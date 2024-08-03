Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nivi Nehra - Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Eric Dube - President and CEO
Jula Inrig - Chief Medical Officer
Peter Heerma - Chief Commercial Officer
Chris Cline - CFO
Bill Rote - Senior Vice President of Research & Development

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan
Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners
Carter Gould - Barclays
Pavan Patel - Bank of America
Maurice Raycroft - Jefferies
Alex Thompson - Stifel
Vamil Divan - Guggenheim Securities
Thomas Yip - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Travere Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Nivi Nehra. Please go ahead, Nivi.

Nivi Nehra

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon and welcome to Travere Therapeutics second quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update call. Thank you all for joining. Today's call will be led by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Eric Dube. Eric will be joined in the prepared remarks by Dr. Jula Inrig, our Chief Medical Officer; Peter Heerma, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Chris Cline, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Bill Rote, Senior Vice President of Research and Development will join us for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance

Recommended For You

About TVTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TVTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News