Summit Therapeutics May Have Further Upside From Here

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Summit Therapeutics to release second-quarter earnings and operational update on 6 August.
  • Analysts are bullish on Phase 3 trial results for Ivonescimab in September, with a potential de-risking of the drug's profile.
  • The company boosted its balance sheet with a $200 million institutional capital raise and expanded licensing territories after positive Phase I and II trial results.

Molecule of mRNA, 3D illustration

Dr_Microbe

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) will release its latest earnings on 6 August, while the company also has trial data released in September. This could be the catalyst for further upside.

Summit to release second-quarter earnings

Summit Therapeutics will release

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.47K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News