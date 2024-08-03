Why Markets Are Now Pricing In Up To 3 Rate Cuts By The Fed This Year

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Is a 50-basis point cut by the Fed a possibility? Some think so.
  • Why does the US labor market have the bond market betting on more than one Fed rate cut?
  • Why a September cut by the Fed has become all but certain?

FED, Federal Reserve with interest rate cut concept, small cube block with alphabet building the word CUT next to Federal Reserve emblem on US Dollar banknote

Nuthawut Somsuk

The U.S. Federal Reserve may have hinted at a potential rate cut in September, but bond traders are betting on more than that. Hafiz Noordin, Vice President and Director of Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk's Greg

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.68K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News