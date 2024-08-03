kupicoo

I wrote about Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) in November 2023, giving them a Buy recommendation. It was a traditional buy-the-dip opportunity. ULBI's share price had fallen from $11 to $7 following a cyberattack in early 2023, which shut down the operations for two weeks. In my opinion, the cyberattack did not change the business fundamentals and presented an excellent entry point; the share price has now recovered to $11.50. It was a great investment, making 50% in 6 months. Having conducted a thorough review following the release of ULBI's Q2 2024 earnings, I am upgrading ULBI to a Strong Buy with a price target of $35, 200% above its current value.

Why the upgrade?

In short, the changes ULBI has made to its business in the last six months: margin improvement, debt paydown, increased product range, adoption of lean manufacturing techniques, and an increased sales funnel have caused a material increase in the performance of the company and my forecasts for its future cash generation.

Growth in sales Revenue

ULBI has a range of products, from batteries to communications devices. They sell to government, defense and commercial customers. They have several brand names; you may have seen Ultralife batteries at your local supermarket. They record revenue in two segments; battery and energy products, the bigger and Communication Systems the smaller.

Battery and energy products accounted for $36 million of revenue in Q2 2024, 84% of the total. In my first article, I only looked at the lithium-Ion battery business in detail. It remains the biggest part of the business and continues growing, showing a record sales figure in Q2 2024.

ULBI designs and manufactures rechargeable and non-rechargeable Lithium-Ion batteries to fit existing applications and Lithium Thionyl Chloride batteries. ULBI manufactures batteries in custom shapes and sizes to fit customer needs. Often, their batteries go into devices that previously had lead acid batteries. In 2023 this segment delivered $130 million in revenue with a gross margin of 24%. This business is likely to continue growing as the benefits of li-ion batteries continue to make the technology more common, ULBI is a proven expert at designing batteries to fit an existing application and has made impressive moves into military and government accounts.

The Communication Systems division designs and builds a range of ancillary electronic devices for the same customers as the battery division. Products include RF amplifiers, cable connectors, speakers and integrated communication devices for vehicles. All devices are designed to survive harsh environments. In 2023 this division delivered $29 million sales at a gross margin of 28%.

ULBI has built its extensive product line through internal research and development as well as acquisition, buying 6 companies from 2006 to 2021.

The customer base is changing, commercial sales have grown from 71% of total revenue to 78% and international sales increased from 45% of total sales to 52%. Both developments improve the spread of customers and make ULBI less dependent on any one customer or market.

The product range continues to expand with an increasing pipeline of new items. A manufacturing line has been built for thin cell batteries for the medical wearable industry, and multiple projects are in the qualification stage. The new chloride battery product is in final testing with multiple customers and the IoT battery pack appears to be making significant progress. (Q2 earnings)

Conformable wearable batteries had a setback this year when the US government canceled its contract after three years due to delays with the visual augmentation system under development by Microsoft (MSFT). ULBI supplies the power for a device and needs the device to be sold before they can sell a battery. Interestingly in Q2 earnings the CEO announced a $0.3 million order for the wearable's product with an international customer so it may still become a valuable product line without the US military.

In my first article, I did not fully appreciate the potential of the EL8000 product. It is a protective case for housing computer servers with a set of accessories including power supplies and batteries. At the edge computing (computing in the field) is a growing market, ULBI provides the cases to OEMs to integrate with their servers and sometimes with owners to protect servers they have already bought.

From the Q1 2024 earnings call

Revenues from our Communication System segment of $6.9 million were double the $3.4 million we reported last year, primarily attributable to shipments of EL8000 server cases to a large multinational information technology company

In the Q2 earnings call the CEO said they had several customers evaluating the case, ULBI do not give forward guidance for sales. I will monitor this going forward and believe that military purchases of this case will power future sales as well as increased sales to IT companies.

Increasing sales funnel

Two additional salespeople have been hired to focus on large program wins with OEMs. The company is transitioning to a global Customer Relationship Management system which should improve relationships with customers and further streamline the sales function. CRM tools have proven effective in managing relationships, improving sales and allowing the standardization of procedures across businesses. It is a significant investment but should pay dividends in the coming years. (Q2 earnings)

The result of this improved sales activity is quarterly revenue rising on a year over year basis as the sales funnel improves.

Revenue By Quarter (Author Database)

Lean manufacturing

ULBI appears to have fully embraced Lean Production techniques to drive improved efficiency in the business. Lean Production grew out of the Toyota Production systems of the 1960s, incorporating Just in Time manufacturing as well as load balancing across an organization. The concept focuses the business on eliminating non-value adding activities and waste from a company's value chain. There are 7 or 8 (depending on which book you read) wastes that a company strives to eliminate under the Lean technique. The acronym DOWNTIME was used when I was at business school to highlight the 8 wastes: Defects, Overproduction, Waiting time, Non-utilized talent, Transport, Inventory, Motion and Extra Processing.

In Q2 2024 the CFO reported inventory down a further $2.4 million in the quarter despite increased revenue. He also highlighted more consistent customer remittances as they balance their output more effectively. The CEO said reducing inventory is the cheapest financing available to them and this latest reduction means inventory is down $4.7 million in 12 months.

Although ULBI has been mentioning Lean Production for almost a decade they have hired experienced Lean Production executives (Q2 2024 transcript CEO) to drive what is a key priority for them in 2024. The company is targeting a "reduction in labor of 3% to 5% on several of its high production lines" with the new hires.

ULBI is expanding the lean approach into the supply chain and, in the last 6 months, has hired experienced supply chain managers at three manufacturing sites to work on supply chain rationalization, critical part dual sourcing and streamlining logistics spending across the organization. (Q1 2024)

The integration of the global CRM model to the sales function implies ULBI are vertically integrating the lean approach in all areas of its business.

The results from this focus on Lean have been extremely impressive and have led to ULBI beating my forecasts for 2023 and my having to increase forecasts going forward.

ULBI improved Profits (Author Database)

Gross margins are up, and operating expenses are down relative to sales, the net impact is improved overall profitability, increasing future cash-generating potential.

Since my last article, the improvements have been significant. (Q1 2024 is a little misleading as it is being compared with Q1 2023 when the cyber-attack occurred, so sales were low)

YoY changes last three quarters (Author)

On a TTM basis ULBI is now both net income and free cash flow positive with revenue showing a clear growth trend.

Key Line Items (Author Database)

ULBI is generating more cash than I expected, and they are putting that cash to good use, paying down debt.

Long term debt is down from $23 million in Q3 2023 to $10 million by Q2 2024, in the Q2 earnings call the CFO said that every $1 million reduction in debt saves $18,000 per quarter in interest payments meaning the $13 million pay down will save $234,000 in Q3 equivalent to $0.01 of GAAP earnings per share.

Updating the Model

There has been a sea change in the performance of ULBI and the management team should be congratulated.

I have updated my mathematical model for ULBI considering all the improvements discussed above. The changes have resulted in a material improvement in the company's cash generating prospects. Two key areas have resulted in the changes: reduction in costs and Net Working Capital.

Costs

I have used the Q1 and Q2 2024 accounts to calculate forecast costs for FY 2024. Using Average YoY changes.

A fall in SG&A of 4.5% and an increase in R&D of 7% is likely. After 2024, I allowed R&D to increase at 7% over the forecast. For SG&A, I have 3 years growing at inflation (2.5%) before increasing by 5% plus inflation for the remainder of the forecast. I assume that ULBI pays off the remainder of its debt in 2024.

Net Working Capital Schedule

The biggest change is the improvement in the manufacturing and production process. Key improvements are shown in this table.

NWC drivers (Author Mathematical Model)

It is a dramatic improvement and results in a significant amount of cash being pulled out of inventory for a one-off gain this year and then a return to more normal growth.

The Key line items of the cash flow forecast as are (including the changes to net working capital)

ULBI cash flow forecast (Author Model)

Using a 0.5% terminal growth rate and the Gordon Graham terminal value formula, I calculated a fair value using various discounting rates.

Fair Value (Author Model)

The model suggests that ULBI is significantly undervalued providing a target of $35.61 with an 8% discounting factor more than 200% above its current price of $11.59. It easily meets my Strong Buy criteria.

Before the changes, and at the time of my previous article, the model gave a target of $12.10 with the 8% discounting rate and 0.5% terminal growth.

Risks

The increase in target price is due to the growing sales volume at ULBI and the improvements it has made to its operations and therein lies the risk. A downturn in global market activity could curtail the growth in sales volume, however this is mitigated by the substantial defence sales they have which is likely to benefit from planned increased defence spending around the world and ongoing geopolitical concerns.

The lean production path ULBI is on is never ending. There are always more improvements to be made. Their ability to maintain the savings they have made and continue operating at such an efficient level is yet to be proven. They have run down their inventory freeing up cash and enabling the pay down of debt. However, that does raise the possibility of supply chain problems impacting future production. The risk is mitigated by the hiring of additional resource management experts and increasing the number of suppliers of critical components.

Conclusion

The cyber-attack of Q1 2023 now seems to be behind ULBI, it presented an excellent opportunity last year when I first bought shares but it also seems to have spurred on the management of ULBI.

ULBI has taken decisive action to improve its operations by implementing Lean Production techniques and hiring experts in this field. A new balanced production operation significantly increases efficiency and that increase in efficiency is showing in the results of the company.

ULBI continues to improve its sales funnel, investing in new salespeople and a new global CRM system that will inevitably bear fruits over the coming years.

New products continue to be announced and previous investments are beginning to pay off.

I am already long ULBI and will increase my holdings, adding ULBI to my Strong-Buy portfolio, which is my main investment vehicle for long-term wealth appreciation.