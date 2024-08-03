Ballygally View Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Agricultural and Farm Machinery industry has been rough on investors over the past three years. Since the start of 2021, only Deere & Company (DE) and Alamo Group (ALG) have delivered positive total returns, but both turned sharply negative shortly thereafter. In 2024, exactly zero of the eleven companies in this sector are showing positive returns.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has been one of the sector’s worst performers. While it has attracted dividend growth investors with its impressive yield (currently 3.9% forward), five-year CAGR of nearly 14%, and payout ratio under 10%, the company’s performance has been thoroughly disappointing. Last summer, AGCO’s share price nearly touched its all-time high and investors were rewarded with a 21% dividend increase, The company, just one-tenth the size of Deere, seemed poised for a breakout.

Instead, AGCO’s share price has fallen nearly 35% over the past year. The company’s Q2 earnings report released last week offered little hope for a near-term turnaround, and the two previous quarters also received negative reactions. The company has lowered its EPS guidance from $12.00 to $8.00 over this time, a 33% reduction. Management has offered little to convince me that sales will improve and the company will return to levels of growth that previously justified a forward P/E over 20. As a result, I rate AGCO as a Sell.

What AGCO Does, and Does Well

AGCO’s business model centers around designing, manufacturing, and distributing agricultural machinery and equipment. They cater to a global customer base, serving both large-scale commercial operations and smaller farms. AGCO’s product line includes tractors, combines, hay and forage equipment, and other agricultural implements. In addition to equipment, AGCO offers a range of services, such as parts, financing, and after-sales support.

AGCO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, investing heavily in precision agriculture. The company develops solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity, including guidance systems, telematics, and data analytics to optimize crop yields and resource utilization. Their acquisition of Precision Planting has strengthened their position in this area while brands such as Fendt and Massey Ferguson are known for their technological advancements and high-quality products.

Additionally, AGCO’s emphasis on sustainability and is actively developing alternative power sources including electric powertrains, hydrogen fuel cells, and biofuels. This focus on sustainable practices positions AGCO as a leader in the evolving agricultural landscape, committed to supporting environmentally friendly farming methods.

The Bull Run: March 2020–March 2022

AGCO’s share price surged from around $40 during the depths of the pandemic crash to approximately $140 in March 2022, marking an increase of nearly 200%. This impressive growth significantly outperformed the broader market, pushing AGCO’s stock close to its all-time highs.

The rally was largely driven by rising commodity prices, with corn, soybeans, and wheat reaching multi-year highs in late Spring 2022. During this period, AGCO consistently exceeded analysts’ estimates, except for one quarter where it missed revenue expectations. This led the company raising guidance for FY 2022.

The Free Fall: July 2023–July 2024

Strong performance continued into 2023 until recession fears impacted many cyclical industries, including agricultural machinery, which saw a nearly 25% decline, mirroring fluctuations in commodities. The surge in crop prices was not sustained, and since April 2022, they have dropped close to their levels at the beginning of the rally.

Despite double beats in Q1 and Q2 of 2023, AGCO’s share price fell nearly 20% from its highs in July. During this period, the company announced a $2B cash deal to purchase an 85% stake in Trimble’s agricultural assets and technologies. Although AGCO posted strong earnings in Q3 and raised its full-year guidance, the momentum did not last. The next two quarters were marked by double-misses, and the company announced a 6% workforce reduction this June. Additionally, AGCO sold its Grain & Protein business for $700M, a transaction perceived as being at a discount.

The Q2 2024 Earnings Report

This week, AGCO announced another quarter of disappointing results, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $2.53, which missed expectations by $0.43. Revenue came in at $3.25B, falling short by $230M and marked a year-over-year decline of just under 15%. The company also lowered FY24 guidance on sales and earnings, citing that the impact of the Trimble investment was less advantageous than previously estimated. AGCO acknowledged clines in both production and sales volumes and revised its EPS guidance $8.00, a 33% reduction from the initial estimate of $12.00.

Investors might view AGCO’s recent performance as a temporary downturn following a strong run from mid-2020 to mid-2023. However, in comparison to its larger competitor, Deere, AGCO has significantly underperformed:

TOTAL RETURN AGCO DE TTM -30.9% -16.5% 3Y -21.9% 4.3% 5Y 42.3% 137.4% Click to enlarge

REVENUE AGCO DE TTM -5.3% -1.8% 3Y CAGR 8.7% 13.8% 5Y CAGR 7.8% 8.5% Click to enlarge

EPS AGCO DE TTM -62.2% 11.9% 3Y CAGR 8.7% 13.8% 5Y CAGR 7.8% 8.5% Click to enlarge

For portfolio managers holding multiple companies within this industry, AGCO may present a higher-risk, higher-reward opportunity. Conversely, for those with a more selective approach, Deere clearly stands out as the more consistently profitable choice in this investment space.

The Case to Stick with AGCO

The bullish case for AGCO hinges on the belief that the company’s current challenges are cyclical rather than structural. A potential rebound in commodity prices could significantly boost farmers’ income, leading to increased demand for the AGCO’s equipment. The company’s global footprint and diverse product line act a hedge against regional economic downturns. Additionally, AGCO’s commitment to innovation, especially in precision agriculture technologies, could drive long-term growth as farmers look to optimize yields and efficiency. Investments in smart farming technologies and sustainable agriculture initiatives could provide a competitive edge as well as open up new revenue streams.

Investors might also see AGCO’s ongoing cost-cutting measures and operational improvements as potential catalysts for a turnaround. The company's efforts to streamline operations and enhance efficiency could result in better margins and increased profitability. If AGCO can successfully manage costs and execute its strategic initiatives, it could restore investor confidence and return to a growth trajectory. Furthermore, the attractive dividend yield and low payout ratio offer a cushion for investors, providing potential income while they wait for a recovery.

Valuation: A Moving Target

AGCO is currently trading at 11.1x the FY24 EPS estimate of $7.99 and approximately 10.8x the FY25 estimate of $8.22. Both multiples are below the five-year average forward P/E of 13.9 suggesting the company may be slightly undervalued. Wall Street analysts have set a price target of $112.75, indicating a potentially significant discount. However, these estimates have likely not fully accounted for the recent quarter’s revised guidance. Calculating a fair value via a DCF analysis is challenging due to wide fluctuations in cash flow and EPS. Even 10-year historical averages yield widely varied and unreliable results.

I rate AGCO a Sell based on the current trend of negative EPS revisions, anticipated revenue declines, and increasing liabilities. In contrast, I believe Deere offers a more promising long-term investment opportunity, given its strong profitability metrics and favorable valuation at present.

Investor Takeaway

AGCO Corporation, despite its strengths in innovation and sustainability, faces significant challenges reflected in its declining share price and reduced earnings guidance. The recent performance indicates deeper issues beyond cyclical downturns, with management, in my opinion, not effectively addressing sales and growth concerns. Given the current negative trend and lack of convincing signs for a turnaround, investors might consider reallocating their capital to more stable and profitable alternatives like Deere & Company.