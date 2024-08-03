Mindful Media/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following a nice rally since the election of Milei in the end of 2023, Argentinian bank stocks have had a nice run-up signaling the market's confidence in the newly appointed leader. Since then, the stocks have pulled back a bit, giving investors a chance to buy the dip in my view. The bull case for Argentinian bank stocks remains strong in my view as shock therapy and significant government spending cuts should reign in inflation, strengthening the economy and overall earnings growth for banks like Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV). Therefore, I rate Grupo Supervielle a buy and recommend investors take advantage of the recent sell-off.

Company Overview

As a bank, Grupo Supervielle is known to "provide a wide range of financial and non-financial services to our clients and have more than 130 years of experience operating in Argentina" according to the annual report. They focus on building a service ecosystem that expands their markets and increases customer loyalty, according to their website. Like most banks, Grupo Supervielle offers retail banking, corporate banking, treasury services, asset management, and insurance.

Their profitability has been strengthening over the past year, highlighting their ability to out maneuver high inflation in Argentina and still make money for shareholders. For FY 2023, "ROAA and ROAE were 2.5% and 16.8%, respectively, as compared to (0.7)% and (5.2)%, respectively, in 2022". The recent improvement can be attributed to a better macro environment in Argentina as well as significant cost-cutting and greater operational efficiencies.

I continue to see more upside as both the overall Argentinian economy lifts up their GDP from 2020 lows and increases lending and borrowing activity for banks to profit from. Better confidence in future economic growth increases deposits and the overall equity base of Grupo Supervielle, making it a solid choice in the recovery story for Argentina.

In terms of loan portfolio, 64% of their loans are commercial and the remaining 36% of loans are retail. Most of these loans are well-diversified and have a good track record of performance, as their NPL ratio was 1.1% as of Q1 2024. I remain impressed and believe their lending capabilities are very strong and should continue to drive growth in earnings and equity for Grupo Supervielle.

Investor Presentation

Net interest margins and overall profitability show strong momentum and no signs of stopping in my view. As of Q1 2024, NIM was a staggering 61%, compared to 21.2% in Q1 2023. Net interest income more than doubled, increasing 125.5% YoY showing impressive growth management all the while keeping risk to a minimum. I see this explosive growth as only the beginning of a long-term recovery play in Argentinian banks like Grupo Supervielle, and believe the untapped market potential can carry a sustainable rally in the shares.

Q1 2024 Earnings Release

The overall picture continues to be very bright and the recent sell-off in shares represents a buying opportunity in my opinion. I see ROAEs continuing to stay at very high levels historically, and combined with improving efficiency ratios I expect EPS to march at a strong rate for the next year or two. I view Grupo Supervielle as another very well-run bank with strong profitability metrics that should allow it to stand out in the Argentinian recovery story.

Argentina's Economic Recovery

It's very rare to see a peak inflation rate of 292.2% in April of 2024, according to Trading Economics. In most emerging markets, we are seeing record levels of hyperinflation such as Argentina, Nigeria, and Turkey. While some countries struggle to change in my opinion, Argentina's new leader Milei has the right playbook to tackle this extraordinary challenge, giving bank stocks like Grupo Supervielle a well-needed lift.

Trading Economics (Argentina's Inflation Rate)

I believe Milei's shock therapy and record austerity cuts will work in the long-run, but can do damage to citizens in the short-run. According to DW,

Researchers at the Catholic University in Buenos Aires also see the devaluation of the peso as one of the main reasons for the further increase in the poverty rate, which rose from 45% to 57% after Milei took office, the highest level in 20 years. This means that around 27 million Argentinians now live below the poverty line.

While unfortunate in the short-term, I think the devaluation of the peso was necessary to control the budget deficits and reduce unnecessary expenditures. The critics will argue that Milei has increased the poverty rate, but my argument is that this pain would be inevitable under any president. Shock therapy can be painful in the beginning, but recent months shows that it has worked in bringing inflation down. Therefore, I believe Milei is making the right trade-offs for the long term benefit of all Argentinian citizens.

Perhaps a major achievement of the Milei administration in Argentina is creating budget surpluses, reversing the crippling debt crisis that has plagued Argentina's economy for many years. I'm surprised that it only took a matter of months for Milei to do what many countries have struggled to do for years, showing Milei's drastic measures are effective in turning the economy around. Now that the government actually has money, they can begin building up a currency and an economy that is more stable, instills confidence, and encourage more lending and borrowing. All of this should drive banks like Grupo Supervielle into a new era of sustained profitable growth, justifying my bullish views on Argentinean banks.

Remarkable Financial Strength

Grupo Supervielle has performed quite well despite a tough macroeconomic scene, which remarkable capital adequacy and liquidity to grow its equity based and retained earnings for shareholders in the future. As of the recent Q1 2024 earnings, ROAE came in at 34%, with NIM at an unusually high level of 62%. Of course, the NIM is likely to come down as inflation cools, so investors should not expect NIM to remain at above 50% for much longer in my view. These profitability metrics are somewhat inflated due to sale of AR bonds and lower cost of funds, according to the Q1 earnings press release.

Financial health is very strong, with the CET1 ratio at 24.7%, which should allow the bank to cushion any losses in the future. Coverage ratios remain strong at 263.7% for the last quarter, which is more than conservative given their incredibly healthy loan portfolio with a small amount of non-performing loans. I think this sets up Grupo Supervielle to gain market share, expand their loan book, and stand resiliently against economic volatility. With strong liquidity and a strong balance sheet, this bank should continue to attract more deposits.

With remarkable capital adequacy brings the ability for Grupo Supervielle to pivot into the private sector, which arguably has more risk but more reward in my opinion. I believe Grupo Supervielle can afford to take more risk as they have the coverage, liquidity, and diversity of loans to handle potential losses. Going forward, I wish to see Grupo Supervielle balance risk, growth, and profitability better as I feel their financial strength is high enough to increase their risk appetite. Nonetheless, Grupo Supervielle is financially healthy and should continue to attract both depositor and shareholder interest.

Valuation - $10 Fair Value

I will assume for conservativeness sake that attributable shareholder equity will remain flat for the next few years. Although I do expect it to increase due to an improving economy, strengthening loan demand, and the evident momentum in earnings, for me, it makes sense to project that equity will remain at least flat going forward.

As of the last quarter, shareholder equity was $654.1 million. Assume ROAE stays at least 20%, which is much lower than the last quarter of 33.8% gets me earnings of $130 million. Divide this by shares outstanding of 114 million gets me an EPS of around $1, rounded down. Multiply $1 by an FWD P/E of 10x (which is below the sector median of 11x) gets me a fair value of $10 per share.

Seeking Alpha earnings estimates confirms my projections of around $1 EPS, with earnings of $1.02, $0.86, and $0.93 for the next few years. I think $1 EPS is sustainable and Grupo Supervielle should be able to achieve going forward. I don't think the Argentinian peso can go any lower in relation to the USD, so earnings should remain resilient as the Argentinian economy is expected to improve.

At book value, the stock trades cheap as investors are earning remarkable ROAEs and NIM compared to other banks. I think the stock deserves a premium to book value due to its remarkable growth prospects and strong capital adequacy. So, investors should feel comfortable paying book value for a high-earning, high-quality bank like Grupo Supervielle in my view.

Risks

The Argentinian economy could slow down, as inflation remains still historically high. Although it has come down somewhat, it still remains a challenge as poverty rates in Argentina are still very high. Shock therapy has worked in the past but may not work specifically for Argentina, due to its potential unpopularity among Argentinian voters.

The Argentinian peso has collapsed, down over 50% as Milei enacted desperate measures to rein in government spending. This trade-off can pose a risk as despite a rise in earnings in Argentinian peso, it doesn't translate to that much USD due to the currency exchange. Therefore, any adverse devaluing of the Argentine Peso could negatively affect shareholder value.

Milei may not be able to execute his plan, as some critics argue it has worsened overall economic inequality in Argentina. Competition in the sector from other Argentinian banks may intensify as the rising tide lifts all boats. Finally, most Argentinians don't have bank accounts as they are living in poverty, so it may take a while for them to have any money to spend, save, or invest. In other words, the untapped retail market potential may remain untapped as most Argentinians suffer in poverty.

Buy Grupo Supervielle

I like Argentinian banks in general, and find the recovery story to be very compelling since the election of Milei in 2023. While he does face some political controversy, his economic reforms, in my view, are incredibly favorable to the shareholders of Grupo Supervielle. As a student of Austrian economics, it looks to me that Milei believes in free-market principles and criticizes excessive government intervention. These policies should allow the Argentinian economy to recover, leading shares of Grupo Supervielle to continue their rally.