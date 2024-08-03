Alfred Pasieka/Stockbyte via Getty Images

It’s been very hot so far htis summer.

I presume you see a problem with the above sentence.

It’s mostly fine. Including spaces, it has 38 characters. 36 of them are placed correctly. That’s whopping 94.7% accuracy!

Still, I’m sure it bothers you just to look at it. Try reading it aloud… exactly as written. How comfortable are you even trying to pronounce the next to last word?

An editor would presumably change it to: It’s been very hot so far this summer.

Phew. That’s better. Now we can move on.

Now, imagine the sentence as a strand of DVA.

We’d be in the same boat.

The original would still be overwhelmingly correct. But the tiny error would destroy the whole thing. As a sentence, as noted, we wouldn’t want to read it aloud.

As a strand of DNA, we’d call it a genetic disorder. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, this is “a disease caused in whole or in part by a change in the DNA sequence away from the normal sequence.”

The Institute further says “we are learning that nearly all diseases have a genetic component. Some diseases are caused by mutations that are inherited from the parents. (Others) are caused by acquired mutations in a gene or group of genes that occur during a person's life.”

It looks, here, like gene editing may be the key to perfect health. All we need to do is edit the errant gene.

That sounds easy.

We know human editors can fix mutated sentences. In the above example, all one need to do is change “htis” to “this.”

How easy is that! We never even needed word processing. Old-time editors had correction symbols, erasers, whiteout (for typing), etc.

From Editing Text to Editing Genes

Ideally, a genetic editor could do likewise with genetic errors.

But humanity lacked tools to edit genes… until 2012.

That’s when biochemist Jenifer Doudna and microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier co-invented the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing platform. In 2020, both shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

(So did you notice the last three letters of Jennifer’s surname? Was her mission in life pre-destined?)

Actually, the tool wasn’t invented from thin air.

It was actually a gradual process. Some trace it back to 1987 work by Japanese team led by Yoshizumi Ishino. Generally, though, Doudna and Charpentier are credited with having innovated the platform we use today.)

I describe more about the platform in a June 10, 2024 article I posted on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP).

CRSP is the proprietor of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing platform. It also a user. My June 10th article discusses the treatments on which CRSP is working.

Others, besides proprietors, use platforms. For example, many readers use stock screeners and/or charts provided by Seeking Alpha and others.

Ditto with gene editing.

Use of stock-oriented platforms typically requires a subscription fee.

Use of CRISPR-Cas9 involves much more complex business arrangements. (See here, for example.)

We don’t now need to delve into these commercial details.

What’s important is to recognize that Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) uses CRISPR-Cas9. Further, it appears, to be pushing it further than CRSP itself has so far been doing.

NTLA sums up the benefits of gene editing, as opposed to other kinds of therapies, as follows:

NTLA now operates in terms of three gene editing approaches. These are “repair,” “knockout,” and “insert.”

I used “repair” to fix the introductory sentence. I corrected the sequence reversing the “h” and “t” positions.

Had the “h” and “t” not been misaligned, I could have used the “insert” approach to change the sentence: It’s been very hot so far this particular summer.

Or, I might have edited using knockout: It’s been very hot this summer.

So far, NTLA’ has been using “knockout” in its leading projects. But its future pipeline (see below) calls for all three approaches. And it’ll eventually add new protocols.

But to really understand what’s special about NTLA’s therapeutic efforts, viz. those of CRSP, we need to understand two bigger-picture concepts…

“Ex Vivo” Versus “In Vivo”

These Latin phrases translate respectively to “out of the living” and “in a living thing.”

The distinction tells us where the gene editing takes place.

Ex Vivo editing happens outside the patient’s body.

Skipping all of the scientific minutiae, we’ll just say the DNA is edited/corrected in labs. Then, the new and improved is inserted into the patient’s body.

That’s not nearly as easy as it sounds on paper.

It’s a long and involved process. It usually requires patients to travel to and stay in-patient at a treatment center. (I described this on June 10.)

In vivo means injecting the “treatment” into the patient’s body. The errant gene is fixed inside.

Even to a layperson, that must sound a heck of a lot more delicate than in vivo. But it’s much more convenient (less invasive) for the patient.

NTLA includes ex vivo among its goals. (See pipeline below.) But aggressive efforts and progress with in vivo is what makes NTLA special compared to CRSP.

The Regulatory Path to Money

We can’t track companies like NTLA in terms of dollars and cents. That’s because these firms, R&D shops, are developing, not selling treatments.

So rather than track financial statements, we track developmental stages. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) phases consume our attention.

The FDA describes a five-step process for getting new treatments approved.

1. Discovery/Concept: Create a drug.

2. Preclinical Research: Study basic safety using lab and animal testing.

3. Clinical Research: Prove safety and efficacy by testing on humans.

4. FDA Review: The agency studies the test data and decides to approve or reject.

5. FDA Post-Market Safety Monitoring: The agency monitors safety after the public starts using the treatment.

Biotech and Pharma firms typically do work on different things, spanning all five stages. And any stage can generate news that affects stock prices.

For companies like NTLA, investors usually focus on the Clinical Research. There are four phases to the research.

Phase 1 examines safety and dosage. The process examines 20 to 100 healthy volunteers having the targeted condition over several months. About 70% of drugs pass here and move on.

examines safety and dosage. The process examines 20 to 100 healthy volunteers having the targeted condition over several months. About 70% of drugs pass here and move on. Phase 2 stretches to several hundred volunteers with the targeted condition. The study can take several months to 2 years. It examines efficacy and side effects. About 33% of drugs succeed here and move on.

stretches to several hundred volunteers with the targeted condition. The study can take several months to 2 years. It examines efficacy and side effects. About 33% of drugs succeed here and move on. Phase 3 expands to 300 top 3,000 healthy volunteers with the targeted condition. It watches efficacy and adverse reactions over the course of 1 to 4 years. About 25%-30% of drugs succeed here and get approved. (Hence only 6%-7% of drugs make it though Phases 1, 2 and 3.)

expands to 300 top 3,000 healthy volunteers with the targeted condition. It watches efficacy and adverse reactions over the course of 1 to 4 years. About 25%-30% of drugs succeed here and get approved. (Hence only 6%-7% of drugs make it though Phases 1, 2 and 3.) The FDA Decides to approve or disapprove after evaluating the data. It might also refrain from deciding and request more study. Companies can start selling treatments the FDA approves.

Phase 4 consists of post-approval follow-up studies to further monitor safety and efficacy.

Investors can rest easy and focus only on commercial and market risk only after the drug enters Phase 4 without blowing up.

This isn’t meant to demean commercial and market risk. But all stocks have that. So, there’s something to be said for at least surviving the regulatory challenges.

With that in mind, let’s see where NTLA stands…

NTLA’s Clinical Progress

I consider NTLA a purely non-commercial R&D shop because so far, nothing has made it past Phase 3.

NTLA IR

But don’t take this as a negative.

CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing is very new. And we saw above how long it can take even to get to Phase 3.

One drug, NTLA-2001, was approved for Phase 3 on October 18, 2023. The company announced on March 18, 2024 that the first phase 3 patient was dosed.

In its May 9, 2024 quarterly release, management said its “on track to initiate the Phase 3 study of NTLA-2002 fin 2H 2024.”

So based on the FDA’s estimated pass/fail rates (see above3) NTLA-2001 has already arrived at, and NTLA-2002 is knocking on the door to a place, Phase 3, where about 77% of proposed drugs never reach.

That’s pretty good for these revolutionary in vivo CRISPR-Cas9 treatments!

The Key NTLA Projects

The company spotlights three in-progress developmental projects. These are NTLA-2001, NTLA-2002, and NTLA-3001.

NTLA-2001 is the Phase 3 project closest to approval.

It treats transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). Here, a genetic typo (biotech professionals would refer to this as an improperly folded gene) causes irregular proteins to clog the heart’s left ventricle. That makes the heart less effective in pumping blood. It can cause heart failure.

Here’s NTLA’s summary of the condition and the potential market for its treatment.

NTLA-2002, is approaching Phase 3.

This treats Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

It involves a rare defect in a gene that manages the C1 inhibitor protein. The latter controls inflammation and immune responses.

Sufferers experience severe swelling in areas such as the face, the extremities, the airways and gastrointestinal tract, and airways. These episodes are often painful. Inflammation in the airway can cause death.

Here’s NTLA’s summary of the condition and the potential market for its treatment.

NTLA-3001 is still in Phase 1.

It addresses Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Here, a mutation in the SERPINA1 gene leads to deficiency in a protein produced in the liver that protects the lungs from irritants (like tobacco smoke) that can cause inflammation.

Left unchecked, this can lead to emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), or damage to the bronchial tubes.

Here’s NTLA’s summary of the condition and the potential market for its treatment.

The pipeline image above identified some other ongoing development efforts.

Here’s are company suggestions regarding longer-term potential in vivo therapeutic efforts.

Financials

This topic, for NTLA, reminds me of my mid-1980s stint as a junk-bond fund manager. A small restaurant chain announced it would miss its next interest payment.

I, a novice at the time, called the market maker and asked for a bid. The salesperson, also a novice, couldn’t get me a number. “The traders just laughed,” she said.

Imagine me now laughing at the prospect of discussing NTLA’s financials.

You do see Revenues in Seeking Alpha’s Income Statement presentation. But there’s no commerce happening.

Those sums represent progress and milestone payments by bigger companies with which NTLY collaborate.

This is normal among development stage Biotech and Pharma companies.

Besides payments from collaborators, these companies depend on raising debt and/or equity capital.

On page 96 of the latest 10-K, NTLA disclosed that as of December 31, 2023, it had enough cash and marketable securities to last until mid-2026.

But don’t think of that as a do-or-die expiration date. Companies like this that execute well typically bring in more later from new debt and/or equity.

NTLY also suggested in that part of the 10-K that it could get more through “potential milestone payments or extension fees that could be earned and distributed under our collaboration agreements or any strategic use of capital not currently in the base case planning assumptions.”

One way or another, we must expect dilution. In other words, more future commercial revenue will go to collaborators, or creditors (in the form of interest). Or profits, when they come, will be divided among more shares.

But frankly, if you’re troubled by dilution, NTLA probably isn’t for you. Seriously, these shares are about ideas, not numbers.

Risks

If you’ve ever looked through a 10-K or a prospectus, you may have noticed section dedicated to “Risks.”

These are miserable to read. They’re long and wildly inclusive. The last thing a management team wants is a lawsuit alleging undisclosed risk. And the law firms, who typically bill by the hour, oblige.

But NTLA’s Risk disclosures are on a whole different level.

That section of the latest 10-K used 35,579 small-font words that consumed 47 pages. Its Flesch Reading Ease Score was a horrible 18.9. (It would have to reach 30 to rate merely “Difficult.”)

I’m still a licensed (New York) attorney. But I don’t work for Biglaw. Nor do I bill by the hour.

So, I’ll sum it up more succinctly: Risk here consists of … Everything.

What to do About NTLA Stock

I love NTLA’s futurist theme. I’m among those who believe it (like CRSP) will be a big part of the future of medicine. And I understand that some investment cases defy conventional numerical analysis.

Ideally, I want to own this stock.

But realistically, I know the future, even if we predict it correctly can take a heck of a long time to financially materialize.

We can’t even try to “value“ this stock.

I say this for reasons I spelled out in my 5/28/24 writeup of Nvidia (NVDA). I reiterated those in my 6/10/24 Crispr writeup.

On the surface, stocks like NTLA might look like a meme stocks. (We could say likewise about stocks like CRSP or NVDA.)

Like GameStop (GME) and others that bear the label, NTLA trades without reference to fundamental or valuation measures.

But there’s a difference. The meme stock label is typically associated with inexperienced and unknowledgeable investors communication via social media.

Check the Seeking Alpha coverage of NTLA and CRSP. These analysts’ investment opinions naturally vary. But all of them are very knowledgeable.

Traditional numbers used in security analysis aren’t knowable. But the analysts know a lot about and carefully analyze the businesses and prospects.

(Even Seeking Alpha’s coverage of GME is knowledgeable. But those analysts are studying meme traders. They know better than to try to conventionally value the stocks.)

That absolutely, positively is not NTLA. (Nor is it CRSP. And on August 2nd, I saw NVDA incorrectly labeled as a meme stock.)

Like NVDA and CRSP, NTLA is a pure sentiment stock.

But not all sentiment stocks succeed for investors. Given the lack of numerical mooring, it’s possible to lose a lot of money between now and the time when the future influences the financial statements.

So as I’ve done before with other stock like this, I’ll assess NTLA in terms of the Behavioral Finance Keynesian Beauty Contest.

Imagine you’re judging a beauty contest. But you’re not voting for the contestant you like best. Instead, you note for the contestant you think will be most popular among your fellow judges.

I’ll do that using the current price chart.

I’m not a technical analyst. I’m not using the chart to predict the future.

Instead, I use the chart to analyze the present. I want clues to what other beauty contest judges (i.e., market participants) are thinking.

StockCharts.com

I look mainly to whether the price is above the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA). I also like to see the 10-day EMA above the 50-day EMA.

Until very recently, we had all that. But now we don’t. Many parts of the market (and especially among more futuristic areas like AI) sold off. So, too, did NTLA.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and the Chaikin Oscillator (CO) are essentially neutral.

Both measure which party to trades is more motivated. CMF does it for institutional investors. CO does it for the market in general.

Both indicators edged moderately above neutral. This does not motivate me to ignore the broken uptrends.

Expressed in terms of the Keynesian Beauty Contest, the judges are frowning at NTLA. But this pessimism isn’t specific to NTLA. The judges equally dislike many contestants.

Here’s how I apply that to the Seeking Alpha rating system:

“Strong Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market, and I’m bullish about the direction of the market.

“Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market, but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Hold” means I see the stock as moving in line with the market.

“Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market, but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Strong Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market, and I’m bearish about the direction of the market.

Based on this scale, I’m rating NTLA as a “Hold.”