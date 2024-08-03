intst/iStock via Getty Images

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) came to my attention following the company's recent strong performance. In the past year, Galiano's stock has almost tripled, far outperforming its gold miner peers, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Galiano has had a strong year (Seeking Alpha)

After such strong returns, it is natural for investors to ask whether there is more upside, or should investors take profits and move on to other more prospective targets (pun intended)?

In my opinion, the updated technical report news is baked in, and future returns will be more challenging, as Galiano must navigate a restart of mining operations over the coming quarters. While GAU's valuation looks attractive, I am turned off by the company's checkered past and the fact that Gold Fields effectively sold their stake in the Asanko Gold Mine. I rate Galiano a hold and will reassess once the mine restarts.

Company Overview

Galiano Gold is a small-cap gold miner with its primary asset being a 90% interest in the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM") in Ghana, Africa. The Asanko Gold Mine is an open-pit gold mine typical of the West Africa region (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Galiano overview (GAU investor presentation)

The AGM consists of four main open-pit mining areas: Abore, Miradani North, Nkran, and Esaase, and multiple satellite deposits, situated on the Asankrangwa Gold Belt all feeding ore to a 5.8Mtpa carbon-in-leach ("CIL") processing plant (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Asanko Gold Mine overview (GAU investor presentation)

Galiano produced 134k oz of gold in 2023 and its Q1/2024 production was roughly similar, at 30k ozs with an all-in-sustaining cost ("AISC") of $1,793 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - GAU gold production in 2023 and Q1/24 (GAU investor presentation)

However, based on an updated technical report dated March 2023, Galiano is expected to produce an average of 240k oz/yr over the remaining 8.5 years of the mine life of the Asanko Gold Mine (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - AGM technical report shows 8.5 years of mine life (GAU investor presentation)

Mining Halted To Complete Technical Report

Since 2022, Galiano has paused active mining operations as it was in the process of updating its technical report and mineral reserves (this is highly unusual, as mining companies typically do not stop mining just to complete a report), so 2023 gold production of ~134k oz was produced from processing ore stockpiles.

With its new technical report, Galiano is in the process of restarting mining operations and expects gold production to ramp up to ~240k oz/yr over the coming few quarters (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Galiano is restarting mining operations (GAU investor presentation)

Cheap In Comparison To Peers

Based on the results of the technical report and expected gold production, Galiano does look interesting, as its all-in-sustaining-cost ("AISC") is expected to decline by ~$460/oz from $1,522 in 2023 to $1,063, making Galiano one of the lowest-cost producers (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Galiano screens well against peers (GAU investor presentation)

At the same time, Galiano has one of the cheapest valuations, trading at just 6.5x Fwd P/E, less than half of its sector median (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - GAU valuation looks cheap (Seeking Alpha)

Why is there such a large discrepancy between Galiano's production costs and the company's valuation? I believe the discrepancy in Galiano's valuation is due to the company's checkered history.

Controversial Miner Back In The Spotlight

For those new to the Galiano story, the company has had a controversial past. Galiano was formerly known as Asanko Gold ("AKG") and was formed from the combination of an old mine ("Nkran") with several nearby deposits. Asanko acquired and de-watered the historic Nkran mine (in production from 1997 to 2001) and brought it back into production in 2016 with the construction of a 3.0 Mtpa carbon-in-leach ("CIL") processing plant, financed with a $150 million loan from Red Kite. The AGM complex was subsequently expanded to 5.8 Mtpa to accommodate the addition of other deposits like the Esaase.

Galiano's ability to rapidly construct the Asanko Gold Mine on time and on budget made it a darling of institutional investors and helped its stock price outperform gold mining peers from 2012 to 2016 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Galiano stock outperformed from 2012 to 2016 (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

However, Asanko's success also drew the ire of hedge funds and short-sellers, including the infamous Muddy Waters. The short-sellers believed Asanko had been high-grading its production by mining higher-value ores ahead of their correct mining sequence. This is problematic because when a miner processes higher-grade ores ahead of sequence, this leaves waste ore in the ground and may make future mining uneconomic. The short-sellers also accused the company of 'smearing' its resource models, which may inflate gold reserves and produce faulty mining plans.

To make matters worse, soon after the short reports came out, Galiano's operating performance also started to face challenges as gold production fell short of guidance. Compared to an initial guidance of 230-240k oz of gold production for 2017, Galiano ended up producing only 205k of gold for the year, as the company had trouble reconciling mining ore grades with those in its technical reports. Needless to say, Galiano's stock tanked, from a high of $4.68 / share in 2016 to a low of $0.43 / share at the end of 2017.

Sold Half Of Crown Jewel At A Discount

In 2018, with public equity markets effectively closed following the short reports and poor stock performance, Galiano was in a tough bind to repay the Red Kite loan facility. The company had to effectively sell half of its crown jewels, the Asanko Gold Mine, to Gold Fields Limited (GFI) for $185 million.

Investors may recall that before construction, Galiano had been trumpeting the robust economics of the Asanko Gold Mine, with a base-case NPV of $412 million at a $1,300 gold price (Figure 10). So selling half of AGM to Gold Fields (including future expansion opportunities) for only $185 million seemed like a desperate move.

Figure 10 - AGM had $412 million NPV at $1300 gold price (GAU technical reports)

Operations Improved Out Of The Public Eye

With the money from Gold Fields, Galiano was able to repay the Red Kite loan and refocus on improving the Asanko mine's operations. In the subsequent years, AGM was able to increase production to 223k oz in 2018, 251k oz in 2019, and 250k oz in 2020. However, production fell to 210k oz in 2021 as mining grades were lower than planned.

With inconsistent mining grades compared to the initial technical reports (one of the main accusations of the short-sellers), Galiano also made the difficult decision to halt mining in early 2022 to focus the company's efforts on completing an updated technical report and mining plan.

A mining halt was necessary because the company needed to preserve the higher-grade mineral resources until metallurgical recoveries at Esaase were better understood. Referring to Figure 9 above, Galiano's stock was effectively left for dead in 2022 when the company halted fresh mining, as there was no clarity on whether mining would recommence.

Sigh Of Relief From Updated Technical Report

Fortunately for long-term investors, Galiano was able to complete the long-awaited technical report in March 2023. The updated technical report, using a $1700 gold price, showed that the existing resources could sustain a mine producing an average of 217k oz (this figure contradicts the production estimate in Figure 5 above, as Figure 5 counts average production from 2024 onwards) (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Updated technical report summary (GAU technical reports)

Markets breathed a sigh of relief and Galiano's stock began to recover, leading to the strong 1-year performance mentioned at the beginning of this article.

Gold Fields Has Sold; Should You Buy?

After a brief, but long-winded account of Galiano's history, we now are ready to discuss whether Galiano is a worthy investment at present.

On the one hand, Galiano's updated technical report does show robust economics and decent production. Comparing the company's valuation of only $340 million in enterprise value versus the technical report's NPV of $343 million @ $1700 gold price (spot gold price is closer to $2400), Galiano looks cheap (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - GAU enterprise value (Seeking Alpha)

Using current spot prices, the NPV of the project could be closer to $1 billion (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - AGM NPV could be $1 billion at spot prices (GAU investor presentation)

On the other hand, there are many risks to consider. First, the Asanko Gold Mine has historically seen poor grade reconciliation between actual mined ore grades and the grades assumed in the technical reports. While this could be the result of a poorly conducted technical study initially (and subsequently fixed), it could also be a characteristic of the ore deposit itself.

Another bigger risk investors need to consider is the fact that Galiano has bought back 45% of the ownership of AGM from Gold Fields for what seems like a paltry sum of $20 million in shares, future cash consideration of $85 million, a capped 1% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on 447k oz of production, and $65 million in cash from the JV.

In total, it appears Gold Fields has walked away from the AGM for ~$170 million plus a 1% NSR, which is not a great return on their initial $170 million investment. If Gold Fields, with its dozens of geologists and engineers, has decided that its 45% stake in the Asanko Gold Mine is worth only $170 million and sold, should retail investors buy shares at current valuations, roughly double the share price when the transaction was announced in December 2023?

In my opinion, the risks outweigh the rewards and there are safer mining companies with strong leverage to gold prices without the operational baggage of the Asanko Gold Mine. Of course, contrarians may decide otherwise, given the company's cheap valuation.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Galiano is a risky investment as it looks to restart mining operations at its Asanko Gold Mine over the coming quarters to achieve 240k oz run-rate production. While the company's valuation is attractive, I am concerned that Gold Fields, a large-scale miner with teams of experienced geologists and engineers, has chosen to sell its 45% stake in the AGM JV for a low value, effectively selling for even. I rate Galiano a hold, and will reassess the company once production restarts.