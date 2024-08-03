National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBGIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCPK:NBGIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pavlos Mylonas - CEO
Christos Christodoulou - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mikhail Butkov - Goldman Sachs
Eleni Ismailou - Axia Ventures
Nida Iqbal - Morgan Stanley
Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research
Alexander Kantarovich - Roemer Capital
Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan
Alexandros Boulougouris - Euroxx Securities

Operator

The conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO of National Bank of Greece. Mr. Mylonas, you may now proceed.

Pavlos Mylonas

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2024 financial results call. I'm joined by Christos Christodoulou, Group CFO; and Greg Papagrigoris, Group Head of IR. After my introductory remarks, Christos will go into more detail on our financial performance and then we will turn to Q&A. Let me start by providing a brief overview of Greece's economic developments and outlook.

During the first half of 2024, the Greek economy has remained on a solid footing with growth spearheaded by a strong tourism and supported by resilient domestic demand. Specifically, Greece's GDP growth accelerated in the first quarter to over 2%, recovering strongly from the slowdown witnessed in late 2023 due to the floods.

Let me describe some of the key factors driving activity. First, strength in fixed capital formation up by 9% year-on-year as regards the corporate sector to a total of 14.8% of GDP on an annualized basis. Moreover, foreign investors' interest in the country remains high with FDI heading for another strong

