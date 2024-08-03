JHVEPhoto

Intel: The King That It Was Once

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investors have endured a torrid 2024 after the stock topped out in December 2023. As a result, the optimism that saw INTC outperform its semiconductor peers (SMH) (SOXX) between May and December 2023 has been completely dissolved. Based on the stock's almost 30% one-day slide yesterday (August 2), INTC revisited lows last observed in early 2013 as investors fled for the exit doors.

In my previous article in June, I downgraded the stock, emphasizing that "Intel is no longer the King that it once was." I highlighted significant challenges across its ecosystem, worsened by Nvidia's (NVDA) forays to possibly unhinge Intel's data center leadership. The downgrade proved timely, as the stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then.

Intel Slumped As Nvidia Surged

Nvidia data center revenue (quarterly) (FinChat)

Intel investors still holding the bag must look in the mirror and ask whether they believe CEO Pat Gelsinger and his team can save the ship from sinking further. As seen above, Gelsinger likely didn't anticipate Nvidia's incredible data center AI revenue surge over the past year.

This week, Intel's Q2 earnings release demonstrated how bad it has been for the dethroned King of semiconductors. Not only did INTC resort to cutting 15% of its workforce to save costs, but the company's guidance also missed by a mile. AMD's (AMD) recent data center AI revenue upgrade underscores the missed opportunities in Intel's roadmap. Therefore, Intel's execution problems have hampered its ability to guide more confidently.

Intel Remains On Track For Five Nodes In Four Years

Intel tech advancement (Intel filings)

Pat Gelsiner highlighted significant progress in node advancement. However, bearish investors could consider it a "red herring" against Intel's dismal execution. Accordingly, management emphasized that it remains on track to regain process leadership through Intel 18A.

Notably, the company highlighted that "the ramp of Intel 4, Intel 3, and Intel 20A8 is ready for production next quarter." In addition, the company has also "released the 1.0 PDK" for Intel 18A, with the aim of moving toward "production wafer start volumes in the first half of 2025." Consequently, it should have lifted the company's growth prospects as it looks to regain process leadership from TSMC (TSM).

Intel's Optimism Not Reflected In Its Guidance

Intel outlook (Intel filings)

Therefore, I expected Intel to provide more assurances with its execution, although Intel's guidance highlights the bifurcation between optimism and reality.

Gelsinger's decision to cut Intel's employee count by 15% was said to be the "hardest" decision in his career. However, Intel's poor execution led to a moment of reckoning as "Intel’s employee count had grown in recent years even as revenue fell." The fact that its semiconductor peers have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year while INTC fell to a 10-year low accentuates the market's dissatisfaction with the company's performance.

Can the company mount a reasonable comeback, even as it attempts to challenge Nvidia in data center AI leadership? Management indicated that its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators (Q3 launch) are expected "to deliver roughly 2 times performance per dollar in both inference and training versus H100." As a result, Intel wants investors and customers to know that it's competitive, bolstering its claims to be more cost-effective than Nvidia's offerings.

That should have improved the market's confidence in Intel as the hyperscalers have decided to invest more aggressively in technical AI infrastructure. Their fear of falling behind the investment curve has overridden the potential risks of overbuilding capacity. Gelsinger's projection of strength in its product offerings should have bolstered INTC.

Nvidia's Incursions Is Likely Far From Done

Is the market wrong? No, I don't think so. Nvidia's ability to innovate rapidly ahead of the market has likely entrenched its leadership capabilities. Its ability to execute well and deliver the most advanced AI chips to its customers underscores the high confidence level in NVDA's technological stack.

Therefore, I wasn't surprised when the media reported that Nvidia's rivals were upset about its product bundling strategies and complained about potential antitrust violations. Such reports corroborate Nvidia's market dominance over its peers. They also highlight the challenges Intel and other challengers face, particularly as they attempt to defend against NVDA's incursions to untether their traditional data center leadership.

Interestingly, Nvidia has reportedly faced "significant" challenges on its most advanced versions of its new Blackwell AI chips. As a result, the company is expected to face shipments delay, potentially affecting its execution in Q3 and Q4. Therefore, the Intel optimist could point out the concentration risks of over-relying on just one major AI chips supplier, arguing in favor of diversification.

However, a closer inspection of the massive Blackwell orders placed with Nvidia suggests its market leadership seems incredibly hard to dislodge. The Information reported:

Giant Blackwell Orders. Google, for example, has ordered more than 400,000 GB200 chips, said the two people who work on the chip. Together with server hardware, the cost of Google’s orders could be well north of $10 billion, though it isn’t clear when Google expects to receive them. Meta also placed an order worth at least $10 billion, while Microsoft in recent weeks increased the size of its order 20%, the two people said, though its total order size couldn’t be learned.

According to its most recent report, Nvidia's data center was close to an annualized $100B revenue run rate. Therefore, given its tepid guidance, Intel doesn't seem likely to have attracted substantial customer interest to bolster its AI chips projections. TSMC has also consolidated its leadership as the most preferred foundry for AMD (AMD), Nvidia, and Broadcom (AVGO). As a result, it could further strengthen its gap against Intel. While Intel is expected to benefit from the transition to AI PCs as they ship (anticipated 40M units shipped by 2025), it might not be enough to mitigate the impact against its data center market share decline.

Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Intel estimates (TIKR)

Given its recent tepid guidance, Wall Street estimates on Intel have been downgraded. Despite that, analysts expect its operating performance to bottom in 2024. As highlighted earlier, Intel's improved product cadence suggests that the estimates aren't unreasonable.

However, the past missteps demonstrate the need to reflect higher execution risks against Intel's transformation. Furthermore, the decision to suspend its dividends from Q4 likely stunned income investors awaiting its turnaround. As a result, income investors have likely bailed in droves, reflected in its decline this week.

INTC Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, INTC's "C" valuation grade suggests even after the battering, the stock is not undervalued, as estimates were downgraded. However, a better-than-expected growth inflection from 2025 might help provide a more robust valuation re-rating if Intel improves on its execution. INTC's outperformance between May and December 2023 suggests we shouldn't write off the stock completely, given its underlying profitability ("A+" profitability grade).

Consequently, I assess investors who wanted to flee have likely made their call this week, suggesting possible peak pessimism could have been reached. Despite that, I still assess significant fundamental challenges in its turnaround. Nvidia's potentially missed Blackwell execution in Q3 might urge the customers to consider diversification. Coupled with possibly more robust AI PC shipments, INTC's long-term bottoming thesis isn't unreasonable.

Notwithstanding my optimism, I assess INTC's risk/reward profile as balanced, as the fundamental challenges seem to outweigh the potential growth inflection from 2025. High-conviction investors might consider the selloff as overstated. However, attempting to catch its falling knives now could still be too early, as significant uncertainties cloud its execution capabilities over the next two years.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

