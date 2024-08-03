Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Needs To See Real Revenue Acceleration And Clinical/Regulatory Success

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' launch of Inpefa continues to progress very slowly; prescriptions grew nearly 50% QoQ, but revenue is still below $2M and missing sell-side expectations.
  • New leadership and cash reserves provide opportunities for Lexicon to improve commercial execution and drive revenue growth, and improved patient access and payer coverage are 2H'24 priorities.
  • The company has resubmitted its application for Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes, a commercially significant opportunity, but one where regulatory and execution risk are still very present.
  • Lexicon's pipeline is getting more interesting, with LX9211 in diabetic neuropathy and a new candidate for obesity and/or metabolic disease in preclinical testing, but effectively commercializing Inpefa remains critical.
  • Lexicon shares appear undervalued on the basis of Inpefa's commercial opportunity and the risk-adjusted opportunities in Type 1 diabetes, diabetic neuropathy, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, but execution risk is very high.
Getting a new drug across the finish line to FDA approval is difficult enough in its own right – over 90% of drugs that enter into Phase I testing never make it – but approval is just one link in a chain of challenges. No drug

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LXRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

