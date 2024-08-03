Jira Pliankharom

One of the big themes of H1 2024 was the outperformance of the "Mag 7." Small and mid-cap stocks were supposedly a space to avoid, but there have been pockets of strong performance, and the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) has beaten even the stellar returns of the Nasdaq (QQQ) and the Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK). Indeed, it has actually posted similar returns to the "Mag 7" while being diversified and with only a 14% exposure to the technology sector. Furthermore, it is holding up well during the current market correction.

This fund deserves a closer look.

Introducing XMMO

XMMO was launched in 2005 and has tracked several different underlying indices in its history. It currently tracks the S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index, which, according to the fund page, is composed of "80 securities in the S&P Midcap 400® Index having the highest “momentum scores,” which are computed by measuring the upward price movements of each security as compared to other eligible stocks within the S&P Midcap 400® Index."

The use of momentum scores to select stocks gives a consistent and significant boost to performance, especially in the last year.

So what exactly is the momentum score? As per the S&P methodology,

The momentum value is computed as the 12-month price change, excluding the most recent month of the security...

This is simple enough. An additional calculation adjusts for volatility in a bid to screen out very risky and volatile stocks.

The momentum value is further adjusted by the security’s volatility. For a given positive price change over the evaluation period, lower volatility improves the adjusted momentum value. For a given negative price change over the evaluation period, higher volatility improves the adjusted momentum value.

The stocks with the 80 highest momentum scores are selected and weighted according to market capitalization and the momentum score. This leads to a well balanced and diversified portfolio and the top 10 holdings make up only 26.6% of the fund -

Sector exposure is mostly in industrials, with technology only 14.6%.

The concentration in the top holdings is far below that seen in ETFs holding mega cap stocks, but is actually quite high in the mid-cap space.

This has worked in its favor, though. Holding a relatively concentrated portfolio of momentum stocks has led to impressive outperformance versus other mid-cap funds.

When compared to the very best performing unleveraged ETFs this year, it makes the top 5 and has very similar returns to the "Mag 7" as represented by the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS). It also beats the Invesco S&P500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) which is heavily concentrated in mega cap stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA).

Other fund metrics are average. The expense ratio of 0.34% is reasonable enough and barely relevant when the returns and outperformance are taken into account. The dividend yield is understandably low at 0.37%; this is not a fund to buy for yield. A PE ratio of 21.86 is not exactly attractive, but not bloated in today's market either.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, XMMO has held up a lot better than high-flying technology-focused funds like QQQ and XLK in recent weeks.

In fact, it tends to hold up better than even the S&P500 (SPY) over longer periods.

XMMO fell less in 2022 and actually posted positive returns in 2018 when SPY was negative.

XMMO clearly does have risks, and a US recession could hurt mid-cap stocks more than cash rich mega-cap stocks. Furthermore, the momentum trade may be running out of steam and the reversals in the likes of Nvidia and other momentum stocks may dent sentiment in momentum all over the market.

Conclusions

XMMO is a rare find - a fund that delivers "Mag 7" type performance without concentrated exposure to mega cap stocks and technology. It's a very effective way to diversify your portfolio without sacrificing returns. I rate XMMO a "strong buy."