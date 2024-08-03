Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

With interest rate cuts expected to happen in September, it seems like capital is starting to flow out of the Business Development Company sector. As a result, we can see lots of BDCs experiencing price declines. However, I am totally comfortable with this happening and I'll try to explain why you should be as well. For example, we can see how Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC) fell by nearly 5% over the last five days. This movement followed the both the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) and the Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) which I like to compared BDCs against since these funds are the one of the best representations of a BDC index. The last time I covered GBDC, I rated it a hold because the price traded at a large premium to net asset value. Since then, the price has fallen by nearly 12%.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe that this drop in price is cause by a knee jerk reaction to lower interest rates since it is assumed that lower rate equate to lower net investment income. Most of these business development companies make different forms of debt investments to generate their earnings. Most of the time, these investments are made on a floating rate basis which has helped BDCs rake in higher levels of income since the federal funds rate remained at its decade high. With interest rates anticipated to fall, lots of investors may assume that the BDC sector will likely generate lower earnings. While this may be true for some, I believe that high quality BDCs like GBDC will be able to use this as an opportunity to grow earnings. As an added bonus, GBDC has fall in price and now sits at a more attractive entry level, which is what prompts my upgraded buy rating.

Not only is GBDC more attractive from a valuation perspective, but also from an income perspective. The current dividend yield sits at 10.6% and continues to be supported by a strong portfolio of investments. The higher interest rate environment has enabled GBDC to implement several raises and supplemental distributions. While these raises and supplementals may slow down as GBDC becomes adapted to the new environment, the base distribution will likely remain in place since it is well supported by the net investment income.

Just as a bit of context, GBDC operates as a business development that focuses on making first lien senior secured loans to middle market companies. The BDC is externally managed by GC Advisors and has a public inception dating back to 2010, which means that we over a decade worth of performance that we can reference. GBDC is a strong choice for investors looking for a source of reliable income from the BDC sector because of how well structured their portfolio is. However, let's first discuss the updated valuation and outlook.

Updated Valuation

The last time I covered GBDC, the price was approaching the $17 per share mark but it has since retracted to the current $14 to $15 per share range. Since GBDC operates as a business development company, the price can trade at a different level than what the underlying net assets are valued at. Therefore, this gives us a great idea of what may be considered a great entry point. Looking at the chart below reveals that the price frequently traded at a premium to NAV most commonly between 10% to 20% prior to the pandemic.

CEF Data

When I last covered GBDC, the price sat at a premium to NAV over 12%. After the recent price decline, we can see that the price now trades almost near fair value, at a very slight premium of only 0.13%. To me, fair value is the cross-point where the price trades at neither a premium or discount. Following 2020, the interest rate environment was very unnatural compared to the decade prior. 2020 saw interest rates get cut to near zero levels to stimulate the economy and offset the pandemic. Shortly after, the interest rate was aggressively hiked to decade highs throughout 2022 and 2023. As we start to return back to a more 'normal' interest rate environment, I believe that GBDC will thrive like it has over the last decade.

In fact, if we measure the price and total return of GBDC from inception to before the pandemic, we can see a pretty consistent record. The chart below measures the returns from April 15th, 2010 to February 1st, 2020. During this time period, we can see that the price remained very stable and even appreciated by about 25%. When we include the distributions paid out to shareholders during that time, we can see the total return climbs to an impressive 186.8%.

Data by YCharts

Just as a quick reference, I also included a comparison of the federal funds rate and GBDC's price during the same time period. We can see that the price stayed within a familiar range and performance quite well. This can be attributed to the portfolio growth that GBDC captured during this time period through continued investment into new and existing portfolio companies.

Data by YCharts

All of this is to say that I believe GBDC will be completely fine with the turn of interest rates. A lower interest rate may slow the frequency of distribution raises or supplementals since BDCs are no longer pulling in high levels of interest income. However, an environment of lower rates will likely present more favorable growth conditions because of the favorable conditions for borrowers. As interest rates decrease, so does the cost of acquiring and maintaining debt on the balance sheet. As a result, more companies come forward seeking capital and this may open the door for a lot of new opportunities for growth for GBDC.

The Fed has continued to leave rates unchanged by now estimate that the first set of rate cuts may happen in September. This is driven by a consistently decreasing inflation rate that now sits at 3%. In addition, the unemployment rate has steadily climbed over the last year and now sits at 4.3% as of the latest July number. Lastly, US Presidential elections are upcoming and this may increase the level of volatility and uncertainty in the market as investors await to see what the outcome will be. Assuming these economic indicators continue their current trajectory, I believe we will see rate cuts by the end of the year.

As an added bonus, Wall St. seems to believe that GBDC trades at an attractive valuation now as well. Their is an average price target of $16.88 per share. This would represent a potential upside of 14.6% from the current price level. Even the lowest price target of $15.50 per share indicates that there is upside potential.

Portfolio

The strong portfolio construction of GBDC is what enables the confidence around the current valuation. As previously mentioned, GBDC focuses on making debt investments within middle market companies. However, it's the specific structures that GBDC makes these investments which adds to the appeal. For instance, over 90% of their portfolio focuses on exposure to first lien senior secured floating rate investments. Senior secured investments sit at the top of the corporate capital structure and therefore have the highest priority for repayment in events of defaults.

Let's imagine that a portfolio company is materially underperforming and cannot keep up with the required debt payments. As a result of the underperformance, the portfolio company defaults and has to begin liquidating assets. Since GBDC's debt capital is on a senior secured first lien basis, GBDC would be entitled to have their debts paid back first before other forms of debt. This structure helps mitigate any risks associated with investments and increases the probability that GBDC recoups some capital as opposed to losing everything in a bad deal.

The focus on floating rate investments simply means that GBDC is able to pull in higher levels of income when interest rates rise. As interest rates rise, so does the cost of the debt that borrowers take on. This enables GBDC to collect more interest related income from borrowers, like it has been able to achieve over the last two year period.

Golub Capital

Another large focus on GBDC is the industry diversity within their portfolio. We can see that software is the largest slice of their portfolio, accounting for 27%. Therefore, we can technically consider GBDC a technology focused BDC. This is followed by exposure to healthcare providers and services as well as specialty retail, making up 8% and 6% respectively. The top ten investments only make up 16% of the portfolio and there are about 366 individual investments within. This level of diversity helps mitigate any sector or holding concentration, making GBDC a well rounded BDC.

This portfolio structure helps enabled a wide reach of industries while maintaining a risk adjusted approach in terms of diversity and debt type. This helps instill confidence that GBDC will be able to navigate a changing interest rate environment and still generated sufficient levels of income to support the high distribution.

Upcoming Earnings

GBDC is set to announce their Q3 earnings on August 5th after the market closes. It is estimated that they will report NII of $0.48 per share. I tend to agree with this outlook and estimate a reported NII per share between $0.47 to $0.50 because of the current portfolio metrics and performance. It also helps that the higher interest rates have enabled GBDC to rake in higher levels of net investment income. We can see the increase when taking a look at the earnings history. For instance, Q3 of 2022 saw net investment income at $0.32 per share but this quickly increased to $0.43 per share in Q3 of 2023 only a year later. Since interest rates haven't decreased yet, there's a good chance that the latest earnings fall around the same range. The last Q2 earnings saw NII per share land at $0.51.

Seeking Alpha

The fact that non-accruals decreased last quarter to 0.9% at fair value means that their portfolio has also improved. Since there are a lesser amount of portfolio companies in non-accrual status, this means that there are a larger amount of portfolio companies actively contributing to the total investment income received. I would like to see non-accruals decrease over the quarter but since interest rates remain elevated, there's an equal chance that non-accruals could increase. However, future interest rate cuts may improve non-accruals as it gives borrowers a bit of relief from the higher required interest payments.

Assuming that lower interest rates increases the volume of borrowers and deals for GBDC, this may also increase net investment income. When debt is cheaper to access, companies are more likely to use the capital to fund growth initiative that can lead to higher valuation. After all, it mathematically makes more sense to take more risk when it's less costly to do so.

GBDC Presentation

Something that was a bit weak on the last Q2 earnings report was the new investment commitments. We can see that it amounted to $22.1M but this was a significant reduction from the prior quarters. However, I believe that this is driven by management's decision to accumulate cash so that they can efficiently capitalize on the influx of new deals that may come when interest rates start getting cut.

I don't think it's a coincidence that the cash and equivalents sat at the highest levels on the last earnings report. Cash and equivalents total $300M at the moment which is significantly higher than the typical range for GBDC. For instance, we can see that the cash and equivalents balance typically sat under $10M for the years prior to 2020. Even during the pandemic years of 2020 to 2023, cash totals never reached this current height.

Seeking Alpha

Dividend

The reason that I started included BDCs as a part of my portfolio is because I valued the income that could be produced. At the end of the day, income is one of the main reasons that investors are driven to opting for this asset class. The last declared quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share brings the current dividend yield up to 10.6%. The dividend was slightly reduced to offset the impact of 2020 but since then, the growth has been strong. As a result of the rebound from 2020, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16.83% over the last three year period.

Even on a longer time horizon of ten years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 3.75%. Despite the yield already being so high, it's nice to see some slight growth in the distribution. The quarterly distribution has never been drastically reduced to anything below $0.29 per share and this consistency makes GBDC a great choice for long term income. As an added bonus, the current base distribution of $0.39 per share is comfortably covered by NII of $0.51 per share. This represents a very healthy coverage rate of 130.7% which eliminates any worries of a cut.

This performance makes GBDC a great long term income compounder. To better visualize this, I ran a back test of an initial $10,000 investment. In addition, this also assumes that you invested a monthly amount of $500 throughout the entire holding period. The graph below also assumes that all distributions received were reinvested back into GBDC to accumulate more shares. In year 1 of your investment, GBDC would have produced an annual income of $982. Fast forwarding to 2023 reveals that your income would've grown to $9,201. This is just a few hundred bucks short of a large 10x increase in distribution income.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, it's worth noting that the distributions received from GBDC are classified as ordinary dividends. Ordinary dividends have less favorable tax consequences when compared against the qualified dividends that you'd receive from a more traditional dividend growth stock. Depending on your situation, an investment in GBDC may be best utilized in a tax advantaged account to offset the tax burden.

Vulnerabilities

We've already started seeing how the price of BDCs are reacting to potential interest rate cuts. There's a chance that more investor capital flows out of the sector and further contributes to the price declines. Therefore, I wouldn't be entirely surprised if the price of GBDC was reduced back to its early 2023 price levels around $13 per share. The assumption is that net investment income will be reduced when interest rates are cut and this may be driving some investors away. It net investment income is reduced, I will reassess and make an updated determination on whether or not the distribution can continue to be supported. However, there large coverage instills confidence that it will be fine.

While lower NII per share is entirely possible, I believe that GBDC will be able to efficiently offset this and put all of the accumulated cash and equivalents to use by making additional investments to grow the portfolio and offset any impacts to NII. After all, GBDC remained consistent in performance before interest rates ever spiked to the current levels. Management has over a decade of experience running this fund and I do believe that these potential vulnerabilities can be maneuvered.

Takeaway

In conclusion, the recent price drop has presented an attractive opportunity to add more shares or initiate a new position in GBDC. The price now trades near fair value and I believe that future investments can offset any impacts to net investment income caused by lower interest rates. The portfolio structure, diversity, and improving on-accruals all reinforce that GBDC will be able to successfully navigate changes in the macro environment. Earnings are set to be reported soon and since rates have not been cut yet and non-accruals have improved, I expect NII to land between $0.47 to $0.50 per share. Management sits on the highest cash level ever seen over the last decade and I believe that when they deploy this capital, we will see additional portfolio growth that can lead to boosted valuations. For this reason, I am upgrading my rating to a Buy.