Igors Aleksejevs

The Blackrock Resources & Commodities Trust's (NYSE:BCX) primary goal is to achieve high current income while its secondary objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Trust attempts to achieve these objectives by investing 80% of assets into equities and derivatives within the Resources & Commodities Sector. The Trust currently offers a relatively attractive 6.7% yield. However, as I described in one of my highest read Seeking Alpha articles - Retirees Beware: Dividend Investing Is Overrated - many investments focused on yield can be value-traps that significantly lag the total returns that the broad market averages (i.e. the DJIA, S&P500, and Nasdaq-100) are more than willing to give investors if they would simply choose to be exposed to them. Today, I will take a close look at the BCX Trust to see if it might be a good addition to your portfolio.

Investment Thesis

My followers know that I advise them to build a well-diversified portfolio, to hold it through the markets up-and-down cycles, and center it on a foundation of a good low-cost S&P500 ETF. That said, they also know that I allocate a percentage of capital such a portfolio in the "dividend income" categories (among others). There are obviously lots of choices for generating income, and within my own personal portfolio, my "dividend income" selections are largely O&G companies that pay relatively strong dividends and deliver decent dividend growth. That's because O&G companies - in addition to providing income - also protect investors from surges in inflation and from various geopolitical risks.

Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in 2022 (which took oil to ~$130/bbl and jump-started the global surge in inflation), combined with the bear-market in the technology sector in that same year, showed just how valuable such a strategy can be when it comes to smoothing-out a portfolio's overall volatility. This is demonstrated in the chart below, which compares the total returns of the three leading U.S. O&G companies with that of the broad market averages for full-year 2022:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen by the graphic, in 2022 the total returns of ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) just crushed the broad market averages (i.e. the DJIA, the S&P500, and the Nasdaq-100) as represented by the (DIA), (VOO), and (QQQ) ETFs, respectively. However, also note that the BCX Resources & Commodities Trust did not do nearly as well (lime green line). That's not a good sign, but let's take a closer look at BCX and see if I am missing something.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the Blackrock Resources & Commodities Trust are shown below and were take directly from the Blackrock BCX webpage, where investors can find more information on the fund:

Blackrock

The top-10 holdings equate to a relatively concentrated 45% of the entire 47-company portfolio.

In aggregate, O&G companies Shell PLC (SHEL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP PLC (BP), and TotalEnergies (TTE) - all in the top-5 holdings - equate to 24% of the portfolio. While international O&G companies do tend to pay higher yields than their American counterparts, the 5-year chart below shows that their total returns performance typical and significantly lag that of the U.S. "big three".

Data by YCharts

Indeed, as you can see in the chart, two of BCX's O&G holdings (the #1 and #3 holdings) are significantly laggards as compared to Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips. As pointed out in my recent Seeking Alpha article on ConocoPhillips - the top-performer in the chart above - has a TTM yield of 3.5% and is notable for its absence in BCX's top-10 holdings (as is Chevron, which yields 4.27%).

The #5 thru #10 holdings in the BCX Trust are all miners. The #5 holding is Canadian miner Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) with a 3.6% weight. According to Seeking Alpha, Wheaton currently yields only 1.06% but the stock is +36% over the past 12-months. Wheaton produces and sells gold, silver, palladium and cobalt.

Rio Tinto (RIO) is the #6 holding with a 3.5% weight. RIO stock is flat over the past year but yields 6.85%. RIO is one of the largest global miners and produces everything from iron, aluminum, and bauxite to copper, gold, and silver.

Rounding out the top-10 holdings is BHP Group (BHP) with a 3.4% weight. BHP is headquartered in Australia and while the stock yields 5.6%, it is down -9.5% over the past year.

From a total portfolio perspective, the BCX Trust's geographic and sector exposure is shown below:

Blackrock

As you can see, the Trust has significant diversification (38.33%) outside of the United States. That's good from a currency diversification standpoint, but funds that invest in international stocks typically have a significantly higher expense ratio as compared to domestically focused funds, and that is the certainly the case with BCX: the fund's 1.06% expense fee is very high and, as a result, detracts from performance.

Given the top-10 holdings already covered, it is not surprising that the BCX fund has 77% allocated to the Energy & Mining Sectors. Investment in Agriculture Sectors equate to 21.4%, with only 1.55% allocated to cash and/or derivatives.

Performance

The chart below shows the long-term performance of the BCX Trust:

Blackrock

As you can see from the graphic, the BCX Trust's 10-year average annual total return of 4.3% is, in a word, simply abysmal.

The chart below compares the 5-year total returns of the BCX fund with some of its competitors - (PEO), (DNLAX), (MDGRX), (FFGAX), and the Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE).

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the graphic, the BCX fund is the laggard of all these funds (which were chosen at random by the author), and was almost doubled by the BNY Mellon Natural Resources A fund. The XLE Energy Sector ETF outperformed BCX by 23% over the past 5-years, and currently yields 4.27%.

Risks

Energy and commodity stocks can be significantly impacted by the macro global economic environment. For instance, on Friday, BCX traded -2.6% after U.S. employment data came in weaker than expected - increasing the odds of a recession. Recessions and slower growth can negatively impact global oil and gas demand and, as a result, the earnings and performance of BCX's O&G holdings.

Geopolitically, Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which broke the global energy & food supply chains, benefited the fund's holdings. On the other hand, U.S. Presidential candidate Trump has vowed to impose 60-100% tariffs on China. That would very likely not only negatively impact China's economy, but would likely cause severe collateral damage to the U.S. economy as well. This reminds me of the unilateral trade war Trump started with China during his first term, which resulted in driving thousands of U.S. small farmers into bankruptcy. Bottom line: slower global growth and bad political and economic policy initiatives negatively impact the resource, mining, and agricultural sectors which the BCX Trust is invested in.

Summary & Conclusion

The Blackrock Resources and Commodities Trust is exactly the type of investment that I warned retirees about in the previously referenced "Retirees Beware". It offers a bright shiny object (i.e. high yield), while significantly under-performing the market over the medium and long-term. I advise investors to SELL this fund, and divide the proceeds among Exxon and ConocoPhillips. That will provide them with decent income and dividend growth while at the same time giving them the potential for superior long-term capital appreciation.

I'll end with a 10-year total returns chart that demonstrates the significant opportunity costs of investing the BCX fund vs Exxon or COP, and the massive opportunity costs versus investing in the broad market averages like the DJIA, S&P500, and the Nasdaq-100: