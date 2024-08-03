skhoward

Introduction

Consumer staples stocks and most other value stocks have performed quite well recently. However, shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE), the former consumer health division of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), don't seem to be getting any positive attention from Mr. Market. Although the stock is up 5% from its 52-week low of $17.7, it's worth noting that KVUE stock started trading as a separate company at nearly $27 last May.

I have been following the company since the split-off became concrete, focusing on litigation risks and the prospects as a standalone company. Upon the announcement of the split-off, I decided not to participate in the exchange offer (see my reasoning here). Recently, however, I took another look at the company and I increasingly like what I see - so that I am even considering adding it to my portfolio. So in this article, I would like to share the main reasons for my increasing enthusiasm and why I consider KVUE stock an increasingly compelling buy.

Why Kenvue Could Become A Solid Dividend (Growth) Play

One of the main aspects of why I believe Kenvue could become a solid dividend payer with a growing potential for solid dividend growth (see also sections on profitability and debt) is the company's diversification, as shown in Figure 1. Kenvue owns several well-known brands, such as Aveeno, BAND-AID, Johnson's, Listerine, Neutrogena, and Tylenol.

Figure 1: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): 2023 net sales by reporting segment (own work, based on company filings)

The company is currently facing headwinds as consumers are increasingly switching to noname products, resulting in declining volumes, which it has to offset with price increases. As a result, short-term growth remains rather subdued (Figure 2). As Kenvue focuses on branded products and thus on comparatively expensive products, the company should not be considered completely recession-resistant and with unlimited pricing power.

However, despite these short-term challenges, I am confident that Kenvue's brand equity remains intact - especially if the company returns to somewhat more significant investments in research and development (see my last article). Morningstar has given Kenvue a "wide moat" rating, citing "the company's strong brand reputation and customer loyalty (intangible assets) as well as significant economies of scale (cost advantage)".

Figure 2: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Annual net sales and current consensus for 2024 (own work, based on company filings and the 2024 analyst estimate according to Seeking Alpha)

However, Kenvue should be considered well diversified not only in terms of its product portfolio, but also from a geographical perspective. In 2023, the company generates less than 50% of its net sales in the U.S., while its exposure to emerging markets is 29% (Figure 3). In my view, this is a balanced mix that allows the company to grow well while keeping earnings volatility relatively low due to the strong exposure to developed markets. Of course, with only 44% of net sales generated in the U.S., one could argue that currency-related volatility in reported earnings and cash flows is quite pronounced. However, given the fact that Kenvue hedges its currency risk (p. 126, 2023 10-K ), I would not over-interpret this aspect.

Figure 3: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): 2023 net sales by geographic region (own work, based on company filings)

Due to Kenvue's solid brand portfolio, the company has a very high gross margin of around 55% (Figure 3). Taking into account management's adjustments (which can of course be questioned), Kenvue's gross margin in Q1 2024 was above 60%. Even if we settle for Kenvue's reported gross margin of around 55%, this is even higher than industry leader The Procter & Gamble Company's (PG) five-year average gross margin of 50%.

Kenvue's adjusted operating margin is around 26% (segment margins in Figure 4), but it remains to be seen what percentage of restructuring and split-off-related costs will prove "sticky". Personally, I doubt that Kenvue can maintain such high operating profitability, at least in the near term, without sacrificing growth-related investments. In my recent article titled "Kenvue Q1 Earnings Preview: A Potentially Troubling Trend", I pointed to the company's relatively declining R&D spending.

Figure 4: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Three-year average segment margins (own work, based on company filings)

However, before comparing Kenvue to its peer P&G in terms of operating profitability, it is important to note that Kenvue's operating income is before depreciation and amortization (i.e., adjusted EBITDA margin). Kenvue's adjusted operating profitability after depreciation and amortization (i.e., EBIT margin) is nevertheless solid - at around 22%.

Free cash flow profitability, after having adjusted for litigation expenses, is significantly weaker at around 17%, but still solid. Procter & Gamble's free cash flow margin is between 17% and 20%, which is only slightly better.

Kenvue's return on invested capital (ROIC), based on average net operating profit after taxes over the past three years, is acceptable at 11%, but its cash return on invested capital (CROIC) of around 9% (even after adjusting for litigation expenses) leaves something to be desired - especially compared to Procter & Gamble's CROIC of 15%+ (see this article).

When we look at Kenvue's working capital management, we quickly recognize potential for improvement (Figure 5). Compared to competitors P&G, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) and The Clorox Company (CLX), Kenvue takes quite a long time to collect payments from its customers. It also takes a comparatively long time to sell its inventory. Of course, it is not possible to directly compare the four companies in terms of their products and how complex they are to manufacture. However, considering that Colgate-Palmolive and especially Clorox are also converting their inventories into sales faster, I would say that there is likely room for improvement. Conversely, I think Kenvue has already negotiated very solid terms with its suppliers, and I think it's reasonable to conclude that Kenvue doesn't have the same bargaining power as industry behemoth Procter & Gamble. A days payables outstanding (DPO) ratio of 100 days or longer is already very solid indeed.

Figure 5: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Working capital management compared with peers PG, CL, and CLX (own work, based on company filings)

As Kenvue navigates the near-term challenges associated with consumer weakness, hopefully returns to somewhat more meaningful R&D spending and improves free cash flow profitability through better working capital management, I believe it is realistic to expect somewhat faster dividend growth than the company's initial raise as a standalone company suggests. These improvements should also eventually lead to a higher cash return on invested capital.

Now let's take a look at Kenvue's debt and whether it could stand in the way of a bright future of solid dividend growth.

Is Kenvue's Debt Standing In The Way Of Dividend Growth?

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Kenvue had net debt of $7.5 billion on its balance sheet, including discounted operating lease liabilities of $142 million. That sounds like a lot and at first glance is reminiscent of several other pharma spin-offs that were burdened with high debt from the parent company (see my articles on Organon & Co., OGN, for example).

However, if we put Kenvue's debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, the debt burden looks very manageable indeed. Considering that Kenvue was split off from its parent company only last year, it is not surprising that little data is available on the company's earnings power. However, taking Kenvue's average adjusted EBITDA over the last three years (p. 31, 2023 10-K), the company's leverage ratio is below 2.0x. In terms of free cash flow - I've adjusted the three-year average for stock-based compensation and litigation-related expenses (see this article and p. 30 of JNJ's 2022 10-K) - Kenvue's leverage ratio is below 4.0x. This means that the company could pay off all of its current outstanding debt in less than four years, which I think is a very manageable leverage ratio for a consumer staples company.

That said, I think it is reasonable to expect Kenvue to focus on deleveraging in the coming years, although I want to emphasize that this is not due to overly pronounced near-term maturities. The maturity ladder in Figure 6 also includes outstanding commercial paper ($769 million at quarter-end), so I would not over-interpret the $1.5 billion in maturities in 2024 and 2025.

Figure 6: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Debt maturity profile at Q1 2024 end (own work, based on company filings)

Kenvue currently pays out around $1.5 billion annually to shareholders in the form of dividends, which corresponds to a payout ratio of around 70-75% of free cash flow, depending on how conservatively the baseline free cash flow is calculated.

This should leave around $500 to $700 million in excess free cash flow. It is important to note that this figure already assumes that the dilution due to share-based payments will be offset by buybacks. Excluding commercial paper (which is expected to be rolled over), Kenvue would theoretically have to repay $1.5 billion by the end of 2026. Therefore, and barring a deep recession, I think it is entirely possible that the company will repay all of its debt as it comes due and still be able to pay the dividend.

I estimate Kenvue's interest coverage ratio in terms of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow before interest is currently around 10x and 6x respectively. Those are solid numbers, but looking at the weighted-average interest rates in Figure 6 and assuming a return to somewhat lower rates going forward, I think Kenvue could still decide to pay down upcoming maturities to reduce its interest expense somewhat.

All in all, I consider Kenvue's leverage to be very manageable and think it is likely that the company will grow its dividend on an annual basis. From the perspective of an income-oriented investor, this is important because only dividend growth that matches or exceeds inflation ensures that purchasing power is maintained (see this article). I firmly believe that Kenvue can evolve into a company that can justify dividend growth at or above the rate of inflation, but I think investors need to remain patient in this regard.

Due to the expected focus on a lower leverage ratio, I would only expect increases in the low single-digit range in the coming years. The prioritization of debt repayment also makes a lot of sense in the context of maintaining the - already very solid - long-term credit rating of A1, which was last affirmed by Moody's in March 2024.

Finally, paydown of debt will also have a positive impact on free cash flow and thus on the dividend payout ratio - which is a little high for a company that I would personally describe as having high dividend growth potential. However, given the starting dividend yield of 4.4%, I think the market has already priced KVUE shares in for somewhat muted dividend growth in the short term.

Conclusion

Unlike its peers, Kenvue stock remains unappreciated by the market, as evidenced by a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16 and a free cash flow yield of 6%. I think the market is skeptical because of the very limited track record of this consumer staples business, but more importantly because of the poor near-term growth outlook (Figure 7), which I attribute primarily to the currently rather weak consumer and growth-related investments that have probably been neglected in recent years.

Figure 7: FAST Graphs chart for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs)

I would therefore not over-interpret Kenvue's current price/earnings growth ratio (PEG) of 15 (Table 1).

Table 1: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

However, I am confident that Kenvue's brand equity is, and will most likely remain, intact - especially as long as the company invests more in R&D and is not too aggressive with price increases. I think that many of the company's products (with the exception of certain OTC drugs) offer significant added value, so brand loyalty should not be written off prematurely amid the current declining volumes.

Investors should focus on Kenvue's diversified portfolio, global presence, balanced exposure to emerging markets, and high profitability. A gross margin of over 50% and an operating margin of over 20% are definitely no mean feat. Kenvue's cash flow profitability is also solid, but could be improved somewhat, as the analysis of the working capital ratios in the peer group showed.

The solid brands and already strong profitability provide the foundation for a company that I believe could develop into solid dividend growth investment. Of course, given the challenging macroeconomic environment and the current focus on deleveraging, near-term dividend growth will remain rather elusive. However, with a current net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 2.0x and below 4.0x in terms of adjusted free cash flow, it would be an exaggeration to describe Kenvue as over-leveraged. In my view, this is also reflected in its solid long-term credit rating of A1 (stable outlook).

I think the market has already priced Kenvue stock for rather weak near-term dividend growth. A starting dividend yield of 4.4% is rarely seen in the consumer staples sector, as is a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16. By comparison, P&G stock currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 24, CL stock trades at 28 times estimated earnings for 2024, and CLX trades at 20x.

From a valuation perspective, Kenvue today reminds me of Procter & Gamble stock in 2018/19, as for also illustrated by the discounted cash flow analysis in Figure 8. For Kenvue stock to be fairly valued today at a 7.8% cost of equity - which is quite reasonable for the consumer staples sector - the company would have to grow its current free cash flow by 2% in perpetuity. That's not what I would call a demanding valuation.

For these reasons, I am seriously considering opening a starting position in Kenvue stock in the coming days.

Figure 8: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on company filings and own estimates)

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.