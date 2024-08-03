Apple Q3 Earnings: Apple Services Drives Operating Leverage, Reiterate Buy

Aug. 03, 2024 6:11 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock
The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
2.37K Followers

Summary

  • Apple reported solid headline results, with revenue and EPS both beating expectations.
  • Apple enjoyed strong margin expansion compared to this quarter last year due to strong Apple Services performance.
  • The largest risk to an investment in Apple is a slowdown in the total active installed base, which hit a record high in Q3.

Apple stores in the evening, busy Apple stores and people on the road

nayuki

I reiterate my Buy rating on Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) following Q3 earnings because of extremely strong performance in the Apple Services segment.

I have covered Apple twice in the past year with Buy ratings both times. My most recent

This article was written by

The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
2.37K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News