DSM-Firmenich AG (KDSKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.13K Followers

DSM-Firmenich AG (OTC:KDSKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Huizing - Head of Investor Relations
Dimitri de Vreeze - Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Schmeitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Eden - UBS
Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas
Artem Chubarov - Redburn Atlantic
Isha Sharma - Stifel
Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan
Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs
Alex Sloane - Barclays
Matthew Yates - Bank of America
Fernand de Boer - DeGroof Petercam

Dave Huizing

Good morning and thank you for joining today's call. I'm sitting here with Dimitri de Vreeze, our CEO; and Ralf Schmeitz, our CFO. We published this morning our first half results, together with the presentation to investors, which you can find on our website. Here, you can also find our disclaimers about forward-looking statements.

Dimitri and Ralf will start by making some introductory comments on our results before we will open the line for questions. Important to remind that sell side analyst who want to ask questions have to register via the questionnaire's link, which they can find on our website in the financial calendar. If they've not done so yet, you can still switch.

And with that, let me hand over to Dimitri.

Dimitri de Vreeze

Yes. Thank you, Dave, and good morning to everybody. A pleasure to see and hear you on this call. Before we zoom in on the results, I would like to zoom out a little bit first to put things in perspective within our journey to bring progress to life. And let me start with the journey and I'm not going through the whole capital markets presentation. But I want to say a little bit the coloring of the context where we are today.

So merging two iconic companies together, we're

Recommended For You

About KDSKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KDSKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News