making the sustainability of this improvement questionable.

The firm pays a safe and sustainable dividend and also engages in share buybacks, which may make the company an interesting candidate for dividend- and dividend growth investors.

According to a set of price multiples, CHD's stock appears to be significantly overvalued compared to both the consumer discretionary sector median and the household products' industry.

For these reasons, we believe that buying the firm's stock at the current share price is not particularly attractive and the underperformance may continue in the coming quarters. We currently rate the stock as "hold".