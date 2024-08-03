Eoneren

Getting a new drug across the finish line to FDA approval is difficult enough in its own right – over 90% of drugs that enter into Phase I testing never make it – but approval is just one link in a chain of challenges. No drug sells itself or pays for itself, and it takes time and money to not only make doctors aware of the drug and motivated to use it, but also to get payors to reimburse for it.

While Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has managed to get two drugs onto the market, the launch of its most recent clinical success, Inpefa, has proceeded at a slower pace than even I’d hoped to see (and I’ve long been pretty skeptical of the real revenue potential of the drug). More than a year on into the launch of the drug, there is some evidence of positive momentum, but there is a lot of work left to do, and the shares are down about 30% since my last update.

New leadership and a decent pile of cash gives Lexicon another chance to change the narrative. Inpefa is an effective drug that targets a real problem and one that is currently under-treated. Likewise, there are valid commercial opportunities for sotagliflozin (the generic name of Inpefa) in Type 1 diabetes (and possibly hypertrophic cardiomyopathy as well) and LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathy. All of that being said, success is far from assured.

Another Quarterly Miss Doesn’t Help The Story

Around the time that Lexicon first launched Inpefa, I commented that it wouldn’t really be fair to judge the success of the launch by the first few quarters – there was simply too much work for the company to do, including working with payors, to expect a steep sales ramp for a drug that was entering a market that already had well-established alternatives.

And so it has been, with Inpefa sales falling chronically short of initially analyst expectations. For the second quarter, Lexicon announced $1.6M in sales of Inpefa. That was up 47% sequentially, but over a million short of analyst expectations (which ranged from $1.8M to $3.4M).

Looking at the chart provided for the conference call, Lexicon seems to be doing better than I’d expected in terms of prescription volume (over 4,000 in Q2) and implied volume market share, but it looks as though the company is offering a more sizable discount to payors to drive prescriptions. Management did mention that payment coverage is up to 48% and that programs meant to improve access and coverage remain ongoing.

This remains a challenging commercial opportunity. The new CEO, who came to Lexicon after leading the cardiometabolic business at Novartis (NVS), may have news ideas around strategy and commercial execution that can drive an inflection in adoption, but for now my thesis on Inpefa appears to be playing out – it’s a laggard to rivals like AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Farxiga and Lilly (LLY)/Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance and for whatever efficacy superiority investors want to try to tease out of the clinical data, it’s going to be a long, hard, and expensive road to build Inpefa to meaningful real-world revenue.

Will The FDA Finally Approve Zynquista?

After a long process of wrangling with the FDA, the company was finally able to resubmit its application for Zynquista (also sotagliflozin) to the FDA and the agency has given it a December 20 PDUFA date. Management believes an AdComm meeting is likely, and that will give Lexicon management the opportunity to make its case that the FDA’s concerns around the safety of Zynquista (primarily related to diabetic ketoacidosis, or DKA, and particularly during sleep) are overblown and can be managed/mitigated by patients.

My opinion has always been that the FDA was too stubborn about Zynquista and the proposed risk control strategy, but I also appreciate that the FDA has taken multiple black eyes over the years from diabetes drugs that it approved and were later found to have meaningful safety risks. In any case, I do think there is a need and a commercial opportunity for medications that can help people with Type 1 diabetes better manage their disease.

I consider it a toss-up at this point as to whether the FDA will approve the drug. The efficacy is there, and I think the risk of DKA can be managed, but the panel may take a more cautious view on safety and risk/benefit, giving the agency the opportunity to take cover behind an adverse AdComm recommendation and once again reject the application.

Should FDA approval come, marketing the drug will still be a challenge. Some retail investors seem to like to believe that drugs just sell themselves, as if there’s a little holographic pop-up on the bottle that details all of the clinical benefits, or that physicians who often barely have time to see patients and get their notes/charting done will spend hours every evening poring over the latest medical publications to stay up to date on all available treatment options for their patients.

That is not the case, and while Lexicon management is right that the endocrinologist population is relatively concentrated, the reality is that only about half of patients with Type 1 diabetes see an endocrinologist. That will likely limit the market opportunity for Zynquista to some extent, at least initially, though I would hope there’s a larger skew of people with Type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (the target population for the drug) who see an endocrinologist.

Pipeline Value Is Still Present

In addition to the commercialization of Inpefa and the potential approval and commercialization of Zynquista, Lexicon has another shot on goal with its sotagliflozin franchise. Management is enrolling patients in the Phase III SONATA study of sotagliflozin in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and if this trial is successful (data is expected late in 2026 or early in 2027), another meaningful market could into play.

How meaningful the opportunity is remains to be seen. While 1M or more people in the U.S. are thought to have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, only around one-quarter to one-half of them ever show symptoms. Still, the condition can be quite serious for those who are symptomatic, so meaningful improvement in metrics like the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (or KCCQ) could still be commercially relevant.

Beyond this, Lexicon still has the PROGRESS Phase IIb study of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathy, with a readout expected in Q2’25. I still consider this a toss-up given earlier trial results, but success could drive over $600M in annual revenue potential.

Lexicon is also in preclinical development for LX9851, an ACSL5 inhibitor for obesity. ACLS5 is expressed in liver, intestinal, and adipose tissue and plays a key role in lipid metabolism. Based on the mechanism of action, this could be an interesting drug candidate for obesity and/or fatty liver disease (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis). Keep in mind, though, that as a preclinical candidate, there’s a long way to go before there is useful and meaningful data in humans to consider.

The Outlook

I’ve revised my model for Inpefa based upon what I’m seeing in terms of prescription volume growth and realized pricing (namely, what looks like a lower effective price than I’d expected). I’m now looking for less than $400M in revenue from the drug, which is admittedly very low relative to the total addressable market opportunity, but I need to see more evidence of sustainable revenue here before getting more bullish. Plans to improve access and coverage should drive some acceleration in the second half, but we’re still talking about a drug that is literally annualizing at under $10M at this point.

That change takes my fair value from a little over $6/share to a little under $5/share, with a pretty even split across the opportunities in heart failure (Inpefa) and Type 1 diabetes (Zynquista) at $1.50/share, and diabetic neuropathy (LX9211) and sotagliflozin in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at $1/share. In every one of these cases there is the opportunity for incremental upside, and perhaps substantial upside, based upon improved clinical execution (Inpefa) or positive regulatory/clinical updates.

The Bottom Line

While I am still pretty bearish on the commercial opportunity for Inpefa, there is a new management team in place and a cash balance that should fund at least six more quarters of market and clinical development – time enough, at least, to see if new strategies unlock more volume in heart failure, if the FDA will approve Zynquista, and if there’s a real future for LX9211. That’s enough to keep me interested for now, but this is a name suitable only for investors who can accept high levels of risk.