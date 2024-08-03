Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 4

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American States Water Company (AWR) 8/16 9/3 0.43 0.4655 8.26% 2.18% 70 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 9/3 9/16 0.2 0.21 5.00% 0.65% 8 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 8/12 8/30 0.4 0.5 25.00% 0.34% 16 The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/14 8/30 1.2 1.22 1.67% 3.39% 47 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 8/20 9/3 0.85 1 17.65% 1.01% 48 Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 9/3 9/17 0.16 0.17 6.25% 1.32% 6 Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) 9/3 9/16 0.4102 0.4171 1.68% 6.03% 5 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8/9 8/16 1.07 1.09 1.87% 10.70% 12 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 10/1 10/15 1.09 1.1 0.92% 3.91% 57 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 8/16 8/30 0.16 0.18 12.50% 0.59% 20 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 9/30 10/11 1.4 1.5 7.14% 2.46% 50 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 8/22 9/5 0.65 0.7 7.69% 1.13% 15 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 8/20 9/10 0.33 0.36 9.09% 0.78% 20 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 8/22 9/5 0.452 0.454 0.44% 2.41% 23 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 9/2 10/1 0.62 0.71 14.52% 0.45% 17 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 8/30 9/20 0.25 0.2625 5.00% 3.69% 12 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/13 8/27 0.85 0.89 4.71% 1.73% 16 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 8/15 9/19 0.48 0.53 10.42% 0.95% 13 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 8/12 9/10 0.17 0.18 5.88% 1.38% 7 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 8/15 8/30 0.21 0.23 9.52% 1.76% 13 STERIS plc (STE) 9/5 9/20 0.52 0.57 9.62% 0.94% 20 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 8/20 9/10 0.68 0.7 2.94% 2.67% 11 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 8/16 9/6 0.22 0.27 22.73% 0.30% 8 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 8/12 9/3 0.3071 0.3255 5.99% 3.14% 32 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8/20 0.16 16.3 3.93% 13 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 8/13 0.24 39.18 2.45% 7 FB Financial Corporation (FBK) 8/20 0.17 44.21 1.54% 7 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 9/10 0.545 70.56 3.09% 12 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/14 0.905 25.94 13.96% 11 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 8/14 0.13 101.22 0.51% 30 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 8/21 0.1125 13.96 3.22% 8 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 8/14 0.81 50.93 6.36% 8 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/21 0.27 40.54 2.66% 12 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8/21 0.23 22.53 4.08% 14 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 8/22 0.285 179.49 0.64% 14 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 8/22 0.28 126.35 0.89% 6 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/15 0.25 18.69 5.35% 19 First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 8/21 0.25 42.49 2.35% 12 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 8/23 0.25 32.25 3.10% 7 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 8/14 0.6677 36.56 7.31% 8 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 9/13 0.245 49.32 5.96% 14 MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) 8/22 0.13 24.14 2.15% 6 Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:NIDB) 8/22 0.17 15.9 4.28% 29 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 8/15 0.23 33.25 2.77% 10 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 8/29 0.98 127.28 3.08% 14 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8/22 0.33 41.33 3.19% 11 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 8/22 0.45 100.62 1.79% 11 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9/10 0.88 101.79 3.46% 14 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 8/23 0.32 37.64 3.40% 13 Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) 8/30 0.3 35.56 3.37% 6 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/23 0.4625 20.07 9.22% 10 Cencora, Inc. (COR) 8/26 0.51 247.57 0.82% 19 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8/16 1.09 40.73 10.70% 12 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 8/23 0.31 42.76 2.90% 13 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8/20 0.27 37.54 2.88% 12 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 9/10 1.67 189.12 3.53% 29 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/16 0.85 42.12 8.07% 11 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 8/20 0.064 19.65 1.30% 9 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8/23 1.69 176.87 3.82% 12 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/23 0.31 65.06 1.91% 22 PCB Bancorp (PCB) 8/16 0.18 17.85 4.03% 5 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 8/16 0.31 24 5.17% 13 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8/23 0.14 16.81 3.33% 12 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 8/26 0.0266 3.12 3.41% 8 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 9/10 0.52 51.64 4.03% 42 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 8/16 0.54 90.88 2.38% 13 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8/23 0.3 178.08 0.67% 13 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9/3 0.52 42.12 4.94% 13 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 8/16 0.61 58.85 4.15% 38 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8/23 0.24 27.75 3.46% 12 Visa Inc. (V) 9/3 0.52 266.58 0.78% 16 Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTCPK:WDFN) 8/23 0.29 19.63 5.91% 10 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 8/23 0.15 51.92 1.16% 10 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 8/23 0.27 28.99 3.73% 30 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 8/29 0.44 48.89 3.60% 8 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/23 0.3 306.18 0.39% 12 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 8/19 0.25 33.28 3.00% 9 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 9/1 2.05 952.79 0.86% 53 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) 8/16 1.04 44.88 9.27% 6 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 9/12 0.68 123.46 2.20% 53 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9/10 1.25 253.47 1.97% 14 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 9/3 0.3255 41.49 3.14% 32 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) 8/8 0.19 1.2% Celanese Corporation (CE) 8/12 0.7 2.1% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 8/9 1.16 0.6% CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) 8/9 0.21 0.3% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8/8 0.3 0.7% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 8/9 1.42 1.9% Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/7 0.255 1.3% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 8/8 1.72 0.9% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 8/9 0.25 2.5% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 8/7 0.63 1.0% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/8 0.32 0.4% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 8/7 1.15 1.9% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 8/9 0.66 0.6% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 8/9 0.54 1.4% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/9 0.225 1.7% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 8/9 0.3875 3.7% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 8/7 0.1725 6.5% South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 8/12 0.14 1.8% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 8/12 0.3 3.0% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 8/7 0.2 0.3% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of July 28

Week of July 21

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.