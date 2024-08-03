BCX: Reaching For Yield With Energy And Commodities

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.57K Followers

Summary

  • Blackrock Resources & Commodities Trust aims for high current income and capital appreciation, offering a 6.7% yield.
  • The Trust's top holdings are concentrated in O&G companies and miners, with significant exposure outside the U.S.
  • However, the BCX Trust has a very poor 10-year performance rack record as compared to competitors and the broad market averages.
  • Today, I'll take a close look at the BCX Trust and advise investors of a better strategy for income that also gives them much better potential for capital appreciation.

Offshore oil and gas platform on production site. Jack up rig crude oil production in the North Sea.

Igors Aleksejevs

The Blackrock Resources & Commodities Trust's (NYSE:BCX) primary goal is to achieve high current income while its secondary objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Trust attempts to achieve these objectives by investing 80% of assets into equities

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.57K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, XOM, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News